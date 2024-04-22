Moonbuggy Takes Flight: Boutique Creative Agency Launches Bold New Identity

Celebrates Rebrand With Telescope Gift to Observatory

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Cincinnati-based boutique creative agency Moonbuggy launches a bold new identity that better reflects the imaginative nature of its work. Moonbuggy, previously known as Hambone Collective, is a content and brand video production company serving product marketers for leading Fortune 500 brands.

The name is inspired by the original lunar rover's incredible achievements for science and the idea that it had to be A LOT of fun riding around up there. Similarly, the new brand identity centers around the incredible amount of expertise and work it takes to create a successful video campaign, but also enjoying the process along the way.

"We make it easy for our clients to cover new ground, chase far-out ideas, and have fun along the way," observed Moonbuggy CEO and founder Abe Moreno, adding, "The Moonbuggy brand better reflects this and our team's incredible creative talent."

The new brand also better conveys the creative agency's aspirational goals. Moonbuggy, which historically works with some of the best-known brands, will begin actively seeking more work with B-Corps and revolutionary technologies - companies aligned to the firm's commitment to making the world a better place.

"At a time when creative work is viewed as a homogenous commodity, Moonbuggy offers what we call an 'outta-this-world' experience," continued Moreno. "There are plenty of tools and resources for cranking out content. Our team delivers creative strategy and incredibly unique approaches to telling stories with video."

The Moonbuggy brand, designed in partnership with Edelmade, evokes the dedication required to achieve space flight and the cleverness of a vehicle designed for lunar travel. Visual elements convey a sense of the technical and computational but the overall tone of the brand is fun, playful, and lighthearted.

Moonbuggy commits to uniqueness, dependability, and bringing heart and humor to its work. As a signal to the agency's commitment to giving back and nod to the recent solar eclipse, the team is donating a telescope to the Cincinnati Observatory.

Of the gift, Executive Director Anna Hehman said, "This generous offer comes at an opportune time, as we expand our program to reach a greater number of underserved students. We are grateful to Moonbuggy for providing a new, more portable telescope to serve offsite programs with these schools."

Moreno continued, "We believe in trying to make our corner of the universe a better place. That's reflected in our work and how we engage our local community. The Moonbuggy team has never been so energized about its future within the local Cincinnati business community and across the U.S."

