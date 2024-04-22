DJ Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) (5HGG) Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Apr-2024 / 14:35 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Ossiam ESG Shiller Barclays CAPE® Global Sector UCITS ETF - 1A (USD) DEALING DATE: 19/04/2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 108.2860 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 95000 CODE: 5HGG =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000X44UYY8 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 5HGG Sequence No.: 317142 EQS News ID: 1886127 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1886127&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 22, 2024 08:35 ET (12:35 GMT)