Power Ford Earns 2024 Cars.com New Mexico Ford Dealer of the Year Award for Customer Service Excellence

Across New Mexico, Power Ford is Best-reviewed by Ford Shoppers for the seventh year in a row

ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Power Ford is awarded a 2024 Dealer of the Year Award in New Mexico by car-shopping marketplace Cars.com? . The Dealer of the Year Award recognizes automotive dealerships that excel, based on average star rating, total number of reviews and dealer response to those reviews - all key drivers of repeat and referral business.1

"Cars.com provides a dealership with actionable feedback from their customers - and the ability to set the bar for what a customer should expect when doing business at a dealer. This past year, Power Ford went above and beyond for their customers," said Jamie Oldershaw, vice president of reputation at Cars.com. "The online experience is critical for vehicle shoppers, and dealers like Power Ford understand that. Ensuring customers are given an exceptional experience throughout the entire shopping or service process begins online and ultimately ends there with an online review - and dealers that recognize this rise to the top."

Cars.com helps dealers build their online reputation and connect shoppers with their top salespeople virtually to ensure that the experience is established before the shopper walks through the doors. Award-winning dealers encourage their shoppers to leave reviews that will help build a dealer's online reputation and generate new customers.

Rob Sneed, Managing Partner at Power Ford, commented on receiving the award: "This recognition reflects our team's dedication to client service. Our staff takes immense pride in their work, striving to offer an ownership experience unparalleled in the industry. I am both proud of their efforts and honored to lead such a committed team."

Cars.com Dealer of the Year Award Methodology

The Cars.com Dealer of the Year Awards are presented annually to the top auto dealers with 25 or more reviews based on the dealership's average star rating, the total number of reviews written about it during the 2023 calendar year, and the management response rate to those reviews.

1 Review statistics and winner selection is based on data from DealerRater, a leading reputation management and car-dealer review platform that is part of the Cars.com Inc. portfolio



ABOUT CARS.COM®

Cars.com is the No. 1 most recognized automotive marketplace visited by nearly 30 million in-market consumers each month. Launched in 1998 and headquartered in Chicago, Cars.com empowers consumers with data, content, and digital tools driven by AI technology to make informed car buying and selling decisions and seamlessly connect with thousands of local dealerships nationwide. Learn more at www.carscommerce.inc.

ABOUT POWER FORD

Power Ford, located in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is a premier Ford dealership dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and a comprehensive selection of Ford vehicles. Celebrated as the DealerRater Dealer of the Year for seven consecutive years, Power Ford stands out for its commitment to excellence as demonstrated through numerous customer reviews. The dealership offers a full range of services, including sales of new and pre-owned vehicles, custom orders, and a complete service department equipped to handle all maintenance and repair needs.

