GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.04.2024 | 14:36
36 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Tangible Net Book Value Per Share Up 8% In Past Year

WAUSAU, Wis., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PSB Holdings, Inc. ("PSB") (OTCQX: PSBQ), the holding company for Peoples State Bank ("Peoples") serving Northcentral and Southeastern Wisconsin reported first quarter earnings ending March 31, 2024 of $0.39 per common share on net income of $1.6 million, compared to $0.55 per common share on net income of $2.3 million during the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023, and $0.67 per common share on net income of $2.9 million during the first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

PSB's first quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the fourth quarter of 2023: (1) lower net interest income as deposit and FHLB borrowing costs rose faster than interest income on loans; (2) lower non-interest income due primarily to the sale of investment securities at a loss with the proceeds reinvested into higher yielding investments; (3) higher non-interest expense related to annual salary increases in the first quarter and a reduction in vesting of incentives and benefits recorded in the prior quarter; (4) stronger capital ratios supported by additional earnings and slightly lower total assets; and (6) an increase in non-performing assets related to one borrower in the timber industry impacted by weather conditions and economic stress in that industry.

"We continue to focus on building shareholder value in a challenging environment, with common tangible book value increasing to $24.21 per share and stronger than expected loan growth prospects looking forward. However, rising funding costs remain a challenge. While new loan origination coupons have risen in the first quarter, the cost of new FHLB borrowings and continued rate increases in our existing deposits rose faster than asset yields as a whole," stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

March 31, 2024, Highlights:

  • Net interest income declined to $9.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, from $9.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as increases in asset and loan yields were offset by increases in funding costs.

  • Tangible book value per common share increased to $24.21 at March 31, 2024, compared to $23.84 one quarter earlier and $22.43 at March 31, 2023. During the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, tangible book value per share was positively influenced by net income, intangible asset amortization, and stock repurchase activity.

  • Loans increased $2.9 million in the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, to $1.08 billion. Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.14% of gross loans.

  • Return on tangible common equity was 6.57% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 9.64% the prior quarter and 12.63% one year earlier.

  • Noninterest income was $1.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1.1 million the prior quarter. The current quarter reflected a slightly larger loss on the sale of investment securities as the Company continues to reposition the investment portfolio into higher yielding investments.

  • Noninterest expenses increased $967,000 in the first quarter of 2024, to $8.3 million from $7.4 million the prior quarter. The increase reflected scheduled salary increases and costs associated with vesting of other benefits. December 2023 quarterly salary costs were lowered by adjustments to post retirement and incentive accruals. March 2024 quarterly salaries and employee benefits expense was 2.3% greater than March 2023 quarterly salaries and employee benefits.

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $5.5 million to $1.42 billion at March 31, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $11.9 million, to $15.9 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $27.8 million the previous quarter. The lower cash and cash equivalent level primarily reflects proceeds used to fund higher yielding loans and investments. Investment securities available for sale increased $1.5 million to $165.6 million at March 31, 2024, from $164.0 million one quarter earlier. During the first quarter, $6.3 million available for sale securities were sold with the proceeds reinvested into higher yielding investments. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $396 million at March 31, 2024, with an additional $317 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable increased $2.9 million to $1.08 billion at March 31, 2024 due primarily to draw downs of prior quarter loans in process, although gross loans outstanding declined $7.4 million. Commercial real estate loans decreased $8.2 million to $609.6 million at March 31, 2024, from $617.9 million the prior quarter. Commercial non-real estate loans decreased $1.3 million to $159.7 million at March 31, 2024, from $161.0 million one quarter earlier. Residential real estate loans increased $1.6 million from the prior quarter to $339.8 million from $338.2 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate loans totaling 54.7% of gross loans followed by residential real estate loans at 30.5% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 14.3% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses increased slightly to 1.14% of gross loans at March 31, 2024, from 1.13% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were zero for the last three quarters ending March 31, 2024, compared to net recoveries of 0.02% one year earlier. Non-performing assets increased to 0.83% of total assets at March 31, 2024, due primarily to the addition of a $5.1 million loan to a borrower in the timber industry. Specific reserves have been established on the loan relationship for potential losses. For the fifth consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits decreased $28.5 million to $1.11 billion at March 31, 2024, from $1.14 billion at December 31, 2023. The decline in deposits reflects a pay down of $9.5 million in maturing brokered deposits and national CDs and a $22.2 million decline in uninsured deposits. Insured core and time deposits increased $3.2 million during the first quarter.

The composition of deposits continued to change during the first quarter of 2024 as customers seek higher deposit rates. At March 31, 2024, money market deposits and retail time deposits increased to 41.6% of deposits, compared to 40.6% at December 31, 2023. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits declined to 19.3% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, from 20.9% of total deposits at December 31, 2023.
FHLB advances increased to $158.3 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $134.0 million at December 31, 2023. FHLB advances were used to fund repayment of certain brokered deposit maturities and supplement local deposit changes.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.60% at March 31, 2024, compared to 7.49% at December 31, 2023, and 7.54% at March 31, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $1.78, to $24.21, at March 31, 2024, compared to $22.43 one year earlier, an increase of 7.9%. Relative to the prior quarter, tangible net book value per common share increased $0.37 due to continued earnings. New security purchases with higher yields helped offset an increase in national market interest rates that lowered the value of the securities portfolio during the first quarter. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $20.8 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $20.7 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income declined to $9.3 million (on a net margin of 2.80%) for the first quarter of 2024 from $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the fourth quarter of 2023, and $9.9 million (on a net margin of 3.21%) for the first quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields increased 13 basis points to 5.12% during the first quarter of 2024 from 4.99% during the fourth quarter of 2023, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased 21 basis points to 3.00% compared to 2.79% during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations and renewals during the quarter. Partially offsetting the increased yield on earning assets during the quarter was the loss of interest income of approximately $114,000 on a newly classified non-performing loan. Taxable security yields were 2.80% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 2.72% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, up 8 basis points. Loan yields increased during the first quarter to 5.59% from 5.43% for the fourth quarter of 2023, up 16 basis points as loans repriced to higher market rates and increased credit spreads.

Rising deposit costs for savings and demand deposits, money market deposits, time deposits and FHLB advances were responsible for the rise in the Bank's cost of funds. Additionally, the Company accepted an increase in $26.0 million of additional seasonal high yield municipal average deposits during the first quarter, which accelerated the overall rising cost of deposits during the quarter. The municipal deposits are expected to be drawn down during the second quarter. The overall cost of all deposits was 2.14% for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to 1.91% the prior quarter, up 23 basis points. FHLB advance costs rose to 4.08% during the first quarter ended March 31, 2024, from 4.01% the prior quarter, and greater use of FHLB advance funding lowered net interest margin.

Total noninterest income decreased slightly for the first quarter of 2024 to $1.04 million, from $1.10 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, due primarily to investment restructuring activity with a loss on the sale of investment securities during the first quarter of $495,000 compared to a loss of $297,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023. Mortgage banking income increased by $61,000, or 24.6%, to $308,000 in the March 2024 quarter. At March 31, 2024, the Bank serviced $366.6 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provides fee income.

Noninterest expenses increased to $8.3 million for the first quarter of 2024, compared to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The fourth quarter of 2023 included lower salary and benefit expenses due to a recovery of post-retirement benefits and incentive accruals. The first quarter ended March 31, 2024, also reflected higher salary and benefit expenses due to annual salary increases and costs associated with various benefits.

Taxes decreased $709,000 during the first quarter to $169,000 from $878,000 one quarter earlier. The decrease reflects lower pre-tax income, the relative value of tax exempt income assets, and the benefit related to a Wisconsin state tax change that exempts certain loan interest income effectively eliminating Wisconsin tax expense.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from eleven full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at www.psbholdingsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
March 31, 2024, September 30, June 30, and March 31, 2023, unaudited, December 31, 2023 derived from audited financial statements
Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks$13,340 $20,887 $12,881 $27,409 $13,336
Interest-bearing deposits 105 1,431 668 892 538
Federal funds sold 2,439 5,462 7,764 16,138 25,766
Cash and cash equivalents 15,884 27,780 21,313 44,439 39,640
Securities available for sale (at fair value) 165,566 164,024 160,883 167,382 190,738
Securities held to maturity (fair values of $81,234, $82,514, $75,236, $81,489 and
$82,610, respectively 87,104 87,081 86,908 87,335 87,889
Equity securities 1,474 1,474 2,273 2,178 2,070
Loans held for sale 865 230 971 151 -
Loans receivable, net (allowance for credit losses of $12,494, $12,302, $12,267,
$11,922 and $11,593, respectively 1,081,394 1,078,475 1,098,019 1,048,322 973,270
Accrued interest receivable 5,467 5,136 4,716 4,274 4,062
Foreclosed assets - - - - -
Premises and equipment, net 13,427 13,098 13,242 13,256 13,406
Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,657 1,664 1,684 1,666 1,682
Federal Home Loan Bank stock (at cost) 7,006 6,373 6,373 6,359 4,620
Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 24,242 24,085 23,931 23,776 25,078
Core deposit intangible 249 273 297 321 348
Goodwill 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541 2,541
Other assets 11,682 11,866 14,094 14,933 14,444
TOTAL ASSETS$1,418,558 $1,424,100 $1,437,245 $1,416,933 $1,359,788
Liabilities
Non-interest-bearing deposits$247,608 $266,829 $288,765 $282,153 $267,836
Interest-bearing deposits 865,744 874,973 883,474 860,981 839,757
Total deposits 1,113,352 1,141,802 1,172,239 1,143,134 1,107,593
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 158,250 134,000 128,000 133,000 113,000
Other borrowings 8,096 8,058 5,660 5,730 5,033
Senior subordinated notes 4,776 4,774 4,772 4,771 4,769
Junior subordinated debentures 12,947 12,921 12,896 12,870 12,844
Allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments 477 577 512 712 762
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 10,247 12,681 10,258 11,783 10,576
Total liabilities 1,308,145 1,314,813 1,334,337 1,312,000 1,254,577
Stockholders' equity
Preferred stock - no par value:
Authorized - 30,000 shares; no shares issued or outstanding
Outstanding - 7,200 shares, respectively 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200 7,200
Common stock - no par value with a stated value of $1.00 per share:
Authorized - 18,000,000 shares; Issued - 5,490,798 shares
Outstanding - 4,147,649, 4,164,735, 4,174,197, 4,190,252 and
4,241,501 shares, respectively 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830 1,830
Additional paid-in capital 8,466 8,460 8,421 8,382 8,311
Retained earnings 134,271 132,666 131,624 130,396 128,968
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (20,775) (20,689) (26,190) (23,240) (22,515)
Treasury stock, at cost - 1,343,149, 1,326,063, 1,316,601, 1,300,546 and
1,249,297 shares, respectively (20,579) (20,180) (19,977) (19,635) (18,583)
Total stockholders' equity 110,413 109,287 102,908 104,933 105,211
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,418,558 $1,424,100 $1,437,245 $1,416,933 $1,359,788



PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Income
Quarter Ended
(dollars in thousands,Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
except per share data - unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023
Interest and dividend income:
Loans, including fees$15,109 $14,888 $14,263$12,709 $11,773
Securities:
Taxable 1,197 1,147 1,114 1,327 1,331
Tax-exempt 526 532 533 535 537
Other interest and dividends 343 320 238 145 148
Total interest and dividend income 17,175 16,887 16,148 14,716 13,789
Interest expense:
Deposits 6,082 5,526 4,817 3,661 2,989
FHLB advances 1,450 1,349 1,321 1,200 547
Other borrowings 60 54 51 48 62
Senior subordinated notes 59 59 59 58 62
Junior subordinated debentures 251 254 255 242 234
Total interest expense 7,902 7,242 6,503 5,209 3,894
Net interest income 9,273 9,645 9,645 9,507 9,895
Provision for credit losses 95 100 150 100 100
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 9,178 9,545 9,495 9,407 9,795
Noninterest income:
Service fees 336 360 349 378 361
Mortgage banking income 308 247 345 311 325
Investment and insurance sales commissions 121 100 158 287 365
Net loss on sale of securities (495) (297) - (279) -
Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 157 154 155 149 157
Life insurance death benefit - - - 533 -
Other noninterest income 617 540 675 605 742
Total noninterest income 1,044 1,104 1,682 1,984 1,950
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits 5,123 4,244 4,514 4,884 5,006
Occupancy and facilities 721 675 689 698 699
Loss (gain) on foreclosed assets - 1 - 4 (50)
Data processing and other office operations 1,022 1,001 953 951 880
Advertising and promotion 129 244 161 166 162
Core deposit intangible amortization 24 24 24 27 34
Other noninterest expenses 1,306 1,169 1,113 1,202 1,073
Total noninterest expense 8,325 7,358 7,454 7,932 7,804
Income before provision for income taxes 1,897 3,291 3,723 3,459 3,941
Provision for income taxes 169 878 2,374 652 941
Net income$1,728 $2,413 $1,349$2,807 $3,000
Preferred stock dividends declared$122 $122 $122$122 $122
Net income available to common shareholders$1,606 $2,291 $1,227$2,685 $2,878
Basic earnings per common share$0.39 $0.55 $0.29$0.64 $0.67
Diluted earnings per common share$0.39 $0.55 $0.29$0.64 $0.67



PSB Holdings, Inc.
Quarterly Financial Summary
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)Quarter ended
Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
Earnings and dividends: 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023
Interest income $17,175 $16,887 $16,148 $14,716 $13,789
Interest expense $7,902 $7,242 $6,503 $5,209 $3,894
Net interest income $9,273 $9,645 $9,645 $9,507 $9,895
Provision for credit losses $95 $100 $150 $100 $100
Other noninterest income $1,044 $1,104 $1,682 $1,984 $1,950
Other noninterest expense $8,325 $7,358 $7,454 $7,932 $7,804
Net income available to common shareholders$1,606 $2,291 $1,227 $2,685 $2,878
Basic earnings per common share (3)$0.39 $0.55 $0.29 $0.64 $0.67
Diluted earnings per common share (3)$0.39 $0.55 $0.29 $0.64 $0.67
Dividends declared per common share (3)$- $0.30 $- $0.30 $-
Tangible net book value per common share (4)$24.21 $23.84 $22.25 $22.64 $22.43
Semi-annual dividend payout ratio n/a 38.14%n/a 27.38%n/a
Average common shares outstanding 4,154,702 4,168,924 4,186,940 4,218,226 4,275,160
Balance sheet - average balances:
Loans receivable, net of allowances for credit loss $1,081,936 $1,081,851 $1,076,158 $1,000,349 $964,029
Assets $1,429,437 $1,424,240 $1,425,522 $1,367,363 $1,336,511
Deposits $1,138,010 $1,148,399 $1,149,624 $1,098,039 $1,124,091
Stockholders' equity $109,473 $105,060 $105,745 $106,762 $103,406
Performance ratios:
Return on average assets (1) 0.49% 0.67% 0.38% 0.82% 0.91%
Return on average common stockholders' equity (1) 6.32% 9.29% 4.94% 10.82% 12.13%
Return on average tangible common
stockholders' equity (1)(4) 6.57% 9.64% 5.17% 11.23% 12.63%
Net loan charge-offs to average loans (1) 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% -0.07% -0.02%
Nonperforming loans to gross loans 1.08% 0.54% 0.55% 0.60% 0.62%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.83% 0.42% 0.42% 0.45% 0.45%
Allowance for credit losses to gross loans 1.14% 1.13% 1.10% 1.12% 1.18%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity
plus the allowance for credit losses (4) 10.59% 5.38% 5.87% 5.96% 5.76%
Net interest rate margin (1)(2) 2.80% 2.88% 2.88% 2.98% 3.21%
Net interest rate spread (1)(2) 2.12% 2.20% 2.27% 2.46% 2.77%
Service fee revenue as a percent of
average demand deposits (1) 0.54% 0.52% 0.50% 0.58% 0.52%
Noninterest income as a percent
of gross revenue 5.73% 6.14% 9.43% 11.88% 12.39%
Efficiency ratio (2) 78.93% 67.04% 64.58% 68.09% 65.02%
Noninterest expenses to average assets (1) 2.34% 2.05% 2.07% 2.33% 2.37%
Average stockholders' equity less accumulated
other comprehensive income (loss) to
average assets 8.98% 8.88% 9.00% 9.33% 9.32%
Tangible equity to tangible assets (4) 7.60% 7.49% 6.98% 7.22% 7.54%
Stock price information:
High $22.50 $22.30 $22.50 $21.38 $25.75
Low $20.05 $20.10 $20.35 $19.75 $20.00
Last trade value at quarter-end $21.25 $22.11 $21.15 $20.35 $21.15
(1) Annualized
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.
(3) Due to rounding, cumulative quarterly per share performance may not equal annual per share totals.
(4) Tangible stockholders' equity excludes goodwill and core deposit intangibles.



PSB Holdings, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
Quarter Ended
Mar. 31,Dec. 31,Sep. 30,Jun. 30,Mar. 31,
(dollars in thousands - unaudited) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023
Net income$1,728 $2,413 $1,349 $2,807 $3,000
Other comprehensive income, net of tax:
Unrealized gain (loss) on securities available
for sale (615) 5,278 (3,085) (1,186) 1,601
Reclassification adjustment for security
loss included in net income 391 280 - 220 -
Accretion of unrealized loss included in net
income on securties available for sale
deferred tax adjustment for Wisconsin
Act 19 (35) - - - -
Amortization of unrealized loss included in net
income on securities available for sale
transferred to securities held to maturity 91 91 91 107 129
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap 123 (109) 79 172 (1)
Reclassification adjustment of interest rate
swap settlements included in earnings (41) (39) (35) (38) (24)
Other comprehensive income (loss) (86) 5,501 (2,950) (725) 1,705
Comprehensive income (loss)$1,642 $7,914 $(1,601)$2,082 $4,705



PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets as of:
Mar 31,Dec 31,Sep 30,Jun 30,Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023
Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)$11,498 $5,596 $5,807 $6,000 $5,773
Nonaccrual restructured loans 30 34 42 50 57
Restructured loans not on nonaccrual 304 310 256 261 265
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - -
Total nonperforming loans 11,832 5,940 6,105 6,311 6,095
Other real estate owned - - - - -
Total nonperforming assets$11,832 $5,940 $6,105 $6,311 $6,095
Nonperforming loans as a % of gross loans receivable 1.08% 0.54% 0.55% 0.60% 0.62%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of total assets 0.83% 0.42% 0.42% 0.45% 0.45%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of nonperforming loans 105.59% 207.10% 200.93% 188.91% 190.21%



PSB Holdings, Inc.
Nonperforming Assets >= $500,000 net book value before specific reserves
At March 31, 2024
(dollars in thousands)
Gross
Collateral DescriptionAsset TypePrincipal
Real estate - Buffet Style RestaurantNonaccrual$2,611
Real estate - Independent Auto RepairNonaccrual 611
Real estate - DealershipNonaccrual 5,053
Total listed nonperforming assets $8,275
Total bank wide nonperforming assets $11,832
Listed assets as a % of total nonperforming assets 70%



PSB Holding, Inc.
Loan Composition by Collateral Type
Quarter-ended (dollars in thousands)Mar 31, 2024Dec 31, 2023Sep 30, 2023Jun 30, 2023Mar 31, 2023
Commercial:
Commercial and instrustrial$118,821 $117,207 $138,299 $145,434 $133,427
Agriculture 12,081 12,304 12,464 13,326 12,434
Municipal 28,842 31,530 27,186 25,222 6,430
Total Commercial 159,744 161,041 177,949 183,982 152,291
Commercial Real Estate:
Commercial real estate 546,257 536,209 539,488 490,657 469,395
Construction and development 63,375 81,701 86,456 99,769 103,108
Total Commercial Real Estate 609,632 617,910 625,944 590,426 572,503
Residential real estate:
Residential 274,300 274,453 274,632 274,692 261,415
Construction and development 34,158 33,960 33,141 41,485 26,480
HELOC 31,357 29,766 29,044 26,220 25,001
Total Residential Real Estate 339,815 338,179 336,817 342,397 312,896
Consumer installment 4,867 4,357 4,350 4,142 4,079
Subtotals - Gross loans 1,114,058 1,121,487 1,145,060 1,120,947 1,041,769
Loans in process of disbursement (20,839) (31,359) (35,404) (61,308) (57,448)
Subtotals - Disbursed loans 1,093,219 1,090,128 1,109,656 1,059,639 984,321
Net deferred loan costs 669 649 630 605 542
Allowance for credit losses (12,494) (12,302) (12,267) (11,922) (11,593)
Total loans receivable$1,081,394 $1,078,475 $1,098,019 $1,048,322 $973,270



PSB Holding, Inc.
Selected Commercial Real Estate Loans by Purpose
Mar 31, Dec 31, Sept 30, June 30, Mar 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023
Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1) Total Exposure% of Portfolio (1)
Multi Family$142,00114.4% $132,38613.2% $133,46613.3% $119,57312.4% $121,55913.0%
Industrial and Warehousing 85,4098.6 83,8178.3 88,9068.9 84,0498.7 78,9348.5
Retail 33,1773.4 35,4193.5 35,2813.5 34,0043.5 34,4273.7
Hotels 35,1053.6 36,1003.6 31,8193.2 33,3293.5 31,0693.3
Office 6,6550.7 6,7010.7 6,7460.7 8,3950.9 8,5440.9
(1) Percentage of commercial and commercial real estate portfolio and commitments.



PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Insured and Collateralized DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023
$%$%$%$%$%
Non-interest bearing demand$199,07717.8%$197,57117.3%$209,13317.8%$201,35117.6%$205,35018.6%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 318,67228.7% 317,98427.8% 307,62026.3% 310,00627.1% 329,36429.7%
Money market deposits 143,16712.9% 142,88712.5% 135,91011.6% 126,85111.1% 128,57611.6%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 148,40413.3% 149,14513.1% 144,73312.3% 140,57212.3% 136,09012.3%
Total core deposits 809,32072.7% 807,58770.7% 797,39668.0% 778,78068.1% 799,38072.2%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 24,5082.3% 23,0002.0% 22,7501.9% 20,2501.8% 17,0001.5%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 2,2290.2% 3,4700.3% 3,2220.3% 3,9650.3% 5,9530.5%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 61,7525.5% 70,0206.1% 88,6147.6% 93,9568.2% 74,4856.8%
Totals$897,80980.7%$904,07779.1%$911,98277.8%$896,95178.4%$896,81881.0%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Uninsured DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023
$%$%$%$%$%
Non-interest bearing demand$48,5324.4%$69,2586.1%$79,6326.8%$80,8027.1%$62,4865.6%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 20,5351.8% 20,3161.8% 22,8471.9% 22,6042.0% 24,8542.2%
Money market deposits 124,76611.2% 124,51810.9% 133,65311.4% 127,87111.2% 109,89410.0%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Total core deposits 193,83317.4% 214,09218.8% 236,13220.1% 231,27720.3% 197,23417.8%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 21,7101.9% 23,6332.1% 24,1202.1% 14,9061.3% 13,5411.2%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0% -0.0%
Totals$215,54319.3%$237,72520.9%$260,25222.2%$246,18321.6%$210,77519.0%
PSB Holdings, Inc.
Deposit Composition
Total DepositsMarch 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,March 31,
(dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023
$%$%$%$%$%
Non-interest bearing demand$247,60922.2%$266,82923.4%$288,76524.7%$282,15324.7%$267,83624.2%
Interest-bearing demand and savings 339,20730.5% 338,30029.6% 330,46728.2% 332,61029.1% 354,21832.0%
Money market deposits 267,93324.1% 267,40523.4% 269,56322.8% 254,72222.3% 238,47021.5%
Retail and local time deposits <= $250 148,40413.3% 149,14513.1% 144,73812.4% 140,57212.3% 136,09012.3%
Total core deposits 1,003,15390.1% 1,021,67989.5% 1,033,53388.1% 1,010,05788.4% 996,61490.0%
Retail and local time deposits > $250 46,2184.2% 46,6334.1% 46,8704.0% 35,1563.1% 30,5412.8%
Broker & national time deposits <= $250 2,2290.2% 3,4700.3% 3,2220.3% 3,9650.3% 5,9530.5%
Broker & national time deposits > $250 61,7525.5% 70,0206.1% 88,6147.6% 93,9568.2% 74,4856.7%
Totals$1,113,352100.0%$1,141,802100.0%$1,172,239100.0%$1,143,134100.0%$1,107,593100.0%



PSB Holdings, Inc.
Average Balances ($000) and Interest Rates
(dollars in thousands)
Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Quarter ended December 31, 2023 Quarter ended March 31, 2023
Average Yield / Average Yield / Average Yield /
BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate BalanceInterestRate
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)$1,094,321 $15,1995.59% $1,094,152 $14,9745.43% $976,395 $11,7884.90%
Taxable securities 171,788 1,1972.80% 167,366 1,1472.72% 199,705 1,3312.70%
Tax-exempt securities (2) 80,434 6663.33% 80,922 6733.30% 81,932 6803.37%
FHLB stock 6,499 16510.21% 6,373 1589.84% 3,059 506.63%
Other 12,885 1785.56% 11,846 1625.43% 9,024 984.40%
Total (2) 1,365,927 17,4055.12% 1,360,659 17,1144.99% 1,270,115 13,9474.45%
Non-interest-earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 17,367 16,243 17,255
Premises and equipment,
net 13,183 13,243 13,332
Cash surrender value ins 24,144 23,990 24,982
Other assets 21,201 22,406 23,193
Allowance for credit
losses (12,385) (12,301) (12,366)
Total $1,429,437 $1,424,240 $1,336,511
Liabilities & stockholders' equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings and demand
deposits$350,497 $1,6721.92% $327,036 $1,2961.57% $373,557 $1,0531.14%
Money market deposits 274,186 1,8972.78% 272,087 1,8202.65% 225,624 8301.49%
Time deposits 264,657 2,5133.82% 273,332 2,4103.50% 245,562 1,1061.83%
FHLB borrowings 142,926 1,4504.08% 133,560 1,3494.01% 68,833 5473.22%
Other borrowings 8,554 602.82% 6,999 543.06% 10,025 622.51%
Senior sub. notes 4,775 594.97% 4,773 594.90% 5,159 624.87%
Junior sub. debentures 12,934 2517.81% 12,909 2547.81% 12,832 2347.40%
Total 1,058,529 7,9023.00% 1,030,696 7,2422.79% 941,592 3,8941.68%
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 248,670 275,944 279,348
Other liabilities 12,765 12,540 12,208
Stockholders' equity 109,473 105,060 103,363
Total $1,429,437 $1,424,240 $1,336,511
Net interest income $9,503 $9,872 $10,053
Rate spread 2.12% 2.20% 2.77%
Net yield on interest-earning assets 2.80% 2.88% 3.21%
(1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the daily average loan balances outstanding.
(2) The yield on federally tax-exempt loans and securities is computed on a tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.





