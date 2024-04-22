New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - On 22 April 2024, Monkey Rock Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: MKRO), announces a Corporate Update from its President, Giuseppe Esposito.

On April 15, 2024, the Company filed its Annual Report and audited consolidated financial statements. The Company is pleased to report over $290,000,000 USD in revenues. The Company will continue to develop the organization and management of MKRO to become a successful public company in the United States as well as our European operations. We take this opportunity for Our President to introduce our business and mission for 2024:

FROM THE DESK OF THE PRESIDENT

In the current, ever-evolving logistics landscape, competitiveness in 2024 will require even greater resilience from the Monkey Rock Group, Inc. This resilience will be ensured through the implementation of strategies aimed at addressing both current and future challenges, including digitization, workforce shortages, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

According to Expert Market Research, one of the leading American market research and business intelligence companies, the global value of the logistics market reached $10.59 trillion in 2023. This growth was driven by the increasing popularity of online shopping and, consequently, the rapid expansion of e-commerce. Furthermore, the logistics sector, aided by the greater adoption of automated material handling equipment and the growing demand for eco-friendly logistics solutions, is poised to achieve a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2032, reaching $18.35 trillion by 2032.

Below, we examine the key trends that have impacted our impact the industry in 2024.

Digitalization and Automation: Heavily invest in the digitalization of logistics processes, implementing cutting-edge technologies such as advanced warehouse management systems, AI to optimize operations, and chatbots to enhance customer service. Additionally, integrate automation solutions like robots and autonomous vehicles to expedite operations and reduce labor costs.

Cloud Computing: Adopt cloud-based SaaS platforms for more efficient and flexible logistics management. Utilize these solutions to enhance internal and external collaboration, optimize data management, and mitigate financial risks associated with IT infrastructure investments.

Inventory Visibility and Traceability: Implement advanced inventory monitoring and product traceability systems using technologies like WMS software and blockchain. This will ensure optimal inventory management, enabling proactive issue resolution and improving customer service.

Cybersecurity: Prioritize cybersecurity, investing in advanced solutions to protect logistics operations from cyber-attacks. Foster a culture of cyber risk awareness among employees and ensure all operations comply with current cybersecurity regulations.

Continuous Innovation: Maintain a constant focus on innovation, closely monitoring emerging trends in the logistics sector and swiftly adopting new technologies and best practices. This will ensure the logistics holding company remains competitive in the global market and can anticipate customer needs.

Sustainability: Integrate sustainable practices and technologies into all logistics operations, reducing environmental impact and meeting the growing demand for eco-friendly solutions. This may include the use of electric vehicles, optimizing delivery routes to reduce emissions, and adopting recyclable packaging.

Collaboration and Partnerships: Collaborate closely with suppliers, shippers, and other supply chain stakeholders to identify new opportunities and address shared challenges. Strategic partnerships can help optimize operations and maintain a competitive advantage in the market.

Customer Focus: Prioritize customer needs and expectations, providing reliable, flexible, and timely logistics services. Utilize innovative technologies to enhance the overall customer experience and maintain a competitive edge in the industry.

Employee Training and Development: Invest in employee training and development to ensure all staff are adequately prepared to tackle the challenges and opportunities arising from digital and technological transformation in the logistics sector.

Monitoring and Evaluation: Implement robust performance monitoring and evaluation systems to measure the effectiveness of adopted strategies and make necessary adjustments based on results. This will ensure the logistics holding company remains agile and able to adapt quickly to changes in the logistics landscape.

Therefore, in the dynamic world of logistics, Monkey Rock Group in 2024

will embark on a journey of growth and innovation, leveraging the power of strategic joint ventures to propel their success. Under the leadership of the our President Giuseppe Esposito, Monkey Rock Group, Inc. recognized the immense potential of collaboration in navigating the complexities of the industry and driving sustainable growth.

Specifically, Monkey Rock Group, as a holding company, aims to launch a project in the current fiscal year to consolidate companies within the logistics sector boasting a turnover of 2 billion. This initiative is driven by five core objectives:

Improve the operational margins of each individual company;

Expand its geographical horizons, particularly towards North America;

Create savings directly and indirectly from the aggregation process;

Invest in research and update processes through their digitization;

Establish critical mass by positioning itself in the market as an "international interlocutor."

One of our initial objectives is to deconsolidate Samag Holding Logistics, primarily in light of the forthcoming investments and strategic initiatives and for the aim of focusing more on foreign markets.

The 2024 financial plan will centre around forging strategic alliances with complementary companies, both domestically and internationally, to expand their service offerings and geographic reach. Through joint ventures, Monkey Rock Group, Inc. could tap into new markets, access specialized expertise, and share resources, all while minimizing risks and maximizing returns.

In an exciting new development, we are currently in negotiations for a strategic partnership with a leading technology firm, AFFINAONE Srl, http://afinnaone.it, renowned for its expertise in business consulting, project management, and IT solutions. This firm specializes in transformative business strategies, process optimization, technology integration, and innovative AI-powered logistics solutions.

By synergizing GE Holding's operational excellence with the cutting-edge technology provided by our partner, our aim is to revolutionize supply chain management processes. Through the utilization of real-time data analytics, predictive modelling, and advanced automated decision-making capabilities, we anticipate streamlining operations, optimizing routes, and significantly enhancing overall efficiency.

This collaborative endeavour holds tremendous potential to deliver substantial cost savings while elevating customer satisfaction levels to new heights.

In another strategic partnership currently in negotiation, Monkey Rock Group, Inc. is poised to collaborate with a sustainable energy company , NGV POWERTRAIN Srl, www.ngvpowertrain.com, to pioneer eco-friendly transportation solutions. Together, they aim to address the global imperative of positively impacting the environment and human well-being. They recognize that the true revolution lies in the energy transition, where electric vehicles represent just one facet among many other essential technologies, especially for heavy-duty transportation.

The partnership's primary focus is on specializing in engine repowering, which involves modernizing existing fleets, particularly vans and trucks. This includes converting numerous vehicles to run on natural gas, thereby fostering sustainable energy practices across the transportation sector. Extensive efforts will be dedicated to developing innovative engines from scratch, establishing a robust production structure capable of meeting the evolving needs of the market.

This Joint Venture stands as a complementary pillar to Monkey Rock Group's long-term strategy of achieving zero emissions by 2027. It will bolster existing investments in electric vehicles and renewable energy infrastructure, working towards the reduction of carbon emissions and the alignment of operational practices with environmental sustainability objectives. This proactive approach not only solidifies Monkey Rock Group's reputation as a socially responsible entity but also positions it as an attractive choice for environmentally conscious clients seeking greener logistics solutions.

Furthermore, Monkey Rock Group leveraged joint ventures to diversify their service portfolio and enter new sectors. Through collaborations with warehousing and distribution specialists, customs brokerage firms, and last-mile delivery providers, they expanded their capabilities to offer end-to-end logistics solutions tailored to the unique needs of different industries and markets.

Giuseppe Esposito

President

Monkey Rock Group, Inc.

GE Holding SRL

+3902800281

