American Resources Corporation's ReElement Technologies Launches Powered By ReElement Service Offering

Powered by ReElement is a value-added offering for specific separation and purification of critical and rare earth elements optimizing existing solvent or hydrometallurgical facilities

ReElement established the product offering given the number of engagements currently in process to provide low cost and efficient separation and purification processes

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE/ April 22, 2024 / American Resources Corporation's (NASDAQ:AREC) ("American Resources" or the "Company") wholly owned subsidiary, ReElement Technologies Corporation, ("ReElement") a leading provider of high performance refining capacity of rare earth and critical battery elements, announced that it has established its collaborative platform branded "Powered by ReElement" to focus on inline partnerships with other critical and rare earth mineral processors, recyclers or refiners that need to optimize certain components or the entire separation and purification process within their solvent-based and/or hydrometallurgical process.

Mark Jensen, CEO of ReElement Technologies, states, "We are excited to share this new complementary product offering which is an offshoot of our primary business of handling the complete value chain of processing concentrated ores, end-of-life magnets or black mass (shredded lithium ion battery cathode) to battery cell-grade (99.9%), magnet grade (99.5%+) or ultra-pure niobium and other critical metals at ultra-high purity of 99.999%. Our goal is to establish an efficient and effective worldwide supply chain which also includes closing the loop and being able to refine products outside of the current monopoly that exists in the world. Over the course of the last six months, we commenced collaboration in a number of unique dialogues domestically and internationally with groups that are at different phases of attempting to operate and scale traditional hydrometallurgical and/or solvent-based extraction processes, but are becoming frustrated and aware of the challenges including the lack of versatility, the costs and the lack of scalability of such facilities. Powered by ReElement solves these challenges and through collaboration enables us to move quickly yet deliberately to diversify supply chains. Our advanced refining process makes the separation and purification step the lowest cost component of the overall refining process and enables the platform to scale over time as production increases, which makes it highly efficient and globally competitive."

The "Powered by ReElement" product offering is flexible in nature in terms of how much of the process we take over, or if we replace the entire refining process alongside our Powered by ReElement partners. Some ways we utilize the offering is:

Our partners produce leachate or pregnant leach solution than we step in to separate, purify and refine into final materials and products; or

We offer inline separation and purification steps within an existing process to separate certain elements such as cobalt and nickel and refine into high-purity, individualized elements.

We provide "recovery" services where we help extract out material lost in legacy processes such as recovery of lithium, nickel, heavy rare earths, light rare earths, etc.

We provide "top up" services where we take purity from sub 99.9% and bring it to 99.9% or greater cost effectively.

Learn more about ReElement Technologies' process and technology here - Video.

About ReElement Technologies Corporation

ReElement Technologies Corporation is redefining how critical and rare earth elements are both sourced and processed while focusing on the recycling of end-of-life products such as rare earth permanent magnets and lithium-ion batteries, as well as coal-based waste streams and byproducts to create a low-cost and environmentally-safe, circular supply chain. ReElement has developed its innovative and scalable "Capture-Process-Purify" process chain in conjunction with its licensed intellectual property including 16 patents and technologies and sponsored research partnerships with three leading universities to support the domestic supply chain's growing demand for magnet and battery metals. For more information visit reelementtech.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About American Resources Corporation

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) is a next-generation, environmentally and socially responsible supplier of high-quality raw materials to the new infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking, critical and rare earth minerals for the electrification market, and reprocessed metal to be recycled. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon and rare earth mineral deposits are concentrated.

American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure and electrification markets while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks. Its streamlined and efficient operations are able to maximize margins while reducing costs. For more information visit americanresourcescorp.com or connect with the Company on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements or industry results to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond American Resources Corporation's control. The words "believes", "may", "will", "should", "would", "could", "continue", "seeks", "anticipates", "plans", "expects", "intends", "estimates", or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. The Company cannot assure you that the projected results or events will be achieved.

