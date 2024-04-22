Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.04.2024 | 15:00
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its fourteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2024.

Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"While the first quarter of 2024 was a challenging quarter, we continue to focus on repositioning our balance sheet through targeted loan growth funded with higher levels of core (non-wholesale) deposits. Consistent with those priorities, wholesale time deposits and FHLB advances declined $92.9M during the first quarter of 2024, while core deposits grew $159.5 million during the same period. We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans continues to increase, rising 55 bp to 5.66% in the first quarter of 2024 from 5.11% in the same quarter a year ago and 5.59% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Our recent monthly results are suggesting that cost of deposits may have reached its peak during the first quarter of 2024, and we are anticipating improvement in our net interest margin in the coming quarters. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and non-performing assets, and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was greater than 15 to 1 at March 31, 2024 with no properties in real estate owned. Liquidity remained strong as of March 31, 2024 with available funding sources in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. During this time of lower net interest income, we remain very focused on controlling noninterest expenses which declined to 1.30% of average assets during the first quarter of 2024 from 1.47% in the same quarter of 2023, which we believe is among the lowest in our per group. With respect to our dividend, we remain committed to managing our tangible book value and ensuring that we have adequate capital for future growth.

Construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected opening date of July 1, 2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities deposit market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 8,300 sf of space we currently lease with an annual cost of $170 thousand into this building."

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2024. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, and the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.



For the Three Months Ended March 31,



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













2024



2023













GAAP


Adjusted (1)



GAAP


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

1,515


1,104


$

2,358


3,055

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.24


0.18


$

0.38


0.49

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.34 %


0.25 %



0.57 %


0.74 %

Return on average equity


4.92 %


3.59 %



7.89 %


10.22 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.30 %


1.30 %



1.47 %


1.47 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


1.66 %


1.66 %



2.55 %


2.55 %











Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)

$



1,418


$



3,537

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)




0.32 %





0.86 %











(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.




As of and for the



As of and for the





3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended





March 31,



December 31,





2024



2023













(Dollars in thousands, except share data)


Asset Quality








Non-performing loans

$

805


$

1,607



Real estate owned

$

-


$

-



Non-performing assets

$

805


$

1,607



Non-performing loans to total loans


0.06 %



0.11 %



Non-performing assets to total assets


0.04 %



0.09 %



Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(230)


$

459



Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans


1559.38 %



811.08 %



Allowance for credit losses to total loans


0.86 %



0.90 %










Other Data








Cash dividends declared

$

0.080


$

0.640



Shares outstanding


6,376,660



6,352,725



Book and tangible book value per share (2)

$

19.46


$

19.33



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share


(2.55)



(2.56)



Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)


22.01


$

21.89



Closing market price per common share

$

18.25


$

18.50



Closing price to book value ratio


93.79 %



95.71 %



Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio


6.88 %



7.07 %



Bank regulatory leverage ratio


9.15 %



9.45 %











(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure


(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets









Five Quarter Trends



For the Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)














2024


2023



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31



GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP


GAAP

Net income (loss)

$

1,515

$

(376)

$

2,473

$

2,459

$

2,358

Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$

0.24

$

(0)

$

0.40

$

0.39

$

0.38

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.34 %


-0.09 %


0.58 %


0.59 %


0.57 %

Return on average equity


4.92 %


-1.25 %


8.19 %


8.13 %


7.89 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.30 %


1.48 %


1.34 %


1.47 %


1.47 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


1.66 %


1.98 %


2.08 %


2.09 %


2.55 %














2024


2023



March 31


December 31


September 30


June 30


March 31



Adjusted (1)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (2)


Adjusted (1)

Net income

$

1,104

$

1,244

$

2,405

$

2,202

$

3,055

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.18

$

0.20

$

0.39

$

0.35

$

0.49

Return on average assets (ROAA)


0.25 %


0.29 %


0.56 %


0.53 %


0.74 %

Return on average equity


3.59 %


4.13 %


7.97 %


7.28 %


10.22 %

Noninterest expense to average assets


1.30 %


1.48 %


1.34 %


1.47 %


1.47 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


1.66 %


1.98 %


2.08 %


2.09 %


2.55 %












Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

$

1,418

$

1,182

$

2,684

$

2,315

$

3,537

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA


0.32 %


0.27 %


0.63 %


0.55 %


0.86 %












(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.



(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.



Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $3.0 million, or 31.6%, from $9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 to $6.4 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

  • Average interest-earning assets grew $111.5 million, or 7.1%, from $1.568 billion to $1.680 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
  • Average net interest-earning assets declined $68.2 million, or 20.3%, from $336.8 million to $268.6 million, due primarily to a $56.3 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $26.9 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.
  • The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 150 bp from 3.08% to 4.58%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 55 bp from 4.96% to 5.51%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.55% to 1.66%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the heightened rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets throughout much of 2023, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans subject to repricing of interest rates as of March 31, 2024:


Prime

SOFR

Treasury

Total

$

186,400

85,700

20,600

292,700

The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 525 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following cumulative impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:


Cumulative Beta


Loan Yields

Deposit Costs

Mar 31, 2022

128.0 %

0.0 %

Jun 30, 2022

32.0 %

5.3 %

Sep 30, 2022

24.7 %

14.3 %

Dec 31, 2022

25.4 %

30.6 %

Mar 31, 2023

26.1 %

43.8 %

Jun 30, 2023

27.8 %

55.0 %

Sep 30, 2023

30.7 %

57.5 %

Dec 31, 2023

33.5 %

62.3 %

Mar 31, 2024

33.9 %

67.6 %

Effective October 1, 2023, the Company entered into a $150 million notional amount pay-fixed swap with a term of 3 years whereby the Company pays a fixed rate of 4.69% and receives the SOFR Compound rate. This swap has been accounted for as a fair value hedge of fixed-rate loans and should improve the Company's exposure to interest rates in a rising rate environment.

Provision For Credit Losses

A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.5) million and $0.6 million was recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The recovery of credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2024 was driven by the payoff of a $0.7 million loan with a full reserve established in the fourth quarter of 2023 as well limited loan growth.

The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31

(In thousands)


2024

2023

Change






Service charges and fees

$

382

375

7

Bank owned life insurance


55

45

10

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


77

(10)

87

Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities


(20)

(516)

496

Gain (loss) on sale of loans


(3)

3

(6)

Gain on sale of fixed assets


30

69

(39)

Wealth management


201

151

50

Swap fees


51

-

51

Limited partnership distributions


-

48

(48)

Other


9

(2)

11






Total noninterest income

$

782

163

619

Noninterest income increased to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 from $0.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:

  • An increase of $0.1 million in realized gains on the sale of investment securities available for sale compared to the first quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold approximately $8.0 million of securities at a gain of $77 thousand and utilized the proceeds to pay down wholesale borrowings.
  • Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.5 million from the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the sale of preferred stock in which the Company had invested during the fourth quarter of 2023.
  • The Company recognized a $0.1 million increase in swap fees from the first quarter of 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:



Three Months Ended March 31

(In thousands)


2024

2023

Change






Compensation and employee benefits

$

2,992

3,263

(271)

Occupancy


588

615

(27)

Furniture and equipment


245

193

52

Data processing


446

517

(71)

FDIC insurance


383

233

150

Office


166

202

(36)

Advertising


100

113

(13)

Professional fees


599

579

20

Other noninterest expense


282

320

(38)






Total noninterest expense

$

5,801

6,035

(234)

Noninterest expense declined $0.2 million, or 3.9%, from $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $5.8 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:

  • Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.3 million, or 8.3%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 116 to 110, offset, in part, by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
  • FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million due to a growth in deposits and other Company specific risk factors.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended March 31

2024

2023

19.71 %

20.07 %

The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $65.3 million, or 8.6%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.803 billion at March 31, 2024. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $71.3 million, or 103.4%, due to a decrease in lending volume and an increased focus on core deposit growth.
  • Available for sale investment security balances decreased $9.9 million, or 7.6%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:



March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023



Estimated

Net


Estimated

Net



Fair

Unrealized


Fair

Unrealized



Value

Gain (Loss)


Value

Gain (Loss)

(in thousands)














Agency MBS / CMO

$

12,462

(2,025)


12,870

(1,853)

Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)


8,965

(852)


8,944

(897)

Agency floating rate


8,151

5


16,919

(41)

Business Development Companies


3,415

(348)


3,420

(345)

Corporate


23,908

(2,555)


23,801

(2,673)

Municipal


26,267

(6,974)


26,465

(6,790)

Non-agency MBS / CMO


37,127

(9,481)


37,805

(9,489)









$

120,295

(22,230)


130,224

(22,088)

Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of March 31, 2024. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

  • The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
  • Loans receivable increased $2.5 million, or 0.2%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.455 billion at March 31, 2024. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:


March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



2024


2023


2023


2023


2023

(in thousands)






















Residential construction

$

29,716


33,881


39,824


40,309


47,170

Other construction


84,967


89,388


82,288


73,183


64,009

Farmland


9,684


8,614


8,699


9,381


10,174

Home equity


48,059


48,118


45,839


43,992


40,609

Residential


449,894


452,957


446,215


434,780


437,143

Multi-family


115,065


109,859


112,786


111,988


102,761

Owner-occupied commercial


239,010


234,289


229,879


217,778


205,512

Non-owner occupied commercial


335,634


329,204


317,651


324,883


299,093

Commercial & industrial


134,397


137,076


142,685


134,188


140,022

PPP Program


137


154


191


884


1,589

Consumer


8,779


9,331


9,572


12,732


13,128













$

1,455,342


1,452,871


1,435,629


1,404,098


1,361,210

The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of March 31, 2024:



Loan


% of Total



Balance


Loans






Hotels

$

74,317


5.1 %

Retail


68,031


4.7 %

Office


33,553


2.3 %

Campground


30,329


2.1 %

Mini-storage


24,071


1.7 %

Marina


21,309


1.5 %

Medical


21,285


1.5 %

Warehouse


21,252


1.5 %

Vacation Rentals


15,466


1.1 %

Car Wash


10,306


0.7 %

Entertainment


9,158


0.6 %

Restaurant


4,975


0.3 %

Other


1,582


0.1 %


$

335,634


23.1 %

  • Premises and equipment increased $3.8 million, or 7.2%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center. The following summarizes costs incurred and remaining to be incurred with respect to this project as of March 31, 2024:

Costs

Remaining


Incurred

Expenditures




$

19,266

5,016

  • Total deposits increased $116.6 million, or 7.9%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.589 billion at March 31, 2024. An increase in NOW and money market and savings accounts of $167.5 million during the first quarter of 2024 from December 31, 2023 was used to reduce wholesale time deposit balances and increase liquidity.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:



March 31,


December 31,


September 30,


June 30,


March 31,



2024


2023


2023


2023


2023

(in thousands)






















Non-interest bearing transaction

$

247,262


243,750


270,299


322,003


293,502

NOW and money market


421,139


271,208


250,920


266,777


314,636

Savings


266,168


248,576


258,110


260,741


293,254

Retail time deposits


381,110


392,638


382,708


355,367


277,408



1,315,679


1,156,172


1,162,037


1,204,888


1,178,800

Wholesale time deposits


272,932


315,862


246,716


212,988


202,608












Total deposits

$

1,588,611


1,472,034


1,408,753


1,417,876


1,381,408

The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of March 31, 2024:






Original

Type


Principal

Rate

Maturity

Term







Brokered CD


70,000

4.90 %

Apr, 2024

1 Yr

Brokered CD


50,455

5.15 %

May, 2024

3 Months

Brokered CD


555

4.75 %

Dec, 2025

2 Yr

Brokered CD


39,721

4.80 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD


10,579

4.75 %

Mar, 2026

2 Yr

Brokered CD


48,551

4.50 %

Dec, 2026

3 Yr

Qwickrate


53,071

5.35 %

Through September 3, 2026

2.5 Yrs or Less








$

272,932

4.94 %



  • FHLB borrowings decreased $50.0 million from December 31, 2023 and consisted of the following at March 31, 2024:

Amounts

Original

Current

Maturity


(000's)

Term

Rate

Date






$

25,000

3 months

5.50 %

05/28/24


25,000

6 months

5.46 %

09/11/24

$

50,000


5.48 %


  • Total equity increased $1.3 million, or 1.1%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $124.1 million at March 31, 2024. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024:


Total

Tangible




Shareholders'

Book Value




Equity

Per Share


(In thousands)










December 31, 2023

$

122,787

19.33







Net income


1,515

0.24


Dividends paid


(510)

(0.08)


Stock compensation


360

0.06


Share repurchases


(5)

(0.00)


Change in fair value of investments available for sale


(62)

(0.01)







March 31, 2024

$

124,085

19.46

*

* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total





The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 6.88% at March 31, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, primarily as the result of a decline in net income combined with continued asset growth and dividends. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at March 31, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.15% at March 31, 2024.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025. No shares were repurchased during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.06% at March 31, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.04% at March 31, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Net recoveries of $0.2 million were recognized during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.86% at March 31, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due primarily to the payoff in full of a fully-reserved $0.7 million loan as of December 31, 2023. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was greater than 15 to 1 at March 31, 2024 compared to 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) the ability to grow and retain lower-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (viii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to further decline; (ix) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (x) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (xi) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xviii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xix) results of regulatory examinations; (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Bearden / Knoxville, West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Amounts in thousands, except share data)











Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,





2024

2023

2023


Interest income







Loans

$

19,846

19,734

16,361



Investment securities - taxable


1,323

1,342

1,311



Investment securities - tax exempt


29

37

39



Dividends and other


1,326

891

1,037





22,524

22,004

18,748


Interest expense







Savings


2,078

1,876

1,556



Interest bearing transaction accounts


3,648

2,559

2,319



Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more


4,860

4,689

2,663



Other time deposits


3,653

3,072

1,003



Total deposits


14,239

12,196

7,541



Senior debt


405

409

249



Subordinated debt


164

164

164



FHLB & FRB advances


1,279

1,669

1,385





16,087

14,438

9,339









Net interest income


6,437

7,565

9,409









Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(469)

1,382

587









Net interest income after provision for credit losses


6,906

6,183

8,822









Noninterest income







Service charges and fees


382

400

375



Bank owned life insurance


55

52

45



Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale


77

(666)

(10)



Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities


(20)

(90)

(516)



Gain (loss) on sale of loans


(3)

12

3



Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets


30

(55)

69



Wealth management


201

185

151



Swap fees


51

162

-



Limited partnership distributions


-

-

48



Other


9

10

(2)





782

10

163


Noninterest expense







Compensation and employee benefits


2,992

3,461

3,263



Occupancy


588

580

615



Furniture and equipment


245

266

193



Data processing


446

623

517



FDIC insurance


383

314

233



Office


166

180

202



Advertising


100

131

113



Professional fees


599

477

579



Other noninterest expense


282

361

320





5,801

6,393

6,035









Income (loss) before income taxes


1,887

(200)

2,950









Income taxes


372

176

592









Net income (loss)

$

1,515

(376)

2,358









Earnings (loss) per common share:







Basic

$

0.24

(0.06)

0.38



Diluted

$

0.24

(0.06)

0.38









Weighted average common shares outstanding:







Basic


6,251,792

6,250,262

6,220,619



Diluted


6,264,626

6,255,789

6,243,297


Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands)














March 31,



December 31,



March 31,




2024



2023



2023

Assets



















Cash and due from banks

$

12,176


$

21,193


$

14,419

Interest-earning deposits in other banks


127,961



47,688



106,878


Cash and cash equivalents


140,137



68,881



121,297











Investments available for sale


120,295



130,224



137,625

Equity securities


1,875



1,882



5,246

Premises and equipment held for sale


3,762



3,762



4,260











Loans receivable


1,455,342



1,452,871



1,361,210

Allowance for credit losses


(12,553)



(13,034)



(12,313)


Net loans receivable


1,442,789



1,439,837



1,348,897











Premises and equipment, net


56,182



52,397



36,275

Accrued interest receivable


5,657



5,479



4,726

Bank owned life insurance


10,023



9,968



9,821

Restricted stock


6,224



8,145



15,423

Deferred tax assets, net


8,832



9,101



9,692

Other assets


7,337



8,094



4,680











Total assets

$

1,803,113


$

1,737,770


$

1,697,942











Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



















Noninterest-bearing

$

247,262


$

243,750


$

293,502

Interest-bearing


1,068,417



912,422



885,298

Wholesale


272,932



315,862



202,608


Total deposits


1,588,611



1,472,034



1,381,408











FHLB borrowings


50,000



100,000



155,000

Senior debt, net


20,000



20,000



20,000

Subordinated debt, net


9,932



9,917



9,879

Accrued interest payable


1,968



2,258



1,082

Post-employment liabilities


3,383



3,414



3,495

Other liabilities


5,134



7,360



6,535











Total liabilities


1,679,028



1,614,983



1,577,399











Total shareholders' equity


124,085



122,787



120,543











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,803,113


$

1,737,770


$

1,697,942

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Three Months Ended



March 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







2024

2023

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)




Net income (GAAP)

$

1,515

2,358

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


(77)

10

Unrealized loss on equity securities


20

516

Gain on sale of fixed assets


(30)

(69)

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(469)

587

Fraud loss (recovery)


-

(100)

Tax effect of adjustments


145

(247)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

1,104

3,055





Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share




Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)

$

0.24

0.38

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


(0.01)

0.00

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.00

0.08

Gain on sale of fixed assets


(0.00)

(0.01)

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(0.07)

0.09

Fraud loss (recovery)


-

(0.02)

Tax effect of adjustments


0.02

(0.04)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.18

0.49





Adjusted Return on Average Assets




Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.34 %

0.57 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.02 %

0.00 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.00 %

0.13 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-0.01 %

-0.02 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.11 %

0.14 %

Fraud loss (recovery)


0.00 %

-0.02 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.03 %

-0.06 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.25 %

0.74 %





Adjusted Return on Average Equity




Return on average equity (GAAP)


4.92 %

7.89 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


-0.25 %

0.03 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.06 %

1.73 %

Gain on sale of fixed assets


-0.10 %

-0.23 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-1.52 %

1.96 %

Fraud loss (recovery)


0.00 %

-0.33 %

Tax effect of adjustments


0.47 %

-0.83 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


3.59 %

10.22 %

Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued







Three Months Ended



March 31



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)







2024

2023

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets




Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.30 %

1.47 %

Fraudulent wire (loss) recovery


0.00 %

0.01 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.30 %

1.47 %





Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings




Net income (GAAP)

$

1,515

2,358

Income taxes


372

592

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


(469)

587

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

1,418

3,537





Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)




Return on average assets (GAAP)


0.34 %

0.57 %

Income taxes


0.08 %

0.14 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


-0.11 %

0.14 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)


0.32 %

0.86 %





Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI




Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

19.46

18.95

Impact of AOCI per share


2.55

2.57

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

22.01

21.52

Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis


























For the Three Months Ended March 31,




2024



2023




Average





Average






Outstanding


Yield /



Outstanding


Yield /




Balance

Interest

Rate



Balance

Interest

Rate




(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:











Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale

$

1,410,898

19,846

5.66 %


$

1,298,578

16,361

5.11 %


Loans - tax exempt (2)


29,440

494

6.75 %



26,120

435

6.75 %


Investments - taxable


126,380

1,323

4.21 %



138,689

1,311

3.83 %


Investments - tax exempt (1)


4,285

37

3.45 %



5,416

49

3.70 %


Interest earning deposits


100,896

1,126

4.49 %



89,844

857

3.87 %


Other investments, at cost


8,056

200

9.99 %



9,822

181

7.47 %


Total interest-earning assets


1,679,955

23,026

5.51 %



1,568,469

19,194

4.96 %


Noninterest earning assets


103,690





76,746




Total assets

$

1,783,645




$

1,645,215














Interest-bearing liabilities:











Interest-bearing transaction accounts

$

114,979

1,077

3.77 %


$

102,274

788

3.12 %


Savings accounts


258,151

2,078

3.24 %



338,062

1,556

1.87 %


Money market accounts


235,371

2,571

4.39 %



201,097

1,531

3.09 %


Retail time deposits


396,708

4,808

4.87 %



208,313

1,674

3.26 %


Wholesale time deposits


289,984

3,705

5.14 %



194,312

1,992

4.16 %


Total interest bearing deposits


1,295,193

14,239

4.42 %



1,044,058

7,541

2.93 %













Senior debt


20,000

405

8.14 %



12,500

249

8.08 %


Subordinated debt


9,927

164

6.64 %



9,871

164

6.74 %


Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances


86,264

1,279

5.96 %



165,233

1,385

3.40 %


Total interest-bearing liabilities


1,411,384

16,087

4.58 %



1,231,662

9,339

3.08 %













Noninterest-bearing deposits


229,836





286,103




Other noninterest-bearing liabilities


19,338





7,911




Total liabilities


1,660,558





1,525,676















Total shareholders' equity


123,087





119,539




Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,783,645




$

1,645,215















Tax-equivalent net interest income



6,939





9,855














Net interest-earning assets (3)

$

268,571




$

336,807















Average interest-earning assets to interest-











bearing liabilities


119 %





127 %















Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)


0.93 %





1.89 %















Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)


1.66 %





2.55 %















(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate








(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate



(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities




(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.








(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total




interest-earning assets










Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures













Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Adjusted Net Income





Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(376)

2,473

2,459

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


666

-

(1)

Unrealized loss on equity securities


90

50

214

Loss on sale of fixed assets


55

269

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


1,382

(411)

(561)

Tax effect of adjustments


(573)

24

91

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

$

1,244

2,405

2,202






Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share





Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)

$

(0.06)

0.40

0.39

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.11

-

(0.00)

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.01

0.01

0.03

Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.01

0.04

-

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.22

(0.07)

(0.09)

Tax effect of adjustments


(0.09)

0.00

0.01

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)

$

0.20

0.39

0.35






Adjusted Return on Average Assets





Return on average assets (GAAP)


-0.09 %

0.58 %

0.59 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


0.15 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.02 %

0.01 %

0.05 %

Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.01 %

0.06 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.32 %

-0.10 %

-0.13 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-0.13 %

0.01 %

0.02 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)


0.29 %

0.56 %

0.53 %






Adjusted Return on Average Equity





Return on average equity (GAAP)


-1.25 %

8.19 %

8.13 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities


2.21 %

0.00 %

0.00 %

Unrealized loss on equity securities


0.30 %

0.17 %

0.71 %

Loss on sale of fixed assets


0.18 %

0.89 %

0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


4.59 %

-1.36 %

-1.86 %

Tax effect of adjustments


-1.90 %

0.08 %

0.30 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)


4.13 %

7.97 %

7.28 %

Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued


















Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)








December 31, 2023

September 30, 2023

June 30, 2023

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets





Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)


1.48 %

1.34 %

1.47 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)


1.48 %

1.34 %

1.47 %






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings





Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$

(376)

2,473

2,459

Income taxes


176

622

417

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


1,382

(411)

(561)

Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)

$

1,182

2,684

2,315






Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)





Return on average assets (GAAP)

$

-0.09 %

0.58 %

0.59 %

Income taxes


0.04 %

0.15 %

0.10 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses


0.32 %

-0.10 %

-0.13 %

Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

$

0.27 %

0.63 %

0.55 %






Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI





Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)

$

19.33

18.78

19.00

Impact of AOCI per share


2.56

3.28

2.78

Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)

$

21.89

22.06

21.78

SOURCE Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
