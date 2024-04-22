Quantum Kinetics Corporation: Safe Nuclear is Not Science Fiction

Quantum Kinetics Corporation's Safe Nuclear Technology is Here

Earth Day: At a propitious moment in history, the unveiling of the Quantum Kinetic Well® (QKW®) marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of reducing greenhouse gasses (GHG). With a focus on scientific validation, environmental impact, and practical deployment, the technology presents a beacon of hope for addressing the challenges associated with lowering GHG globally. As the world grapples with the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions, the QKW® emerges as a game-changer for the nuclear industry.

Inspired by a young American scientist exploring gravity and hydrogen densities in a garage for seven years, a team of committed researchers have successfully harnessed the power of Safe Nuclear Transmutation (SNT). This achievement holds the promise of a cleaner, safer energy future.

QKC's Safe Nuclear Technology:

The QKW® employs innovative engineering within a modular design. See Figure 1. This combination results in remarkably low-cost isotopic revision and management. Another key highlight of the QKW® is its adaptability to various water sources, including water mist, distilled water, tap water, river water, seawater, and heavy water (D2O) dielectrics. This versatility enhances the practicality and scalability of the technology, making it applicable in diverse environmental settings.

Figure 1: The trademarked Arc Reactor utilizing the Quantum Kinetic Well® (QKW®) technology producing safe cyclotron radiation and Bremsstrahlung - X-rays (Video). This physical reaction is caused when relativistic electrons are slowed down or momentarily pulsed stimulating Safe Nuclear radiation emissions from water mist (cheap and readily available hydrogen / deuterium fuel sources).

As a practical isotope editor, the QKW® is also a pollution-fighting machine that effectively reduces levels of radioactive nuclides to inert elements. The long-standing challenges posed by nuclear fission waste, exemplified by Hanford's Waste Encapsulation and Storage Facility (WESF), are a focal point for the technology. This means the QKW® offers a viable solution where conventional water treatment methods fall short.

QKW® cleansing is triggered by extraction (plucking) of electrons from water at low power levels and at room temperatures. As such, the 'Avant guard' technology offers effective decontamination of waste products at existing nuclear sites and increases opportunities for deployment of new nuclear plants, thus dramatically reducing the need for widespread, carbon-based energy systems.

Quantum Kinetics' research with heavily spiked radioactive water reveals the QKW® energetically speeds up radioactive Beta Decay events, and at the same time fabricates unique and useful atomic elements. Tested over three years in national laboratories, the power of the QKW® is far more effective than high-temperature, high-cost electrocoagulation (EC) methods for radioactive wastewater purification or atomic transmutation from large particle accelerators (cyclotrons).

For example, a single-chambered Quantum Kinetic Fusor (QKF) utilizing the QKW® approach reduces radioactive Cesium-137 by 10.2%, Strontium-90 by 20.2%, and Uranium-235 by 19.2% in twenty-four hours. The QKF also alters Plutonium-239, Uranium-234/238, Americium-241, Cobalt-57/60, Chromium-51, and tritium. To further enhance the physical reaction, simply stack the modular designed chambers in series or parallel configuration, to propel the process not in a linear rate, but an exponential rate. See Figure 2.

Figure 2: A single Quantum Kinetic Fusor (QKF) cavity (10) affixed to the lower collection basin (16). An LED cluster array (15) enhances the Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PT) effects on radioactive wastewater during low-cost Safe Nuclear operations.

To understand the significance of this finding consider the context of this discovery. In nature, Uranium-235 has a half-life of 700 million years. In contrast, the QKW® substantially reduces Uranium-235 in a matter of hours. With the power to neutralize hazardous water from decommissioned radioactive capsules, the QKW® represents an order of magnitude leap forward in controlling synthetically driven Beta Decay. Alongside this knowledge comes a superpower to control the planet's energy destiny.

A key advantage of QKW® operations is sustainability at very low input power. Rigorous research reveals the revolutionary device successfully dissociates radioactive water between 4.73 - 11.40 watts/sec of electrical input. A modular version of the QKW® can be economically run by a 100-watt solar panel/charge controller and a 12 or 24v battery. This means, isotope editing can be powered by the energy of the sun at almost any location around the world, an astonishing scientific feat.

QKC Technology Update - Low-Cost Particle Accelerator:

The pursuit of reducing radioactive fission waste products from operational and decommissioned legacy nuclear plants may also be extended to include the (CANDU) Canadian Deuterium Uranium Nuclear Reactor's poisoned deuterium-oxide (D2O) waste coolant (tritiated water). Indeed, QKC's micro-particle accelerator technology can be utilized at all fission reactors adjacent to rivers, oceans, or other watercourses.

In a recent research project with Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), QKC has also demonstrated the atomic transmutation of Cambridge Isotope Laboratory - 99% lab grade deuterium-oxide (D2O) water (DML-4-PK). The findings reveal the might of the QKW® to dissociate and edit D2O water economically, something previously thought impossible. See Figure 3.

Figure 3: The sediment fabricated from deuterium-oxide (D2O) within the lower basin (16) using the Quantum Kinetic Well® technology. (a) 30V experiment deposits after 24-Hrs. (b) 60V input sediment deposits after 24-Hrs. (c) 90V input sediment deposits after 24-Hrs. Increased voltage inputs produce more sedimentation from Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PT).

To further bolster the brawn of the QKW®, newly formed amalgamated isotopes during the experiments included Iron (Fe), Carbon (C), Aluminum (Al), Magnesium (Mg), Silicone (Si), Phosphorus (P), Calcium (Ca), Manganese (Mn), Gold (Au), and trace amounts of Uranium (U). See Figure 4. Additionally, ICP-OES & MS values changed within the D2O water itself. New elements discovered within the treated D2O dielectric were Copper (Cu), Calcium (Ca), Aluminum (Al), Iron (Fe), Magnesium (Mg), Sodium (Na), Sulfur (S), Silver (Ag), Barium (Ba), Manganese (Mn), Molybdenum (Mo), Lead (Pb), and Vanadium (V).

Figure 4: The sediment extracted from the electrodes post treatment using the Quantum Kinetic Well® technology. (a) SEM - Electron Microscope image showing details of sedimentation. (b) EDS atomic values of the sediment. (c) Different view of sedimentation with SEM - Electron Microscope. (d) MAP color images of individual nano atomic structures.

The forcefulness of the QKW® stems from its high voltage oscillations rather than from high-cost direct current (DC) amperage inputs as used in traditional Faraday electrolysis. QKC officials believe the potency of the QKW® is analogous to a micro-sized burning star. See Figure 5. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of QKC, states this phenomenon is triggered by electron "Quantum Tunneling" events using the QKW® technology (Video).

Figure 5: The Bremsstrahlung X-ray luminosity (1 keV to 20 keV) emissions from the deuterium-oxide (D2O) treatment utilizing the Quantum Kinetic Well® technology. (a) 1-min into experiments (b) 2-min into experiments. (c) 12-Hrs into experiments. (d) 24-Hrs into experiments. (Blue = 30V), (Red = 60V), (Orange = 90V), (Green = Radioactive Iron-55 calibration sample), and (Black = Combined Values).

More data regarding the QKW® was recently published in NPJ-Nature: Clean Water, specifically addressing the isotopic manipulation of seawater and freshwater. The study also showed the reduction of tritium levels from well water at a rate of 1% per hour. To enhance the outcome, simply stack the QKF reactor for desired results.

Recently, the first ever Nuclear Energy Summit was held last month in Brussels. The global event hosted the world's top CEOs and government representatives to discuss the revitalization of the nuclear fission industry to tackle the immediate global climate crisis. The event was sponsored by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and Belgium.

"Nuclear energy is an extraordinary asset whose full potential we need to untap if we are to keep climate change in check. The narrative that pits nuclear against wind and solar is wrong. It is time for the truth to get through, for leaders to pull the necessary levers and help make the global climate goals achievable." - Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

As global leaders expand and revitalize nuclear fission enterprises to fight the climate crisis, wastewater mitigation methods are critical for fostering public support and funding. Fortunately, QKC's Electro-Physical Transmutation (E-PT) technology is currently available to promote Safe Nuclear.

About Quantum Kinetics Corporation:

QKC holds six patents, numerous trademarks, and copyrights on Safe Nuclear devices. QKC's research has been published with npj Nature: Clean Water for successful isotope manipulation of water. QKC is registered with SAM and DUNS and is eligible for emergency Federal contracting in Washington, Oregon, and California. QKC is a member of the CleanTech Alliance in Washington State.

For further information visit: http://www.quantumkinetics.co

"The Quantum Kinetic Well: Powering the World with Limitless Clean Energy"

SOURCE: Quantum Kinetics Corporation

