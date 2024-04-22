Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.: Washington Trust Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

WESTERLY, R.I., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: WASH), parent company of The Washington Trust Company, today announced first quarter 2024 net income of $10.9 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to net income of $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023.
"Washington Trust's first quarter performance reflects the importance of our diversified business model, as we were able to generate solid noninterest income while faced with continued margin pressure associated with higher funding costs," stated Edward O. Handy III, Washington Trust Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on managing the balance sheet, maintaining credit quality, and prudently overseeing expenses to ensure we are adequately positioned to meet the challenges ahead."
Selected financial highlights for the first quarter of 2024 include:
- Returns on average equity and average assets for the first quarter were 9.33% and 0.61%, respectively, compared to 11.77% and 0.71%, respectively for the preceding quarter.
- The net interest margin was 1.84% in the first quarter, compared to 1.88% in the preceding quarter.
- In the first quarter, a provision for credit losses of $700 thousand was recognized, down by $500 thousand from the provision recognized in the preceding quarter.
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.3 million in the first quarter, up by $457 thousand, or 5%, from the preceding quarter.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.5 million for the first quarter, up by $952 thousand, or 61%, from the preceding quarter.
- Total loans amounted to $5.7 billion, up by $38 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter.
- In-market deposits (total deposits less wholesale brokered deposits) amounted to $4.7 billion, down by $20 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2023.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income was $31.7 million for the first quarter of 2024, down by $989 thousand, or 3%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. The net interest margin was 1.84% for the first quarter, a decrease of 4 basis points from the preceding quarter. These declines reflected the continuation of higher funding costs, which outpaced increases in asset yields. Linked quarter changes included:
- Average interest-earning assets increased by $23 million, due to an increase of $46 million in average loans, partially offset by a decline in the average balance of investment securities. The yield on interest-earning assets for the first quarter was 4.93%, up by 12 basis points from the preceding quarter.
- Average interest-bearing liabilities increased by $100 million as average wholesale funding balances increased by $122 million while average in-market deposits decreased by $21 million. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the first quarter of 2024 was 3.63%, up by 14 basis points from the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income totaled $17.2 million for the first quarter of 2024, up by $3.9 million, or 29%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. Included in other noninterest income in the first quarter of 2024 was $2.1 million associated with a litigation settlement. Excluding this item, noninterest income was up by $1.8 million, or 13%, from the preceding quarter. Linked quarter changes included:
- Wealth management revenues amounted to $9.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, up by $457 thousand, or 5%, on a linked quarter basis. This correlated with an increase in the average balance of wealth management assets under administration ("AUA"), which was up by approximately $427 million, or 7%, from the preceding quarter.
The end of period AUA balance at March 31, 2024 amounted to $6.9 billion, up by $270 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2023. This increase reflected net investment appreciation of $364 million, partially offset by net client asset outflows of $94 million.
- Mortgage banking revenues totaled $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2024, up by $952 thousand, or 61%, from the preceding quarter, reflecting higher realized gains on loan sales, as well as a positive change in the fair value of mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments. Realized gains increased by $453 thousand, or 40%, from the preceding quarter, due to a higher sales yield, as well as a higher volume of loans sold. Loans sold amounted to $72.6 million in the first quarter of 2024, up by $5.2 million, or 8%, from the preceding quarter. In the first quarter of 2024, 76% of residential real estate loan originations were originated for sale, compared to 66% in the preceding quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense totaled $34.4 million for the first quarter of 2024, up by $1.8 million, or 5%, from the fourth quarter of 2023. Linked quarter changes included:
- Salaries and employee benefits expense amounted to $21.8 million, up by $3.3 million, or 18%. In the preceding quarter, performance-based compensation accruals were reduced by $3.4 million. Excluding this item, salaries and employee benefits expense was essentially flat on a linked quarter basis.
- Other noninterest expenses totaled $2.3 million, down by $1.3 million, or 35%, from the preceding quarter, largely due to a $1.0 million contribution made by Washington Trust to its charitable foundation in the fourth quarter of 2023.
Income Tax
In the first quarter of 2024, income tax expense totaled $2.8 million, reflecting an effective tax rate of 20.6%. In the preceding quarter, an income tax benefit of $774 thousand was recognized, reflecting an effective rate of negative 6.4%. In the fourth quarter of 2023, income tax expense was reduced by a net $3.3 million adjustment to net deferred tax assets that was largely associated with an enacted change in state tax law. Excluding this adjustment, the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2023 would have been 20.4%. Based on current federal and applicable state income tax statutes, the Corporation currently expects its full-year 2024 effective tax rate to be approximately 21.0%.
Investment Securities
The securities portfolio totaled $970 million at March 31, 2024, down by $30 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2023, reflecting a decrease of $15 million in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates, as well as routine pay-downs and maturities. The securities portfolio represented 13% of total assets at March 31, 2024, compared to 14% of total assets at December 31, 2023.
Loans
Total loans amounted to $5.7 billion at March 31, 2024, up by $38 million, or 1%, from the end of the preceding quarter. These changes included:
- Commercial loans increased by $60 million, or 2%, from December 31, 2023, reflecting advances and originations of $108 million, partially offset by principal payments of $48 million.
- Residential real estate loans decreased by $19 million, or 0.7%, from December 31, 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, residential real estate loans originated for portfolio amounted to $24 million, down by $15 million, or 39%, from the preceding quarter.
- The consumer loan portfolio decreased by $4 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2023, largely reflecting a decrease in home equity lines.
Deposits and Borrowings
Total deposits amounted to $5.3 billion at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Uninsured deposits, after exclusions (as detailed in the financial tables below) amounted to $965 million, or 18% of total deposits, at March 31, 2024.
In-market deposits, which exclude wholesale brokered deposits, amounted to $4.7 billion at March 31, 2024, down by $20 million, or 0.4%, from December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, in-market deposits were approximately 61% retail and 39% commercial. The average size of our in-market deposit accounts was approximately $36 thousand at March 31, 2024.
Wholesale brokered deposits amounted to $674 million and were up by $20 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2023.
FHLB advances totaled $1.2 billion at March 31, 2024, up by $50 million, or 4%, from December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, contingent liquidity amounted to $1.8 billion and consisted of noninterest-bearing cash, unencumbered securities, and unused collateralized borrowing capacity.
Asset Quality
Nonaccrual loans were $30.7 million, or 0.54% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $44.6 million, or 0.79% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The decrease in nonaccrual loans was largely due to one commercial real estate loan that returned to accruing status in the quarter. The composition of nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2024 was 63% commercial and 37% residential and consumer.
Past due loans were $10.0 million, or 0.18% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $11.3 million, or 0.20% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The composition of past due loans at March 31, 2024 was largely concentrated in the residential and consumer loan portfolios.
The allowance for credit losses ("ACL") on loans amounted to $41.9 million, or 0.74% of total loans, at March 31, 2024, compared to $41.1 million, or 0.73% of total loans, at December 31, 2023. The ACL on unfunded commitments, included in other liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheets, was $1.7 million at March 31, 2024, compared to $1.9 million at December 31, 2023.
The provision for credit losses totaled $700 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, down by $500 thousand from the preceding quarter. The provision for credit losses in the first quarter of 2024 was composed of a provision for credit losses on loans of $900 thousand and a negative provision (or a benefit) for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $200 thousand. Net charge-offs amounted to $52 thousand in the first quarter of 2024, compared to $406 thousand in the preceding quarter.
Capital and Dividends
Total shareholders' equity was $466.9 million at March 31, 2024, down by $5.8 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2023. Net income of $10.9 million was offset by $9.7 million in dividend declarations and a decline of $7.8 million in the accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") component of shareholders' equity. The decline in AOCI largely reflected a decrease in the fair value of available for sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates.
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 56 cents per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The dividend was paid on April 12, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2024.
Capital levels at March 31, 2024 exceeded the regulatory minimum levels to be considered well capitalized, with a total risk-based capital ratio of 11.62% at March 31, 2024, compared to 11.58% at December 31, 2023. Book value per share was $27.41 at March 31, 2024, compared to $27.75 at December 31, 2023.
Background
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is the parent of The Washington Trust Company. Founded in 1800, Washington Trust is the oldest community bank in the nation, the largest state-chartered bank headquartered in Rhode Island and one of the Northeast's premier financial services companies. Washington Trust offers a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services through its offices located in Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The Corporation's common stock trades on NASDAQ under the symbol WASH. Investor information is available on the Corporation's website at https://ir.washtrust.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains statements that are "forward-looking statements." We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in our annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors, or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. You should not rely on forward-looking statements, because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, some of which are beyond our control. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.
Some of the factors that might cause these differences include the following:
- changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which we operate;
- changes in customer behavior due to political, business, and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity;
- interest rate changes or volatility, as well as changes in the balance and mix of loans and deposits;
- changes in loan demand and collectability;
- the possibility that future credit losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions or adverse economic developments;
- ongoing volatility in national and international financial markets;
- reductions in the market value or outflows of wealth management AUA;
- decreases in the value of securities and other assets;
- increases in defaults and charge-off rates;
- changes in the size and nature of our competition;
- changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies, and guidelines;
- operational risks including, but not limited to, changes in information technology, cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, war, terrorism, civil unrest, and future pandemics;
- regulatory, litigation, and reputational risks; and
- changes in the assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements.
In addition, the factors described under "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, as updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC, may result in these differences. You should carefully review all of these factors, and you should be aware that there may be other factors that could cause these differences. These forward-looking statements were based on information, plans, and estimates at the date of this report, and we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, future events or other changes.
Supplemental Information - Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. Washington Trust's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information, which consists of measurements and ratios based on tangible equity and tangible assets, is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures, which may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Assets:
Cash and due from banks
$102,136
$86,824
$109,432
$124,877
$134,989
Short-term investments
3,452
3,360
3,577
3,439
3,291
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
25,462
20,077
10,550
20,872
7,445
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value
970,060
1,000,380
958,990
1,022,458
1,054,747
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
55,512
51,893
52,668
45,868
42,501
Loans:
Total loans
5,685,232
5,647,706
5,611,115
5,381,113
5,227,969
Less: allowance for credit losses on loans
41,905
41,057
40,213
39,343
38,780
Net loans
5,643,327
5,606,649
5,570,902
5,341,770
5,189,189
Premises and equipment, net
31,914
32,291
31,976
32,591
31,719
Operating lease right-of-use assets
29,216
29,364
27,882
28,633
26,170
Investment in bank-owned life insurance
104,475
103,736
103,003
102,293
101,782
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,503
3,711
3,919
4,130
4,342
Other assets
216,158
200,653
246,667
220,920
199,098
Total assets
$7,249,124
$7,202,847
$7,183,475
$7,011,760
$6,859,182
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$648,929
$693,746
$773,261
$758,242
$829,763
Interest-bearing deposits
4,698,964
4,654,414
4,642,302
4,556,236
4,438,751
Total deposits
5,347,893
5,348,160
5,415,563
5,314,478
5,268,514
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,240,000
1,190,000
1,120,000
1,040,000
925,000
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
22,681
Operating lease liabilities
31,837
32,027
30,554
31,302
28,622
Other liabilities
139,793
137,293
163,273
144,138
149,382
Total liabilities
6,782,204
6,730,161
6,752,071
6,552,599
6,394,199
Shareholders' Equity:
Common stock
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
1,085
Paid-in capital
126,785
126,150
126,310
125,685
127,734
Retained earnings
503,175
501,917
498,521
496,996
495,231
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(148,913)
(141,153)
(178,734)
(148,827)
(141,760)
Treasury stock, at cost
(15,212)
(15,313)
(15,778)
(15,778)
(17,307)
Total shareholders' equity
466,920
472,686
431,404
459,161
464,983
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$7,249,124
$7,202,847
$7,183,475
$7,011,760
$6,859,182
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$75,636
$74,236
$70,896
$65,449
$59,749
Interest on mortgage loans held for sale
255
255
332
241
152
Taxable interest on debt securities
7,096
7,191
7,271
7,403
7,194
Dividends on Federal Home Loan Bank stock
1,073
982
878
858
597
Other interest income
1,196
1,282
1,344
1,279
1,070
Total interest and dividend income
85,256
83,946
80,721
75,230
68,762
Interest expense:
Deposits
38,047
37,067
34,069
29,704
19,589
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
15,138
13,814
12,497
11,652
11,626
Junior subordinated debentures
406
411
404
374
354
Total interest expense
53,591
51,292
46,970
41,730
31,569
Net interest income
31,665
32,654
33,751
33,500
37,193
Provision for credit losses
700
1,200
500
700
800
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
30,965
31,454
33,251
32,800
36,393
Noninterest income:
Wealth management revenues
9,338
8,881
8,948
9,048
8,663
Mortgage banking revenues
2,506
1,554
2,108
1,753
1,245
Card interchange fees
1,145
1,254
1,267
1,268
1,132
Service charges on deposit accounts
685
688
674
667
777
Loan related derivative income
284
112
1,082
247
(51)
Income from bank-owned life insurance
739
734
710
879
1,165
Other income
2,466
83
437
463
352
Total noninterest income
17,163
13,306
15,226
14,325
13,283
Noninterest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
21,775
18,464
21,622
20,588
21,784
Outsourced services
3,780
3,667
3,737
3,621
3,496
Net occupancy
2,561
2,396
2,387
2,416
2,437
Equipment
1,020
1,133
1,107
1,050
1,028
Legal, audit, and professional fees
706
959
1,058
978
896
FDIC deposit insurance costs
1,441
1,239
1,185
1,371
872
Advertising and promotion
548
938
789
427
408
Amortization of intangibles
208
208
211
212
212
Other expenses
2,324
3,583
2,294
2,353
2,431
Total noninterest expense
34,363
32,587
34,390
33,016
33,564
Income before income taxes
13,765
12,173
14,087
14,109
16,112
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,829
(774)
2,926
2,853
3,300
Net income
$10,936
$12,947
$11,161
$11,256
$12,812
Net income available to common shareholders
$10,924
$12,931
$11,140
$11,237
$12,783
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
17,033
17,029
17,019
17,011
17,074
Diluted
17,074
17,070
17,041
17,030
17,170
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$0.64
$0.76
$0.65
$0.66
$0.75
Diluted
$0.64
$0.76
$0.65
$0.66
$0.74
Cash dividends declared per share
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
$0.56
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Share and Equity Related Data:
Book value per share
$27.41
$27.75
$25.35
$26.98
$27.37
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP (1)
$23.45
$23.78
$21.36
$22.98
$23.36
Market value per share
$26.88
$32.38
$26.33
$26.81
$34.66
Shares issued at end of period
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
17,363
Shares outstanding at end of period
17,033
17,031
17,019
17,019
16,986
Capital Ratios (2):
Tier 1 risk-based capital
10.84 %
10.86 %
10.77 %
11.09 %
11.28 %
Total risk-based capital
11.62 %
11.58 %
11.48 %
11.81 %
12.01 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
7.81 %
7.80 %
7.87 %
8.05 %
8.25 %
Common equity tier 1
10.42 %
10.44 %
10.35 %
10.66 %
10.84 %
Balance Sheet Ratios:
Equity to assets
6.44 %
6.56 %
6.01 %
6.55 %
6.78 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
5.56 %
5.68 %
5.11 %
5.63 %
5.84 %
Loans to deposits (3)
106.0 %
105.2 %
103.1 %
100.9 %
98.6 %
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Performance Ratios (4):
Net interest margin (5)
1.84 %
1.88 %
1.97 %
2.03 %
2.33 %
Return on average assets (net income divided by average assets)
0.61 %
0.71 %
0.62 %
0.65 %
0.77 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP (1)
0.61 %
0.72 %
0.63 %
0.66 %
0.78 %
Return on average equity (net income available for common shareholders divided by average equity)
9.33 %
11.77 %
9.65 %
9.67 %
11.27 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP (1)
10.89 %
13.93 %
11.33 %
11.32 %
13.23 %
Efficiency ratio (6)
70.4 %
70.9 %
70.2 %
69.0 %
66.5 %
(1)
See the section labeled "Supplemental Information - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this document.
(2)
Estimated for March 31, 2024 and actuals for prior periods.
(3)
Period-end balances of net loans and mortgage loans held for sale as a percentage of total deposits.
(4)
Annualized based on the actual number of days in the period.
(5)
Fully taxable equivalent (FTE) net interest income as a percentage of average-earnings assets.
(6)
Total noninterest expense as percentage of total revenues (net interest income and noninterest income).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Wealth Management Results
Wealth Management Revenues:
Asset-based revenues
$9,089
$8,634
$8,683
$8,562
$8,429
Transaction-based revenues
249
247
265
486
234
Total wealth management revenues
$9,338
$8,881
$8,948
$9,048
$8,663
Assets Under Administration (AUA):
Balance at beginning of period
$6,588,406
$6,131,395
$6,350,260
$6,163,422
$5,961,990
Net investment appreciation (depreciation) & income
364,244
503,209
(154,269)
259,788
286,262
Net client asset outflows
(94,328)
(46,198)
(64,596)
(72,950)
(84,830)
Balance at end of period
$6,858,322
$6,588,406
$6,131,395
$6,350,260
$6,163,422
Percentage of AUA that are managed assets
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
91 %
Mortgage Banking Results
Mortgage Banking Revenues:
Realized gains on loan sales, net (1)
$1,586
$1,133
$1,746
$827
$576
Changes in fair value, net (2)
324
(65)
(171)
382
86
Loan servicing fee income, net (3)
596
486
533
544
583
Total mortgage banking revenues
$2,506
$1,554
$2,108
$1,753
$1,245
Residential Mortgage Loan Originations:
Originations for retention in portfolio (4)
$24,474
$39,827
$161,603
$148,694
$109,768
Originations for sale to secondary market (5)
78,098
76,495
78,339
77,995
27,763
Total mortgage loan originations
$102,572
$116,322
$239,942
$226,689
$137,531
Residential Mortgage Loans Sold:
Sold with servicing rights retained
$24,057
$28,290
$34,046
$28,727
$17,114
Sold with servicing rights released (5)
48,587
39,170
54,575
35,836
12,214
Total mortgage loans sold
$72,644
$67,460
$88,621
$64,563
$29,328
(1)
Includes gains on loan sales, commission income on loans originated for others, servicing right gains, and gains (losses) on forward loan commitments.
(2)
Represents fair value changes on mortgage loans held for sale and forward loan commitments.
(3)
Represents loan servicing fee income, net of servicing right amortization and valuation adjustments.
(4)
Includes the full commitment amount of homeowner construction loans.
(5)
Includes brokered loans (loans originated for others).
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Loans:
Commercial real estate (1)
$2,158,518
$2,106,359
$2,063,383
$1,940,030
$1,909,136
Commercial & industrial
613,376
605,072
611,565
611,472
609,720
Total commercial
2,771,894
2,711,431
2,674,948
2,551,502
2,518,856
Residential real estate (2)
2,585,524
2,604,478
2,611,100
2,510,125
2,403,255
Home equity
309,302
312,594
305,683
301,116
288,878
Other
18,512
19,203
19,384
18,370
16,980
Total consumer
327,814
331,797
325,067
319,486
305,858
Total loans
$5,685,232
$5,647,706
$5,611,115
$5,381,113
$5,227,969
(1)
Commercial real estate loans consist of commercial mortgages and construction and development loans. Commercial mortgages are loans secured by income producing property.
(2)
Residential real estate loans consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans secured by one- to four-family residential properties.
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Connecticut
$832,389
39 %
$815,975
39 %
Massachusetts
681,803
32
645,736
31
Rhode Island
428,030
19
430,899
20
Subtotal
1,942,222
90
1,892,610
90
All other states
216,296
10
213,749
10
Total commercial real estate loans
$2,158,518
100 %
$2,106,359
100 %
Residential Real Estate Loans by Property Location:
Massachusetts
$1,910,010
74 %
$1,928,206
74 %
Rhode Island
484,401
19
481,289
19
Connecticut
162,523
6
165,933
6
Subtotal
2,556,934
99
2,575,428
99
All other states
28,590
1
29,050
1
Total residential real estate loans
$2,585,524
100 %
$2,604,478
100 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD LOAN COMPOSITION
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Segmentation:
Multi-family
$574,284
27 %
$546,694
26 %
Retail
438,422
20
434,913
21
Industrial and warehouse
325,695
15
307,987
15
Office
284,675
13
284,199
13
Hospitality
225,608
10
235,015
11
Healthcare Facility
196,117
9
175,490
8
Mixed-use
52,853
2
49,079
2
Other
60,864
4
72,982
4
Total commercial real estate loans
$2,158,518
100 %
$2,106,359
100 %
Commercial & Industrial Portfolio Segmentation:
Healthcare and social assistance
$167,491
27 %
$166,490
28 %
Real estate rental and leasing
71,292
12
70,540
12
Transportation and warehousing
63,664
10
63,789
11
Manufacturing
53,348
9
54,905
9
Retail trade
44,166
7
43,746
7
Educational services
41,566
7
41,968
7
Finance and insurance
37,810
6
33,617
6
Information
22,645
4
22,674
4
Arts, entertainment, and recreation
21,935
4
22,249
4
Accommodation and food services
12,833
2
13,502
2
Professional, scientific, and technical services
8,640
1
7,998
1
Public administration
2,955
-
3,019
-
Other
65,031
11
60,575
9
Total commercial & industrial loans
$613,376
100 %
$605,072
100 %
Weighted Average
Asset Quality
March 31, 2024
Balance
Average
Loan
Size (4)
Loan to
Debt
Service
Pass
Special
Classified
Nonaccrual
Commercial Real Estate - Office by Class:
Class A
$113,025
$10,352
58 %
1.73x
$106,692
$6,333
$-
$-
Class B
93,993
4,503
67 %
1.44x
71,788
-
22,205
18,729
Class C
12,757
2,126
58 %
1.37x
12,757
-
-
-
Medical Office
40,642
6,388
61 %
1.44x
40,642
-
-
-
Lab Space
24,258
23,468
91 %
1.24x
4,912
-
19,346
-
Total office (1)
$284,675
$6,656
66 %
1.51x
$236,791
$6,333
$41,551
$18,729
(1)
Approximately 66% of the total commercial real estate office balance of $285 million is secured by income producing properties located in suburban areas. Additionally, approximately 33% of the total commercial real estate office balance is expected to mature in two years.
(2)
The balance of commercial real estate office consists of 47 loans.
(3)
Does not include $28.2 million of unfunded commitments.
(4)
Total commitment (outstanding loan balance plus unfunded commitments) divided by number of loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
END OF PERIOD DEPOSIT COMPOSITION & CONTINGENT LIQUIDITY
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$648,929
$693,746
$773,261
$758,242
$829,763
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
536,923
504,959
490,217
428,306
318,365
NOW accounts
735,617
767,036
745,778
791,887
828,700
Money market accounts
1,111,510
1,096,959
1,111,797
1,164,557
1,214,014
Savings accounts
484,678
497,223
514,526
521,185
544,604
Time deposits (in-market)
1,156,516
1,134,187
1,111,942
1,048,820
924,506
In-market deposits
4,674,173
4,694,110
4,747,521
4,712,997
4,659,952
Wholesale brokered demand deposits
-
-
-
-
1,233
Wholesale brokered time deposits
673,720
654,050
668,042
601,481
607,329
Wholesale brokered deposits
673,720
654,050
668,042
601,481
608,562
Total deposits
$5,347,893
$5,348,160
$5,415,563
$5,314,478
$5,268,514
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Balance
% of Total
Balance
% of Total
Uninsured Deposits:
Uninsured deposits (1)
$1,226,123
23 %
$1,260,672
24 %
Less: affiliate deposits (2)
89,872
2
92,645
2
Uninsured deposits, excluding affiliate deposits
1,136,251
21
1,168,027
22
Less: fully-collateralized preferred deposits (3)
170,849
3
204,327
4
Uninsured deposits, after exclusions
$965,402
18 %
$963,700
18 %
(1)
Determined in accordance with regulatory reporting requirements, which includes affiliate deposits and fully-collateralized preferred deposits.
(2)
Uninsured deposit balances of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiaries that are eliminated in consolidation.
(3)
Uninsured deposits of states and political subdivisions, which are secured or collateralized as required by state law.
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Contingent Liquidity:
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston
$999,430
$1,086,607
Federal Reserve Bank of Boston
68,549
65,759
Noninterest-bearing cash
52,544
54,970
Unencumbered securities
669,452
680,857
Total
$1,789,975
$1,888,193
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits
146.0 %
149.8 %
Percentage of total contingent liquidity to uninsured deposits, after exclusions
185.4 %
195.9 %
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.43 %
0.63 %
0.48 %
0.16 %
0.21 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.54 %
0.79 %
0.60 %
0.19 %
0.27 %
Total past due loans to total loans
0.18 %
0.20 %
0.17 %
0.12 %
0.15 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans
136.45 %
92.02 %
119.50 %
378.04 %
277.40 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
0.74 %
0.73 %
0.72 %
0.73 %
0.74 %
Nonperforming Assets:
Commercial real estate
$18,729
$32,827
$22,609
$-
$1,601
Commercial & industrial
668
682
696
899
920
Total commercial
19,397
33,509
23,305
899
2,521
Residential real estate
9,722
9,626
9,446
8,542
10,470
Home equity
1,591
1,483
901
966
989
Other consumer
-
-
-
-
-
Total consumer
1,591
1,483
901
966
989
Total nonaccrual loans
30,710
44,618
33,652
10,407
13,980
Other real estate owned
683
683
683
683
683
Total nonperforming assets
$31,393
$45,301
$34,335
$11,090
$14,663
Past Due Loans (30 days or more past due):
Commercial real estate
$-
$-
$-
$-
$1,188
Commercial & industrial
270
10
4
223
229
Total commercial
270
10
4
223
1,417
Residential real estate
6,858
8,116
7,785
4,384
5,730
Home equity
2,879
3,196
1,925
1,509
833
Other consumer
32
23
19
214
15
Total consumer
2,911
3,219
1,944
1,723
848
Total past due loans
$10,039
$11,345
$9,733
$6,330
$7,995
Accruing loans 90 days or more past due
$-
$-
$-
$-
$-
Nonaccrual loans included in past due loans
$5,111
$6,877
$5,710
$3,672
$5,648
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CREDIT & ASSET QUALITY DATA
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Nonaccrual Loan Activity:
Balance at beginning of period
$44,618
$33,652
$10,407
$13,980
$12,846
Additions to nonaccrual status
431
12,018
25,088
600
2,570
Loans returned to accruing status
(13,764)
-
(197)
(1,329)
(110)
Loans charged-off
(70)
(420)
(44)
(52)
(61)
Loans transferred to other real estate owned
-
-
-
-
(683)
Payments, payoffs, and other changes
(505)
(632)
(1,602)
(2,792)
(582)
Balance at end of period
$30,710
$44,618
$33,652
$10,407
$13,980
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans:
Balance at beginning of period
$41,057
$40,213
$39,343
$38,780
$38,027
Provision for credit losses on loans (1)
900
1,250
900
600
800
Charge-offs
(70)
(420)
(44)
(52)
(61)
Recoveries
18
14
14
15
14
Balance at end of period
$41,905
$41,057
$40,213
$39,343
$38,780
Allowance for Credit Losses on Unfunded Commitments:
Balance at beginning of period
$1,940
$1,990
$2,390
$2,290
$2,290
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1)
(200)
(50)
(400)
100
-
Balance at end of period (2)
$1,740
$1,940
$1,990
$2,390
$2,290
(1)
Included in provision for credit losses in the Consolidated Statements of Income.
(2)
Included in other liabilities in the Consolidated Balance Sheets.
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Net Loan Charge-Offs (Recoveries):
Commercial real estate
$-
$373
$-
$-
$-
Commercial & industrial
(1)
10
4
5
6
Total commercial
(1)
383
4
5
6
Residential real estate
-
(3)
-
-
-
Home equity
(1)
-
(7)
(2)
(1)
Other consumer
54
26
33
34
42
Total consumer
53
26
26
32
41
Total
$52
$406
$30
$37
$47
Net charge-offs to average loans - annualized
- %
0.03 %
- %
- %
- %
The following table presents average balance and interest rate information. Tax-exempt income is converted to an FTE basis using the statutory federal income tax rate adjusted for applicable state income taxes net of the related federal tax benefit. Unrealized gains (losses) on available for sale securities and changes in fair value on mortgage loans held for sale are excluded from the average balance and yield calculations. Nonaccrual loans, as well as interest recognized on these loans, are included in amounts presented for loans.
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
CONSOLIDATED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (FTE Basis)
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Change
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Average
Interest
Yield/
Rate
Assets:
Cash, federal funds sold, and short-term investments
$78,992
$1,196
6.09 %
$89,719
$1,282
5.67 %
($10,727)
($86)
0.42 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
15,452
255
6.64
14,620
255
6.92
832
-
(0.28)
Taxable debt securities
1,146,454
7,096
2.49
1,163,042
7,191
2.45
(16,588)
(95)
0.04
FHLB stock
53,858
1,073
8.01
50,662
982
7.69
3,196
91
0.32
Commercial real estate
2,140,887
34,220
6.43
2,087,447
33,260
6.32
53,440
960
0.11
Commercial & industrial
610,747
9,892
6.51
606,822
9,903
6.47
3,925
(11)
0.04
Total commercial
2,751,634
44,112
6.45
2,694,269
43,163
6.36
57,365
949
0.09
Residential real estate
2,592,769
26,531
4.12
2,606,432
26,303
4.00
(13,663)
228
0.12
Home equity
310,231
5,004
6.49
307,601
4,774
6.16
2,630
230
0.33
Other
19,112
212
4.46
19,275
238
4.90
(163)
(26)
(0.44)
Total consumer
329,343
5,216
6.37
326,876
5,012
6.08
2,467
204
0.29
Total loans
5,673,746
75,859
5.38
5,627,577
74,478
5.25
46,169
1,381
0.13
Total interest-earning assets
6,968,502
85,479
4.93
6,945,620
84,188
4.81
22,882
1,291
0.12
Noninterest-earning assets
263,333
245,955
17,378
Total assets
$7,231,835
$7,191,575
$40,260
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing demand deposits (in-market)
$506,239
$5,706
4.53 %
$506,365
$5,733
4.49 %
($126)
($27)
0.04 %
NOW accounts
720,918
375
0.21
721,820
417
0.23
(902)
(42)
(0.02)
Money market accounts
1,107,591
10,417
3.78
1,139,403
10,339
3.60
(31,812)
78
0.18
Savings accounts
490,268
752
0.62
501,027
622
0.49
(10,759)
130
0.13
Time deposits (in-market)
1,149,442
11,720
4.10
1,127,236
11,192
3.94
22,206
528
0.16
Interest-bearing in-market deposits
3,974,458
28,970
2.93
3,995,851
28,303
2.81
(21,393)
667
0.12
Wholesale brokered time deposits
699,605
9,077
5.22
669,342
8,764
5.19
30,263
313
0.03
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,674,063
38,047
3.27
4,665,193
37,067
3.15
8,870
980
0.12
FHLB advances
1,239,945
15,138
4.91
1,148,533
13,814
4.77
91,412
1,324
0.14
Junior subordinated debentures
22,681
406
7.20
22,681
411
7.19
-
(5)
0.01
Total interest-bearing liabilities
5,936,689
53,591
3.63
5,836,407
51,292
3.49
100,282
2,299
0.14
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
664,656
734,966
(70,310)
Other liabilities
159,394
184,143
(24,749)
Shareholders' equity
471,096
436,059
35,037
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$7,231,835
$7,191,575
$40,260
Net interest income (FTE)
$31,888
$32,896
($1,008)
Interest rate spread
1.30 %
1.32 %
(0.02 %)
Net interest margin
1.84 %
1.88 %
(0.04 %)
Interest income amounts presented in the preceding table include the following adjustments for taxable equivalency:
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Change
Commercial loans
$223
$242
($19)
Total
$223
$242
($19)
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - Calculation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Tangible Book Value per Share:
Total shareholders' equity, as reported
$466,920
$472,686
$431,404
$459,161
$464,983
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,503
3,711
3,919
4,130
4,342
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$399,508
$405,066
$363,576
$391,122
$396,732
Shares outstanding, as reported
17,033
17,031
17,019
17,019
16,986
Book value per share - GAAP
$27.41
$27.75
$25.35
$26.98
$27.37
Tangible book value per share - Non-GAAP
$23.45
$23.78
$21.36
$22.98
$23.36
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets:
Total tangible shareholders' equity
$399,508
$405,066
$363,576
$391,122
$396,732
Total assets, as reported
$7,249,124
$7,202,847
$7,183,475
$7,011,760
$6,859,182
Less:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,503
3,711
3,919
4,130
4,342
Total tangible assets
$7,181,712
$7,135,227
$7,115,647
$6,943,721
$6,790,931
Equity to assets - GAAP
6.44 %
6.56 %
6.01 %
6.55 %
6.78 %
Tangible equity to tangible assets - Non-GAAP
5.56 %
5.68 %
5.11 %
5.63 %
5.84 %
For the Three Months Ended
Mar 31,
Dec 31,
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Mar 31,
Return on Average Tangible Assets:
Net income, as reported
$10,936
$12,947
$11,161
$11,256
$12,812
Total average assets, as reported
$7,231,835
$7,191,575
$7,115,157
$6,939,238
$6,743,996
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,604
3,812
4,021
4,233
4,445
Total average tangible assets
$7,164,322
$7,123,854
$7,047,227
$6,871,096
$6,675,642
Return on average assets - GAAP
0.61 %
0.71 %
0.62 %
0.65 %
0.77 %
Return on average tangible assets - Non-GAAP
0.61 %
0.72 %
0.63 %
0.66 %
0.78 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity:
Net income available to common shareholders, as reported
$10,924
$12,931
$11,140
$11,237
$12,783
Total average equity, as reported
$471,096
$436,059
$458,015
$466,227
$460,106
Less average balances of:
Goodwill
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
63,909
Identifiable intangible assets, net
3,604
3,812
4,021
4,233
4,445
Total average tangible equity
$403,583
$368,338
$390,085
$398,085
$391,752
Return on average equity - GAAP
9.33 %
11.77 %
9.65 %
9.67 %
11.27 %
Return on average tangible equity - Non-GAAP
10.89 %
13.93 %
11.33 %
11.32 %
13.23 %
