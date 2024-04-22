Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - Energy Plug Technologies Corp. (CSE: PLUG) (OTCQB: PLGGF) (FSE: 6GQ) ("Energy Plug" or the "Company"), an energy technology company dedicated to innovation and sustainability, is pleased to announce that Shawn Hensen has joined Energy Plug as a Technical Consultant. He will oversee the Company's ongoing operations and support Energy Plug's plans to establish battery assembly infrastructure in Canada for microgrids, battery energy storage, and marine-based applications.

Shawn joins Energy Plug with nearly two decades of experience in international manufacturing, specializing in mass-production factories. Prior to his role at Energy Plug, he was a Senior Director at American electric vehicle manufacturer, Rivian, where he led manufacturing engineering teams to support the production of battery modules, machining and battery packs. Shawn also spent six years with Tesla, serving most recently as Director of Body Manufacturing Engineering.

"This is an incredibly exciting time to work with Energy Plug as it seeks to develop and execute on its plans to establish battery assembly operations in Canada," said Shawn Hensen. "I'm looking forward to working with Brodie, the management team, and Malahat Battery Technologies to define the next era of Energy Plug and beyond."

In December 2023, Energy Plug announced its intention to partner with the Malahat First Nation to build a gigafactory to localize battery pack assembly and the battery supply chain in Canada. The intended partnership, when formed, will allow Energy Plug and the Malahat First Nation to build a facility that is intended to specialize in the assembly of lithium iron phosphate battery packs for residential, commercial, and industrial storage applications, with a focus on grid-scale and storage-related batteries.

As a Technical Consultant for Energy Plug, Shawn Hensen is expected to lead the development and eventual construction of the gigafactory and oversee Energy Plug's key manufacturing operations. He will report directly to Broderick (Brodie) Gunning, the Company's CEO.

"As a veteran in the manufacturing engineering industry, Shawn brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team," said Broderick Gunning, Energy Plug President & CEO. "His unique experience working directly with the production of large-scale battery manufacturing projects will be a considerable asset to the Energy Plug team, and we're thrilled to be working with him as we move forward with the gigafactory project and ready our operations for future battery assembly."

Energy Plug is continuing its structuring analysis and negotiation of the partnership agreement with the Malahat First Nation. There is no assurance that such partnership agreement will be formalized, or the final terms thereof. Execution of the partnership agreement is subject to a number of factors, including further negotiation by the parties regarding all of the terms of the partnership.

About Energy Plug Technologies Corp.

Energy Plug Technologies Corp. is an energy technology company, dedicated to innovation and sustainability. With a focus on assembling customized Lithium Iron Phosphate Battery packs, we cater to a diverse range of residential, commercial, and industrial storage needs. Our goal is to advance battery technologies to enhance safety, grid resiliency and return on investment. Based in British Columbia, we seek to leverage strategic partnerships with local Indigenous communities, and the development of a vertically integrated supply chain involving industry-leading companies in Taiwan to provide advanced solutions to our customers and partners.



