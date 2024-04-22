Royalty Management Holding Co.: Royalty Management Holding Corporation to Attend Jamaica Mining Conference

The Company is focused on advancing the project's mission of environmentally friendly processing of minerals and ores with a goal of moving quickly to initial, small-scale production

RMC and mine owners will meet with local organizations and communities to discuss opportunities for local hiring and partnerships to maximize value for all stakeholders

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:RMCO) ("Royalty Management" "RMCO", or the "Company"), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments, announce today that representatives of the Company will be attending the National Minerals Week 2024 on May 5 through May 10th in Kingston, Jamaica, a conference hosted by the Jamaican Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Mining and focused on raising awareness of the minerals and resources located within Jamaica and how they can serve a pivotal role in the world's economy.

"This is an exciting conference for us to attend along with meeting the local community to focus on how the project can move quick and incorporate all stakeholders." stated Thomas Sauve, CEO of RMCO. Mr. Sauve continued, "Jamaica has a long history of mining and processing of materials. Our focus is to work with the various stakeholders of the project to make it a win-win with the community through employment, future economic development in the region, and bringing new technologies to the island, while always respecting the environment and culture. We look forward to this conference and furthering the planning and development of this exciting project."

Royalty Management has invested in a high quality iron ore, vanadium and titanium asset that will provide a royalty stream to our investors. The Jamaican-based resource deposit is part of a Special Exclusive Prospecting License (or "SEPL") that covers an area of approximately 25 permitted square kilometers. The Company is working with the current SEPL permit holder to begin the permitting for resource extraction and sale, which will translate into revenue to RMCO through its royalty structure.

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in sustainable market environments. The business model focuses on acquiring and structuring cashflow and revenue streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit www.royaltymgmtcorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those that will be set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus to be filed with the SEC. Copies will be available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The information contained in this release is as of the date first set forth above. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

