Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.: Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced first quarter 2024 net income of $10.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.

"Washington Trust's first quarter performance reflects the importance of our diversified business model, as we were able to generate solid noninterest income while faced with continued margin pressure associated with higher funding costs," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on managing the balance sheet, maintaining credit quality, and prudently overseeing expenses to ensure we are adequately positioned to meet the challenges ahead."

Selected financial highlights for the first quarter of 2024 include:

Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 9.33% and 0.61%, respectively, compared to 11.77% and 0.71%, respectively for the preceding quarter.

The net interest margin was 1.84% in the first quarter, compared to 1.88% in the preceding quarter.

In the first quarter, a provision for credit losses of $700 thousand was recognized, down by $500 thousand from the provision recognized in the preceding quarter.

Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.3 million in the first quarter, up by $457 thousand, or 5%, from the preceding quarter.

Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.5 million for the first quarter, up by $952 thousand, or 61%, from the preceding quarter.

Total loans amounted to $5.7 billion, up by $38 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.

In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion, down by $20 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $31.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, down by $989 thousand, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin was 1.84% for the first quarter, a decrease of 4 basis points from the preceding quarter. These declines reflected the continuation of higher funding costs, which outpaced increases in asset yields. Linked quarter changes included:

Average interest-earning assets increased by $23 million, due to an increase of $46 million in average loans, partially offset by a decline in the average balance of investment securities. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 4.93%, up by 12 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $100 million as average wholesale funding balances increased by $122 million while average in-market deposits decreased by $21 million. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.63%, up by 14 basis points from the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income totaled $17.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, up by $3.9 million, or 29%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. Included in other noninterest income in the first quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million associated with a litigation settlement. Excluding this item, noninterest income was up by $1.8 million, or 13%, from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:

Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, up by $457 thousand, or 5%, on a linked quarter basis. This correlated with an increase in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was up by approximately $427 million, or 7%, from the preceding quarter.



The end of period AUA balance at March 31, 2024 amounted to $6.9 billion, up by $270 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2023. This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $364 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $94 million.

The end of period AUA balance at March 31, 2024 amounted to $6.9 billion, up by $270 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2023. This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $364 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $94 million. Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, up by $952 thousand, or 61%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting higher realized gains on loan sales, as well as a positive change in the fair value of mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. Realized gains increased by $453 thousand, or 40%, from the preceding quarter, due to a higher sales yield, as well as a higher volume of loans sold. Loans sold amounted to $72.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, up by $5.2 million, or 8%, from the preceding quarter. In the first quarter of 2024, 76% of residential real estate loan originations were originated for sale, compared to 66% in the preceding quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense totaled $34.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, up by $1.8 million, or 5%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. Linked quarter changes included:

Salaries and employee benefits expense amounted to $21.8 million, up by $3.3 million, or 18%. In the preceding quarter, performance-based compensation accruals were reduced by $3.4 million. Excluding this item, salaries and employee benefits expense was essentially flat on a linked quarter basis.

Other noninterest expenses totaled $2.3 million, down by $1.3 million, or 35%, from the preceding quarter, largely due to a $1.0 million contribution made by Washington Trust to its charitable foundation in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Income Tax

In the first quarter of 2024, income tax expense totaled $2.8 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.6%. In the preceding quarter, an income tax benefit of $774 thousand was recognized, reflecting an effective rate of negative 6.4%. In the fourth quarter of 2023, income tax expense was reduced by a net $3.3 million adjustment to net deferred tax assets that was largely associated with an enacted change in state tax law. Excluding this adjustment, the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 would have been 20.4%. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2024 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.0%.

Investment Securities

The securities portfolio totaled $970 million at March 31, 2024, down by $30 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2023, reflecting a decrease of $15 million in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates, as well as routine pay-downs and maturities. The securities portfolio represented 13% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to 14% of total assets at December 31, 2023.

Loans

Total loans amounted to $5.7 billion at March 31, 2024, up by $38 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter. These changes included:

Commercial loans increased by $60 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2023, reflecting advances and originations of $108 million, partially offset by principal payments of $48 million.

Residential real estate loans decreased by $19 million, or 0.7%, from December 31, 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $24 million, down by $15 million, or 39%, from the preceding quarter.

The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $4 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2023, largely reflecting a decrease in home equity lines.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits amounted to $5.3 billion at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $965 million, or 18% of total deposits, at March 31, 2024.

In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion at March 31, 2024, down by $20 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, in-market deposits were approximately 61% retail and 39% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $36 thousand at March 31, 2024.

Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $674 million and were up by $20 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2023.

FHLB advances totaled $1.2 billion at March 31, 2024, up by $50 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.8 billion and consisted of noninterest-bearing cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.

Asset Quality

Nonaccrual loans were $30.7 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $44.6 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The decrease in nonaccrual loans was largely due to one commercial real estate loan that returned to accruing status in the quarter. The composition of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024 was 63% commercial and 37% residential and consumer.

Past due loans were $10.0 million, or 0.18% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $11.3 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The composition of past due loans at March 31, 2024 was largely concentrated in the residential and consumer loan portfolios.

The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.9 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $41.1 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million at December 31, 2023.

The provision for credit losses totaled $700 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, down by $500 thousand from the preceding quarter. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 was composed of a provision for credit losses on loans of $900 thousand and a negative provision (or a benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand. Net charge-offs amounted to $52 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $406 thousand in the preceding quarter.

Capital and Dividends

Total shareholders' equity was $466.9 million at March 31, 2024, down by $5.8 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2023. Net income of $10.9 million was offset by $9.7 million in dividend declarations and a decline of $7.8 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity. The decline in AOCI largely reflected a decrease in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates.

The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The dividend was paid on April 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2024.

Capital levels at March 31, 2024 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.62% at March 31, 2024, compared to 11.58% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $27.41 at March 31, 2024, compared to $27.75 at December 31, 2023.

Background

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:

changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;

changes in customer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;

interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;

changes in loan demand and collectability;

the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;

ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;

reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;

decreases in the value of securities and other assets;

increases in defaults and charge-off rates;

changes in the size and nature of our competition;

changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines;

operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics;

regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; and

changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.

In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.

Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Assets:









Cash and due from banks $102,136 $86,824 $109,432 $124,877 $134,989 Short-term investments 3,452 3,360 3,577 3,439 3,291 Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value 25,462 20,077 10,550 20,872 7,445 Available for sale debt securities, at fair value 970,060 1,000,380 958,990 1,022,458 1,054,747 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 55,512 51,893 52,668 45,868 42,501 Loans:









Total loans 5,685,232 5,647,706 5,611,115 5,381,113 5,227,969 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans 41,905 41,057 40,213 39,343 38,780 Net loans 5,643,327 5,606,649 5,570,902 5,341,770 5,189,189 Premises and equipment, net 31,914 32,291 31,976 32,591 31,719 Operating lease right-of-use assets 29,216 29,364 27,882 28,633 26,170 Investment in bank-owned life insurance 104,475 103,736 103,003 102,293 101,782 Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,503 3,711 3,919 4,130 4,342 Other assets 216,158 200,653 246,667 220,920 199,098 Total assets $7,249,124 $7,202,847 $7,183,475 $7,011,760 $6,859,182 Liabilities:









Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing deposits $648,929 $693,746 $773,261 $758,242 $829,763 Interest-bearing deposits 4,698,964 4,654,414 4,642,302 4,556,236 4,438,751 Total deposits 5,347,893 5,348,160 5,415,563 5,314,478 5,268,514 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1,240,000 1,190,000 1,120,000 1,040,000 925,000 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 22,681 Operating lease liabilities 31,837 32,027 30,554 31,302 28,622 Other liabilities 139,793 137,293 163,273 144,138 149,382 Total liabilities 6,782,204 6,730,161 6,752,071 6,552,599 6,394,199 Shareholders' Equity:









Common stock 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 1,085 Paid-in capital 126,785 126,150 126,310 125,685 127,734 Retained earnings 503,175 501,917 498,521 496,996 495,231 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (148,913) (141,153) (178,734) (148,827) (141,760) Treasury stock, at cost (15,212) (15,313) (15,778) (15,778) (17,307) Total shareholders' equity 466,920 472,686 431,404 459,161 464,983 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,249,124 $7,202,847 $7,183,475 $7,011,760 $6,859,182

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Interest income:









Interest and fees on loans $75,636 $74,236 $70,896 $65,449 $59,749 Interest on mortgage loans held for sale 255 255 332 241 152 Taxable interest on debt securities 7,096 7,191 7,271 7,403 7,194 Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,073 982 878 858 597 Other interest income 1,196 1,282 1,344 1,279 1,070 Total interest and dividend income 85,256 83,946 80,721 75,230 68,762 Interest expense:









Deposits 38,047 37,067 34,069 29,704 19,589 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,138 13,814 12,497 11,652 11,626 Junior subordinated debentures 406 411 404 374 354 Total interest expense 53,591 51,292 46,970 41,730 31,569 Net interest income 31,665 32,654 33,751 33,500 37,193 Provision for credit losses 700 1,200 500 700 800 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 30,965 31,454 33,251 32,800 36,393 Noninterest income:









Wealth management revenues 9,338 8,881 8,948 9,048 8,663 Mortgage banking revenues 2,506 1,554 2,108 1,753 1,245 Card interchange fees 1,145 1,254 1,267 1,268 1,132 Service charges on deposit accounts 685 688 674 667 777 Loan related derivative income 284 112 1,082 247 (51) Income from bank-owned life insurance 739 734 710 879 1,165 Other income 2,466 83 437 463 352 Total noninterest income 17,163 13,306 15,226 14,325 13,283 Noninterest expense:









Salaries and employee benefits 21,775 18,464 21,622 20,588 21,784 Outsourced services 3,780 3,667 3,737 3,621 3,496 Net occupancy 2,561 2,396 2,387 2,416 2,437 Equipment 1,020 1,133 1,107 1,050 1,028 Legal, audit, and professional fees 706 959 1,058 978 896 FDIC deposit insurance costs 1,441 1,239 1,185 1,371 872 Advertising and promotion 548 938 789 427 408 Amortization of intangibles 208 208 211 212 212 Other expenses 2,324 3,583 2,294 2,353 2,431 Total noninterest expense 34,363 32,587 34,390 33,016 33,564 Income before income taxes 13,765 12,173 14,087 14,109 16,112 Income tax expense (benefit) 2,829 (774) 2,926 2,853 3,300 Net income $10,936 $12,947 $11,161 $11,256 $12,812











Net income available to common shareholders $10,924 $12,931 $11,140 $11,237 $12,783











Weighted average common shares outstanding:









Basic 17,033 17,029 17,019 17,011 17,074 Diluted 17,074 17,070 17,041 17,030 17,170 Earnings per common share:









Basic $0.64 $0.76 $0.65 $0.66 $0.75 Diluted $0.64 $0.76 $0.65 $0.66 $0.74











Cash dividends declared per share $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56 $0.56

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)





Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Share and Equity Related Data:









Book value per share $27.41 $27.75 $25.35 $26.98 $27.37 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1) $23.45 $23.78 $21.36 $22.98 $23.36 Market value per share $26.88 $32.38 $26.33 $26.81 $34.66 Shares issued at end of period 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 17,363 Shares outstanding at end of period 17,033 17,031 17,019 17,019 16,986











Capital Ratios (2):









Tier 1 risk-based capital 10.84 % 10.86 % 10.77 % 11.09 % 11.28 % Total risk-based capital 11.62 % 11.58 % 11.48 % 11.81 % 12.01 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 7.81 % 7.80 % 7.87 % 8.05 % 8.25 % Common equity tier 1 10.42 % 10.44 % 10.35 % 10.66 % 10.84 %











Balance Sheet Ratios:









Equity to assets 6.44 % 6.56 % 6.01 % 6.55 % 6.78 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 5.56 % 5.68 % 5.11 % 5.63 % 5.84 % Loans to deposits (3) 106.0 % 105.2 % 103.1 % 100.9 % 98.6 %



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Performance Ratios (4):









Net interest margin (5) 1.84 % 1.88 % 1.97 % 2.03 % 2.33 % Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets) 0.61 % 0.71 % 0.62 % 0.65 % 0.77 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1) 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.78 % Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity) 9.33 % 11.77 % 9.65 % 9.67 % 11.27 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1) 10.89 % 13.93 % 11.33 % 11.32 % 13.23 % Efficiency ratio (6) 70.4 % 70.9 % 70.2 % 69.0 % 66.5 %





(1) See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document. (2) Estimated for March 31, 2024 and actuals for prior periods. (3) Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits. (4) Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period. (5) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets. (6) Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Wealth Management Results









Wealth Management Revenues:









Asset-based revenues $9,089 $8,634 $8,683 $8,562 $8,429 Transaction-based revenues 249 247 265 486 234 Total wealth management revenues $9,338 $8,881 $8,948 $9,048 $8,663











Assets Under Administration (AUA):









Balance at beginning of period $6,588,406 $6,131,395 $6,350,260 $6,163,422 $5,961,990 Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income 364,244 503,209 (154,269) 259,788 286,262 Net client asset outflows (94,328) (46,198) (64,596) (72,950) (84,830) Balance at end of period $6,858,322 $6,588,406 $6,131,395 $6,350,260 $6,163,422











Percentage of AUA that are managed assets 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 %











Mortgage Banking Results









Mortgage Banking Revenues:









Realized gains on loan sales, net (1) $1,586 $1,133 $1,746 $827 $576 Changes in fair value, net (2) 324 (65) (171) 382 86 Loan servicing fee income, net (3) 596 486 533 544 583 Total mortgage banking revenues $2,506 $1,554 $2,108 $1,753 $1,245











Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:









Originations for retention in portfolio (4) $24,474 $39,827 $161,603 $148,694 $109,768 Originations for sale to secondary market (5) 78,098 76,495 78,339 77,995 27,763 Total mortgage loan originations $102,572 $116,322 $239,942 $226,689 $137,531











Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:









Sold with servicing rights retained $24,057 $28,290 $34,046 $28,727 $17,114 Sold with servicing rights released (5) 48,587 39,170 54,575 35,836 12,214 Total mortgage loans sold $72,644 $67,460 $88,621 $64,563 $29,328





(1) Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments. (2) Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. (3) Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments. (4) Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans. (5) Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Loans:









Commercial real estate (1) $2,158,518 $2,106,359 $2,063,383 $1,940,030 $1,909,136 Commercial & industrial 613,376 605,072 611,565 611,472 609,720 Total commercial 2,771,894 2,711,431 2,674,948 2,551,502 2,518,856











Residential real estate (2) 2,585,524 2,604,478 2,611,100 2,510,125 2,403,255











Home equity 309,302 312,594 305,683 301,116 288,878 Other 18,512 19,203 19,384 18,370 16,980 Total consumer 327,814 331,797 325,067 319,486 305,858 Total loans $5,685,232 $5,647,706 $5,611,115 $5,381,113 $5,227,969





(1) Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property. (2) Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Connecticut $832,389 39 %

$815,975 39 % Massachusetts 681,803 32

645,736 31 Rhode Island 428,030 19

430,899 20 Subtotal 1,942,222 90

1,892,610 90 All other states 216,296 10

213,749 10 Total commercial real estate loans $2,158,518 100 %

$2,106,359 100 %











Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:









Massachusetts $1,910,010 74 %

$1,928,206 74 % Rhode Island 484,401 19

481,289 19 Connecticut 162,523 6

165,933 6 Subtotal 2,556,934 99

2,575,428 99 All other states 28,590 1

29,050 1 Total residential real estate loans $2,585,524 100 %

$2,604,478 100 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance % of Total

Balance % of Total Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:









Multi-family $574,284 27 %

$546,694 26 % Retail 438,422 20

434,913 21 Industrial and warehouse 325,695 15

307,987 15 Office 284,675 13

284,199 13 Hospitality 225,608 10

235,015 11 Healthcare Facility 196,117 9

175,490 8 Mixed-use 52,853 2

49,079 2 Other 60,864 4

72,982 4 Total commercial real estate loans $2,158,518 100 %

$2,106,359 100 %











Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:









Healthcare and social assistance $167,491 27 %

$166,490 28 % Real estate rental and leasing 71,292 12

70,540 12 Transportation and warehousing 63,664 10

63,789 11 Manufacturing 53,348 9

54,905 9 Retail trade 44,166 7

43,746 7 Educational services 41,566 7

41,968 7 Finance and insurance 37,810 6

33,617 6 Information 22,645 4

22,674 4 Arts, entertainment, and recreation 21,935 4

22,249 4 Accommodation and food services 12,833 2

13,502 2 Professional, scientific, and technical services 8,640 1

7,998 1 Public administration 2,955 -

3,019 - Other 65,031 11

60,575 9 Total commercial & industrial loans $613,376 100 %

$605,072 100 %







Weighted Average

Asset Quality March 31, 2024 Balance

(2) (3) Average Loan Size (4) Loan to

Value Debt Service

Coverage

Pass Special

Mention Classified

Nonaccrual

(included in

Classified) Commercial Real Estate - Office by Class:



















Class A $113,025 $10,352 58 % 1.73x

$106,692 $6,333 $-

$- Class B 93,993 4,503 67 % 1.44x

71,788 - 22,205

18,729 Class C 12,757 2,126 58 % 1.37x

12,757 - -

- Medical Office 40,642 6,388 61 % 1.44x

40,642 - -

- Lab Space 24,258 23,468 91 % 1.24x

4,912 - 19,346

- Total office (1) $284,675 $6,656 66 % 1.51x

$236,791 $6,333 $41,551

$18,729





(1) Approximately 66% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $285 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas. Additionally, approximately 33% of the total commercial real estate office balance is expected to mature in two years. (2) The balance of commercial real estate office consists of 47 loans. (3) Does not include $28.2 million of unfunded commitments. (4) Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)













Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Deposits:









Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $648,929 $693,746 $773,261 $758,242 $829,763 Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) 536,923 504,959 490,217 428,306 318,365 NOW accounts 735,617 767,036 745,778 791,887 828,700 Money market accounts 1,111,510 1,096,959 1,111,797 1,164,557 1,214,014 Savings accounts 484,678 497,223 514,526 521,185 544,604 Time deposits (in-market) 1,156,516 1,134,187 1,111,942 1,048,820 924,506 In-market deposits 4,674,173 4,694,110 4,747,521 4,712,997 4,659,952 Wholesale brokered demand deposits - - - - 1,233 Wholesale brokered time deposits 673,720 654,050 668,042 601,481 607,329 Wholesale brokered deposits 673,720 654,050 668,042 601,481 608,562 Total deposits $5,347,893 $5,348,160 $5,415,563 $5,314,478 $5,268,514



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Balance % of Total

Deposits

Balance % of Total

Deposits Uninsured Deposits:









Uninsured deposits (1) $1,226,123 23 %

$1,260,672 24 % Less: affiliate deposits (2) 89,872 2

92,645 2 Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits 1,136,251 21

1,168,027 22 Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3) 170,849 3

204,327 4 Uninsured deposits, after exclusions $965,402 18 %

$963,700 18 %





(1) Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits. (2) Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation. (3) Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.



Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Contingent Liquidity:



Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston $999,430 $1,086,607 Federal Reserve Bank of Boston 68,549 65,759 Noninterest-bearing cash 52,544 54,970 Unencumbered securities 669,452 680,857 Total $1,789,975 $1,888,193





Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits 146.0 % 149.8 % Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions 185.4 % 195.9 %

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)





Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Asset Quality Ratios:









Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.43 % 0.63 % 0.48 % 0.16 % 0.21 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.54 % 0.79 % 0.60 % 0.19 % 0.27 % Total past due loans to total loans 0.18 % 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.12 % 0.15 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 136.45 % 92.02 % 119.50 % 378.04 % 277.40 % Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 0.74 % 0.73 % 0.72 % 0.73 % 0.74 %











Nonperforming Assets:









Commercial real estate $18,729 $32,827 $22,609 $- $1,601 Commercial & industrial 668 682 696 899 920 Total commercial 19,397 33,509 23,305 899 2,521 Residential real estate 9,722 9,626 9,446 8,542 10,470 Home equity 1,591 1,483 901 966 989 Other consumer - - - - - Total consumer 1,591 1,483 901 966 989 Total nonaccrual loans 30,710 44,618 33,652 10,407 13,980 Other real estate owned 683 683 683 683 683 Total nonperforming assets $31,393 $45,301 $34,335 $11,090 $14,663











Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):









Commercial real estate $- $- $- $- $1,188 Commercial & industrial 270 10 4 223 229 Total commercial 270 10 4 223 1,417 Residential real estate 6,858 8,116 7,785 4,384 5,730 Home equity 2,879 3,196 1,925 1,509 833 Other consumer 32 23 19 214 15 Total consumer 2,911 3,219 1,944 1,723 848 Total past due loans $10,039 $11,345 $9,733 $6,330 $7,995











Accruing loans 90 days or more past due $- $- $- $- $- Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans $5,111 $6,877 $5,710 $3,672 $5,648

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)

For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Nonaccrual Loan Activity:









Balance at beginning of period $44,618 $33,652 $10,407 $13,980 $12,846 Additions to nonaccrual status 431 12,018 25,088 600 2,570 Loans returned to accruing status (13,764) - (197) (1,329) (110) Loans charged-off (70) (420) (44) (52) (61) Loans transferred to other real estate owned - - - - (683) Payments, payoffs, and other changes (505) (632) (1,602) (2,792) (582) Balance at end of period $30,710 $44,618 $33,652 $10,407 $13,980











Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:









Balance at beginning of period $41,057 $40,213 $39,343 $38,780 $38,027 Provision for credit losses on loans (1) 900 1,250 900 600 800 Charge-offs (70) (420) (44) (52) (61) Recoveries 18 14 14 15 14 Balance at end of period $41,905 $41,057 $40,213 $39,343 $38,780











Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:







Balance at beginning of period $1,940 $1,990 $2,390 $2,290 $2,290 Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1) (200) (50) (400) 100 - Balance at end of period (2) $1,740 $1,940 $1,990 $2,390 $2,290





(1) Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income. (2) Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):









Commercial real estate $- $373 $- $- $- Commercial & industrial (1) 10 4 5 6 Total commercial (1) 383 4 5 6 Residential real estate - (3) - - - Home equity (1) - (7) (2) (1) Other consumer 54 26 33 34 42 Total consumer 53 26 26 32 41 Total $52 $406 $30 $37 $47











Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized - % 0.03 % - % - % - %

The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis) (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

Change

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Average

Balance Interest Yield/ Rate

Assets:





















Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term investments $78,992 $1,196 6.09 %

$89,719 $1,282 5.67 %

($10,727) ($86) 0.42 % Mortgage loans held for sale 15,452 255 6.64

14,620 255 6.92

832 - (0.28) Taxable debt securities 1,146,454 7,096 2.49

1,163,042 7,191 2.45

(16,588) (95) 0.04 FHLB stock 53,858 1,073 8.01

50,662 982 7.69

3,196 91 0.32 Commercial real estate 2,140,887 34,220 6.43

2,087,447 33,260 6.32

53,440 960 0.11 Commercial & industrial 610,747 9,892 6.51

606,822 9,903 6.47

3,925 (11) 0.04 Total commercial 2,751,634 44,112 6.45

2,694,269 43,163 6.36

57,365 949 0.09 Residential real estate 2,592,769 26,531 4.12

2,606,432 26,303 4.00

(13,663) 228 0.12 Home equity 310,231 5,004 6.49

307,601 4,774 6.16

2,630 230 0.33 Other 19,112 212 4.46

19,275 238 4.90

(163) (26) (0.44) Total consumer 329,343 5,216 6.37

326,876 5,012 6.08

2,467 204 0.29 Total loans 5,673,746 75,859 5.38

5,627,577 74,478 5.25

46,169 1,381 0.13 Total interest-earning assets 6,968,502 85,479 4.93

6,945,620 84,188 4.81

22,882 1,291 0.12 Noninterest-earning assets 263,333





245,955





17,378



Total assets $7,231,835





$7,191,575





$40,260



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market) $506,239 $5,706 4.53 %

$506,365 $5,733 4.49 %

($126) ($27) 0.04 % NOW accounts 720,918 375 0.21

721,820 417 0.23

(902) (42) (0.02) Money market accounts 1,107,591 10,417 3.78

1,139,403 10,339 3.60

(31,812) 78 0.18 Savings accounts 490,268 752 0.62

501,027 622 0.49

(10,759) 130 0.13 Time deposits (in-market) 1,149,442 11,720 4.10

1,127,236 11,192 3.94

22,206 528 0.16 Interest-bearing in-market deposits 3,974,458 28,970 2.93

3,995,851 28,303 2.81

(21,393) 667 0.12 Wholesale brokered time deposits 699,605 9,077 5.22

669,342 8,764 5.19

30,263 313 0.03 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,674,063 38,047 3.27

4,665,193 37,067 3.15

8,870 980 0.12 FHLB advances 1,239,945 15,138 4.91

1,148,533 13,814 4.77

91,412 1,324 0.14 Junior subordinated debentures 22,681 406 7.20

22,681 411 7.19

- (5) 0.01 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,936,689 53,591 3.63

5,836,407 51,292 3.49

100,282 2,299 0.14 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 664,656





734,966





(70,310)



Other liabilities 159,394





184,143





(24,749)



Shareholders' equity 471,096





436,059





35,037



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $7,231,835





$7,191,575





$40,260



Net interest income (FTE)

$31,888





$32,896





($1,008)

Interest rate spread



1.30 %





1.32 %





(0.02 %) Net interest margin



1.84 %





1.88 %





(0.04 %)

Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:

For the Three Months Ended Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Change Commercial loans $223 $242 ($19) Total $223 $242 ($19)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)





Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Tangible Book Value per Share:









Total shareholders' equity, as reported $466,920 $472,686 $431,404 $459,161 $464,983 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,503 3,711 3,919 4,130 4,342 Total tangible shareholders' equity $399,508 $405,066 $363,576 $391,122 $396,732











Shares outstanding, as reported 17,033 17,031 17,019 17,019 16,986











Book value per share - GAAP $27.41 $27.75 $25.35 $26.98 $27.37 Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP $23.45 $23.78 $21.36 $22.98 $23.36











Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:









Total tangible shareholders' equity $399,508 $405,066 $363,576 $391,122 $396,732











Total assets, as reported $7,249,124 $7,202,847 $7,183,475 $7,011,760 $6,859,182 Less:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,503 3,711 3,919 4,130 4,342 Total tangible assets $7,181,712 $7,135,227 $7,115,647 $6,943,721 $6,790,931











Equity to assets - GAAP 6.44 % 6.56 % 6.01 % 6.55 % 6.78 % Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP 5.56 % 5.68 % 5.11 % 5.63 % 5.84 %



For the Three Months Ended

Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Sep 30,

2023 Jun 30,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Return on Average Tangible Assets:









Net income, as reported $10,936 $12,947 $11,161 $11,256 $12,812











Total average assets, as reported $7,231,835 $7,191,575 $7,115,157 $6,939,238 $6,743,996 Less average balances of:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,604 3,812 4,021 4,233 4,445 Total average tangible assets $7,164,322 $7,123,854 $7,047,227 $6,871,096 $6,675,642











Return on average assets - GAAP 0.61 % 0.71 % 0.62 % 0.65 % 0.77 % Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP 0.61 % 0.72 % 0.63 % 0.66 % 0.78 %











Return on Average Tangible Equity:









Net income available to common shareholders, as reported $10,924 $12,931 $11,140 $11,237 $12,783











Total average equity, as reported $471,096 $436,059 $458,015 $466,227 $460,106 Less average balances of:









Goodwill 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 63,909 Identifiable intangible assets, net 3,604 3,812 4,021 4,233 4,445 Total average tangible equity $403,583 $368,338 $390,085 $398,085 $391,752











Return on average equity - GAAP 9.33 % 11.77 % 9.65 % 9.67 % 11.27 % Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP 10.89 % 13.93 % 11.33 % 11.32 % 13.23 %

