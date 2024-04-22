Quest International Elevates Data Security Standards by Upgrading ISO 27001:2013 Certification to ISO 27001:2022

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Quest International, the global aftermarket service support partner for Healthcare and Life Science Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), today announced that it has upgraded from ISO 27001:2013 to the latest ISO 27001:2022 standard, increasing its cybersecurity resiliency to provide even greater protection for its medical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) clients and partners. This upgrade positions Quest as a leader in the industry, ready to navigate the evolving landscape of information security.

"At Quest International, we are committed to safeguarding the sensitive information of our clients and partners," said Shawn Arshadi, President & CEO of Quest International. "With this upgrade, Quest's protocols are aligned with the most advanced industry practices, giving our clients and partners peace of mind that their data is safe with Quest."

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard that outlines the requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving an information security management system (ISMS). By upgrading to the latest standard, Quest is staying ahead of the curve in addressing the evolving landscape of cybersecurity threats.

According to Gartner predictions, spending on security and risk management will grow to $215 billion in 2024.

Key Benefits of ISO 27001:2022 include:

Improved Risk Management: The updated standard enables Quest to better identify, assess, and manage information security risks.

Alignment with Advanced Technologies: ISO 27001:2022 addresses new challenges arising from the increased use of cloud services, mobile devices and interconnected systems.

Enhanced Focus on Leadership: The new standard places a heightened emphasis on ensuring that information security is ingrained in the organizational culture.

Adaptability to Changing Regulatory Landscape: ISO 27001:2022 is designed to be adaptable, helping Quest comply with emerging legal requirements.

"With this upgraded certification and our prioritization of the highest standards of data protection, our clients and partners know that their sensitive information is safe," Arshadi added.

Learn more about Quest's commitment to information security here. Contact Quest today to discover how we can help you overcome the cyber security challenges of the future.

About Quest International

Quest International is the leading global aftermarket integrated service partner for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple industries, including healthcare, industrial, aviation, and government, as well as an IT-managed services provider for businesses both large and small. Having served Fortune 500 companies since 1982, Quest is dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers with a comprehensive suite of services and solutions. Quest's recent ISO 27001:2022 Certification is the latest addition to its overall Quality Management System, which includes ISO 9001:2015, ISO 13485:2016, ISO 14001:2015, and ANSI ESD S20.20-2014 certification.

About ISO

The International Standards Organization (ISO) is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 167 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market-relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges.

