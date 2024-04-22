MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports a Profitable First Quarter

Strong credit quality and no adverse loan portfolio trends
FAIRFAX, Va., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported net income of $2.77 million for the first quarter of 2024.
"Our loan portfolio was well-positioned for the current interest rate cycle and continues to generate strong and sustainable interest income. During the first quarter of 2024, we experienced an uptick in deposit costs, compressing the net interest margin to 3.24%," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "We are focused on improving our funding costs for the remainder of 2024 and anticipate that our cumulative performance ratios will reflect our ability to do so, as we build for the future and deliver positive returns to our shareholders."
The Company continues to experience strong asset quality with relatively low levels of past due and non-performing loans. It should be noted that multifamily housing in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area is devoid of the type of rent controls experienced in New York City. Demand for housing in our market far outstrips supply and the rental markets are strong.
"Our lending team is very focused on their borrowers and relationships at this time," said Tom Floyd, Chief Lending Officer at MainStreet Bank. "We want to make sure that if any issues or concerns do arise, we recognize them early in order to properly manage risk and work together toward positive outcomes."
"We are laser-focused on growing good business relationships throughout the metropolitan area," said Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "Our best source is our existing client base, as the quality of our service and attention to detail is second to none."
Banking-as-a-Service
The headlines were bleak in 2023 for several of the banks providing banking-as-a-service to fintechs. In one instance, consultant Kate Drew wrote, "The truth is many of the most jarring headlines have involved sponsor banks and fintech partners that had little to no relationship at all, and instead operated through a banking-as-a-service provider. That model is all but dead. In its place will likely emerge a more resilient proposition that puts the bank in the driver's seat when it comes to compliance and focuses on fintechs with sustainable businesses and realistic objectives in financial services." Drew, Kate (December 12, 2023), Where is Banking-as-a Service Headed in 2024? Forbes Media L.L.C.
"Our one miss was underestimating the amount of time it would take to build and launch the technology that we designed," said Dick. "With hindsight, the timing is perfect as we launch a solution that is purpose-built to meet the compliance and safety and soundness needs required not only by us but also by the industry. We are the resilient solution fintechs have been waiting for."
Avenu
Avenu is the only embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core solution. We are not a sponsor bank without our own technology, and we are not a middleware software company without our own bank. We are Avenu, a leading financial technology company owned by an established community bank in the heart of Washington, D.C.
Avenu's clients are fintechs, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are innovating how money moves to solve real-world issues and help communities thrive. We are focused on servicing our community and creating long-term business relationships.
About MainStreet Bank:
MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.
MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue debit cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.
MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS and ICS - solutions that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information can be obtained by visiting mstreetbank.com/ics-cdars.
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc
March 31,
December
September
June 30,
March 31,
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
Cash and due from banks
$
49,208
$
53,581
$
44,912
$
67,700
$
225,334
Federal funds sold
75,533
60,932
76,271
30,341
-
Total cash and cash equivalents
124,741
114,513
121,183
98,041
225,334
Investment securities available for sale, at fair value
58,699
59,928
56,726
60,579
63,209
Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized
17,251
17,275
17,565
17,590
17,616
Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost
23,924
24,356
20,619
20,304
22,436
Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $16,531,
1,727,110
1,705,137
1,681,444
1,637,484
1,617,275
Premises and equipment, net
14,081
13,944
14,275
14,427
14,521
Accrued interest and other receivables
10,727
12,390
11,184
10,256
9,744
Computer software, net of amortization
15,691
14,657
13,373
12,266
10,559
Bank owned life insurance
38,609
38,318
38,035
37,763
37,503
Other assets
39,182
34,914
47,087
40,641
36,811
Total Assets
$
2,070,015
$
2,035,432
$
2,021,491
$
1,949,351
$
2,055,008
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
348,945
$
364,606
$
394,859
$
388,992
$
487,875
Interest bearing demand deposits
165,331
137,128
76,423
71,308
100,522
Savings and NOW deposits
46,036
45,878
46,550
51,294
53,499
Money market deposits
446,903
442,179
461,398
380,500
260,316
Time deposits
725,520
696,336
703,960
701,289
730,076
Total deposits
1,732,735
1,686,127
1,683,190
1,593,383
1,632,288
Federal funds purchased
-
15,000
-
30,000
60,696
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
-
45,000
Subordinated debt
72,741
72,642
72,543
72,444
72,344
Other liabilities
41,418
40,146
52,015
43,016
39,692
Total Liabilities
1,846,894
1,813,915
1,807,748
1,738,843
1,850,020
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
27,263
Common stock
29,514
29,198
29,188
29,177
29,185
Capital surplus
65,940
65,985
65,407
64,768
64,213
Retained earnings
108,334
106,549
102,694
97,646
91,991
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(7,930)
(7,478)
(10,809)
(8,346)
(7,664)
Total Stockholders' Equity
223,121
221,517
213,743
210,508
204,988
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
2,070,015
$
2,035,432
$
2,021,491
$
1,949,351
$
2,055,008
*Derived from audited financial statements
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September
June 30, 2023
March 31,
INTEREST INCOME:
Interest and fees on loans
$
30,487
$
30,849
$
29,750
$
28,855
$
26,731
Interest on investment securities
Taxable securities
435
451
459
407
518
Tax-exempt securities
270
268
268
265
264
Interest on federal funds sold
1,182
1,510
1,217
1,179
1,132
Total interest income
32,374
33,078
31,694
30,706
28,645
INTEREST EXPENSE:
Interest on interest bearing demand deposits
1,860
1,058
240
251
343
Interest on savings and NOW deposits
157
146
145
147
108
Interest on money market deposits
5,178
5,639
4,156
2,926
1,203
Interest on time deposits
8,833
8,257
7,526
7,077
4,144
Interest on federal funds purchased
107
25
35
201
38
Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances
46
118
186
13
906
Interest on subordinated debt
820
828
828
820
812
Total interest expense
17,001
16,071
13,116
11,435
7,554
Net interest income
15,373
17,007
18,578
19,271
21,091
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses
(195)
466
255
638
283
Net interest income after (recovery of) provision for credit
15,568
16,541
18,323
18,633
20,808
NON-INTEREST INCOME:
Deposit account service charges
469
510
514
535
590
Bank owned life insurance income
292
283
272
259
255
Other non-interest income
130
68
177
16
158
Total other income
891
861
963
810
1,003
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:
Salaries and employee benefits
7,488
7,129
6,924
6,595
7,621
Furniture and equipment expenses
935
804
713
772
498
Advertising and marketing
454
271
577
698
797
Occupancy expenses
435
397
375
426
486
Outside services
774
352
697
504
490
Administrative expenses
242
219
277
211
215
Other operating expenses
1,996
1,964
1,866
1,646
1,596
Total non-interest expenses
12,324
11,136
11,429
10,852
11,703
Income before income tax expense
4,135
6,266
7,857
8,591
10,108
Income tax expense
830
1,120
1,516
1,645
1,957
Net income
3,305
5,146
6,341
6,946
8,151
Preferred stock dividends
539
539
539
539
539
Net income available to common shareholders
$
2,766
$
4,607
$
5,802
$
6,407
$
7,612
Net income per common share, basic and diluted
$
0.36
$
0.61
$
0.77
$
0.85
$
1.01
Weighted average number of common shares, basic and
7,611,990
7,527,327
7,524,332
7,522,764
7,517,213
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
Percentage Change
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
$ Amount
% of
Last 3
Last 12
LOANS:
Construction and land development loans
$
408,903
23.4
%
$
429,637
24.9
%
$
415,078
25.3
%
-4.8
%
-1.5
%
Residential real estate loans
451,991
25.8
%
474,602
27.5
%
391,648
23.9
%
-4.8
%
15.4
%
Commercial real estate loans
813,387
46.5
%
743,827
43.1
%
737,019
45.0
%
9.4
%
10.4
%
Commercial and industrial loans
71,822
4.1
%
75,415
4.4
%
86,937
5.3
%
-4.8
%
-17.4
%
Consumer loans
2,902
0.2
%
3,610
0.1
%
7,534
0.5
%
-19.6
%
-61.5
%
Total Gross Loans
$
1,749,005
100.0
%
$
1,727,091
100.0
%
$
1,638,216
100.0
%
1.3
%
6.8
%
Less: Allowance for credit losses
(16,531)
(16,506)
(15,435)
Net deferred loan fees
(5,364)
(5,448)
(5,506)
Net Loans
$
1,727,110
$
1,705,137
$
1,617,275
DEPOSITS:
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
348,945
20.1
%
$
364,606
21.6
%
$
487,875
29.9
%
-4.3
%
-28.5
%
Interest-bearing deposits:
Demand deposits
165,331
9.5
%
137,128
8.1
%
100,522
6.2
%
20.6
%
64.5
%
Savings and NOW deposits
46,036
2.7
%
45,878
2.7
%
53,499
3.3
%
0.3
%
-13.9
%
Money market accounts
446,903
25.8
%
442,179
26.2
%
260,316
15.9
%
1.1
%
71.7
%
Certificates of deposit $250,000 or
467,892
27.0
%
442,662
26.3
%
458,683
28.1
%
5.7
%
2.0
%
Certificates of deposit less than
257,628
14.9
%
253,674
15.1
%
271,393
16.6
%
1.6
%
-5.1
%
Total Deposits
$
1,732,735
100.0
%
$
1,686,127
100.0
%
$
1,632,288
100.0
%
2.8
%
6.2
%
BORROWINGS:
Federal funds purchased
-
0.0
%
15,000
17.1
%
60,696
34.1
%
-100.0
%
-100.0
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
45,000
25.3
%
0.0
%
-100.0
%
Subordinated debt
72,741
100.0
%
72,642
82.9
%
72,344
40.6
%
0.1
%
0.5
%
Total Borrowings
$
72,741
100.0
%
$
87,642
100.0
%
$
178,040
100.0
%
-17.0
%
-59.1
%
Total Deposits and Borrowings
$
1,805,476
$
1,773,769
$
1,810,328
1.8
%
-0.3
%
Core customer funding sources(1)
$
1,312,746
72.7
%
$
1,252,534
70.7
%
$
1,156,279
63.9
%
4.8
%
13.5
%
Brokered and listing service sources(2)
419,989
23.3
%
433,593
24.4
%
476,009
26.3
%
-3.1
%
-11.8
%
Federal funds borrowed
-
0.0
%
15,000
0.8
%
60,696
3.3
%
-100.0
%
-100.0
%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
0.0
%
-
0.0
%
45,000
2.5
%
0.0
%
-100.0
%
Subordinated debt(3)
72,741
4.0
%
72,642
4.1
%
72,344
4.0
%
0.1
%
0.5
%
Total Funding Sources
$
1,805,476
100.0
%
$
1,773,769
100.0
%
$
1,810,328
100.0
%
1.8
%
-0.3
%
(1)
Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts
(2)
Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.
Excludes $210.9 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of March 31, 2024.
(3)
Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc U
For the three months ended March 31,
For the three months ended March 31,
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Interest
Average
ASSETS:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1)(2)
$
1,728,761
$
30,487
7.07
%
$
1,599,756
$
26,731
6.78
%
Securities:
Taxable
56,001
435
3.12
%
57,600
518
3.65
%
Tax-exempt
37,420
342
3.66
%
37,941
334
3.57
%
Federal funds and interest
91,993
1,182
5.15
%
118,670
1,132
3.87
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
1,914,175
$
32,446
6.80
%
$
1,813,967
$
28,715
6.42
%
Other assets
123,294
71,704
Total assets
$
2,037,469
$
1,885,671
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand
$
146,248
$
1,860
5.10
%
$
83,388
$
343
1.67
%
Savings and NOW deposits
44,219
157
1.42
%
51,943
108
0.84
%
Money market deposit accounts
433,654
5,178
4.79
%
225,037
1,203
2.17
%
Time deposits
710,019
8,833
4.99
%
673,441
4,144
2.50
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
$
1,334,140
$
16,028
4.82
%
$
1,033,809
$
5,798
2.27
%
Federal funds borrowed
7,476
107
5.74
%
2,965
38
5.20
%
FHLB advances
3,297
46
5.60
%
77,833
906
4.72
%
Subordinated debt
72,703
820
4.52
%
72,306
812
4.55
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
1,417,616
$
17,001
4.81
%
$
1,186,913
$
7,554
2.58
%
Demand deposits and other liabilities
397,753
497,155
Total liabilities
$
1,815,369
$
1,684,068
Stockholders' Equity
222,100
201,603
Total Liabilities and Stockholders'
$
2,037,469
$
1,885,671
Interest Rate Spread
1.99
%
3.84
%
Net Interest Income
$
15,445
$
21,161
Net Interest Margin
3.24
%
4.73
%
(1)
Includes loans classified as non-accrual
(2)
Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs
(3)
Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%
(4)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc
At or For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
Per share Data and Shares Outstanding
Earnings per common share (basic and diluted)
$
0.36
$
1.01
Book value per common share
$
25.72
$
23.62
Tangible book value per common share(2)
$
23.66
$
22.22
Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)
7,611,990
7,517,213
Common shares outstanding at end of period
7,614,090
7,524,277
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets (annualized)
0.65
%
1.75
%
Return on average equity (annualized)
5.97
%
16.40
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
5.69
%
17.71
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE)(2) (annualized)
6.80
%
6.42
%
Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)
4.81
%
2.58
%
Net interest spread (FTE)(2)
1.99
%
3.84
%
Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)
3.24
%
4.73
%
Noninterest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)
0.18
%
0.22
%
Noninterest expense to average assets (annualized)
2.43
%
2.52
%
Efficiency ratio(3)
75.77
%
52.97
%
Asset Quality
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
Beginning balance, ACL - loans
$
16,506
$
14,114
Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption
-
895
Add: recoveries
2
11
Less: charge-offs
(141)
-
Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans
164
415
Ending balance, ACL - loans
$
16,531
$
15,435
Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)
$
1,009
$
-
Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption
-
1,310
Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net
(359)
(132)
Ending balance, RUC
$
650
$
1,178
Total allowance for credit losses
$
17,181
$
16,613
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans
0.95
%
0.94
%
Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans
0.98
%
1.01
%
Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans
1.78X
N/A
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)
0.03
%
0.00
%
Concentration Ratios
Commercial real estate loans to total capital(4)
364.65
%
372.12
%
Construction loans to total capital (5)
130.06
%
140.78
%
Non-performing Assets
Loans 30-89 days past due to total gross loans
0.22
%
0.00
%
Loans 90 days past due to total gross loans
0.51
%
0.00
%
Non-accrual loans to total gross loans
0.53
%
0.00
%
Other real estate owned
$
-
$
-
Non-performing loans
$
9,263
$
-
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.45
%
0.00
%
Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)
Total risk-based capital ratio
17.05
%
16.35
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
16.12
%
15.49
%
Leverage ratio
14.54
%
14.69
%
Common equity tier 1 ratio
16.12
%
15.49
%
Other information
Closing stock price
$
18.16
$
23.49
Tangible equity / tangible assets(2)
10.10
%
9.51
%
Average tangible equity / average tangible assets(2)
10.24
%
10.22
%
Number of full time equivalent employees
191
170
Number of full service branch offices
6
6
(1)
Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2024 are preliminary
(2)
Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
(3)
Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income
(4)
Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
(5)
Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital
MainStreet Bancshares, Inc
For the three months ended March
2024
2023
Net interest margin (FTE)
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
15,373
$
21,091
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
72
70
Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
15,445
21,161
Average interest earning assets
1,914,175
1,813,967
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.22
%
4.72
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)
3.24
%
4.73
%
For the three months ended March
2024
2023
Yield on earning assets (FTE)
Total interest income
$
32,374
$
28,645
FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities
72
70
Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)
32,446
28,715
Average interest earning assets
1,914,175
1,813,967
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)
6.78
%
6.40
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)
6.80
%
6.42
%
For the three months ended
2024
2023
Net interest spread (FTE)
Yield on earning assets (GAAP)
6.78
%
6.40
%
Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)
6.80
%
6.42
%
Yield on interest-bearing liabilities
4.81
%
2.58
%
Net interest spread (GAAP)
1.97
%
3.82
%
Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)
1.99
%
3.84
%
As of March 31,
2024
2023
Tangible common stockholders' equity
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
223,121
$
204,988
Less: intangible assets
(15,691)
(10,559)
Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
207,430
194,429
Less: preferred stock
(27,263)
(27,263)
Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
180,167
167,166
Common shares outstanding
7,614,090
7,524,277
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
23.66
$
22.22
As of March 31,
2024
2023
Total tangible assets
Total assets (GAAP)
$
2,070,015
$
2,055,008
Less: intangible assets
(15,691)
(10,559)
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
2,054,324
2,044,449
For the three months ended March
2024
2023
Average tangible stockholders' equity
Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$
222,100
$
201,603
Less: average intangible assets
(15,078)
(9,879)
Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
207,022
191,724
For the three months ended March
2024
2023
Average tangible assets
Total average assets (GAAP)
$
2,037,469
$
1,885,671
Less: average intangible assets
(15,078)
(9,879)
Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)
2,022,391
1,875,792
