Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2024 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced results and related data as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per common share, its fourteenth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on June 3, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 6, 2024.
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:
"While the first quarter of 2024 was a challenging quarter, we continue to focus on repositioning our balance sheet through targeted loan growth funded with higher levels of core (non-wholesale) deposits. Consistent with those priorities, wholesale time deposits and FHLB advances declined $92.9M during the first quarter of 2024, while core deposits grew $159.5 million during the same period. We are pleased that our average yield on taxable loans continues to increase, rising 55 bp to 5.66% in the first quarter of 2024 from 5.11% in the same quarter a year ago and 5.59% in the fourth quarter of 2023. Our recent monthly results are suggesting that cost of deposits may have reached its peak during the first quarter of 2024, and we are anticipating improvement in our net interest margin in the coming quarters. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and non-performing assets, and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was greater than 15 to 1 at March 31, 2024 with no properties in real estate owned. Liquidity remained strong as of March 31, 2024 with available funding sources in excess of our level of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. During this time of lower net interest income, we remain very focused on controlling noninterest expenses which declined to 1.30% of average assets during the first quarter of 2024 from 1.47% in the same quarter of 2023, which we believe is among the lowest in our per group. With respect to our dividend, we remain committed to managing our tangible book value and ensuring that we have adequate capital for future growth.
Construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected opening date of July 1, 2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities deposit market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 8,300 sf of space we currently lease with an annual cost of $170 thousand into this building."
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three months ended March 31, 2024. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for or recovery of credit losses, and the impact of material one-time fraud losses or recoveries. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
GAAP
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
1,515
1,104
$
2,358
3,055
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.24
0.18
$
0.38
0.49
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.34 %
0.25 %
0.57 %
0.74 %
Return on average equity
4.92 %
3.59 %
7.89 %
10.22 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.30 %
1.30 %
1.47 %
1.47 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
1.66 %
1.66 %
2.55 %
2.55 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1)
$
1,418
$
3,537
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)
0.32 %
0.86 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
As of and for the
As of and for the
3 Months Ended
12 Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
2024
2023
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
805
$
1,607
Real estate owned
$
-
$
-
Non-performing assets
$
805
$
1,607
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.06 %
0.11 %
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.04 %
0.09 %
Year-to-date net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
(230)
$
459
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
1559.38 %
811.08 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
0.86 %
0.90 %
Other Data
Cash dividends declared
$
0.080
$
0.640
Shares outstanding
6,376,660
6,352,725
Book and tangible book value per share (2)
$
19.46
$
19.33
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share
(2.55)
(2.56)
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)
22.01
$
21.89
Closing market price per common share
$
18.25
$
18.50
Closing price to book value ratio
93.79 %
95.71 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
6.88 %
7.07 %
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
9.15 %
9.45 %
(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure
(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets
Five Quarter Trends
For the Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Net income (loss)
$
1,515
$
(376)
$
2,473
$
2,459
$
2,358
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
$
0.24
$
(0)
$
0.40
$
0.39
$
0.38
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.34 %
-0.09 %
0.58 %
0.59 %
0.57 %
Return on average equity
4.92 %
-1.25 %
8.19 %
8.13 %
7.89 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.30 %
1.48 %
1.34 %
1.47 %
1.47 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
1.66 %
1.98 %
2.08 %
2.09 %
2.55 %
2024
2023
March 31
December 31
September 30
June 30
March 31
Adjusted (1)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (2)
Adjusted (1)
Net income
$
1,104
$
1,244
$
2,405
$
2,202
$
3,055
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.18
$
0.20
$
0.39
$
0.35
$
0.49
Return on average assets (ROAA)
0.25 %
0.29 %
0.56 %
0.53 %
0.74 %
Return on average equity
3.59 %
4.13 %
7.97 %
7.28 %
10.22 %
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.30 %
1.48 %
1.34 %
1.47 %
1.47 %
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
1.66 %
1.98 %
2.08 %
2.09 %
2.55 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
$
1,418
$
1,182
$
2,684
$
2,315
$
3,537
Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA
0.32 %
0.27 %
0.63 %
0.55 %
0.86 %
(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.
(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income decreased $3.0 million, or 31.6%, from $9.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 to $6.4 million for the same period in 2024. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $111.5 million, or 7.1%, from $1.568 billion to $1.680 billion, driven primarily by increases in loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets declined $68.2 million, or 20.3%, from $336.8 million to $268.6 million, due primarily to a $56.3 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $26.9 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily resulting from higher levels of fixed assets which are discussed below.
- The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 150 bp from 3.08% to 4.58%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 55 bp from 4.96% to 5.51%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 2.55% to 1.66%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the heightened rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets throughout much of 2023, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.
Rate Sensitivity
The Company has the following loans subject to repricing of interest rates as of March 31, 2024:
Prime
SOFR
Treasury
Total
$
186,400
85,700
20,600
292,700
The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 525 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following cumulative impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:
Cumulative Beta
Loan Yields
Deposit Costs
Mar 31, 2022
128.0 %
0.0 %
Jun 30, 2022
32.0 %
5.3 %
Sep 30, 2022
24.7 %
14.3 %
Dec 31, 2022
25.4 %
30.6 %
Mar 31, 2023
26.1 %
43.8 %
Jun 30, 2023
27.8 %
55.0 %
Sep 30, 2023
30.7 %
57.5 %
Dec 31, 2023
33.5 %
62.3 %
Mar 31, 2024
33.9 %
67.6 %
Effective October 1, 2023, the Company entered into a $150 million notional amount pay-fixed swap with a term of 3 years whereby the Company pays a fixed rate of 4.69% and receives the SOFR Compound rate. This swap has been accounted for as a fair value hedge of fixed-rate loans and should improve the Company's exposure to interest rates in a rising rate environment.
Provision For Credit Losses
A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.5) million and $0.6 million was recognized for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The recovery of credit losses recognized in the first quarter of 2024 was driven by the payoff of a $0.7 million loan with a full reserve established in the fourth quarter of 2023 as well limited loan growth.
The Company continues to experience near historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs.
Noninterest Income
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Service charges and fees
$
382
375
7
Bank owned life insurance
55
45
10
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
77
(10)
87
Realized and unrealized loss on equity securities
(20)
(516)
496
Gain (loss) on sale of loans
(3)
3
(6)
Gain on sale of fixed assets
30
69
(39)
Wealth management
201
151
50
Swap fees
51
-
51
Limited partnership distributions
-
48
(48)
Other
9
(2)
11
Total noninterest income
$
782
163
619
Noninterest income increased to $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2024 from $0.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. The following factors had an impact on noninterest income during these periods:
- An increase of $0.1 million in realized gains on the sale of investment securities available for sale compared to the first quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2024, the Company sold approximately $8.0 million of securities at a gain of $77 thousand and utilized the proceeds to pay down wholesale borrowings.
- Realized and unrealized losses on equity securities improved by $0.5 million from the first quarter of 2023 as a result of the sale of preferred stock in which the Company had invested during the fourth quarter of 2023.
- The Company recognized a $0.1 million increase in swap fees from the first quarter of 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.
Noninterest Expense
The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:
Three Months Ended March 31
(In thousands)
2024
2023
Change
Compensation and employee benefits
$
2,992
3,263
(271)
Occupancy
588
615
(27)
Furniture and equipment
245
193
52
Data processing
446
517
(71)
FDIC insurance
383
233
150
Office
166
202
(36)
Advertising
100
113
(13)
Professional fees
599
579
20
Other noninterest expense
282
320
(38)
Total noninterest expense
$
5,801
6,035
(234)
Noninterest expense declined $0.2 million, or 3.9%, from $6.0 million in the first quarter of 2023 to $5.8 million in the same period of 2024. The following factors had an impact on changes in noninterest expense during these periods:
- Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.3 million, or 8.3%, due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals and a decline in FTE employees from 116 to 110, offset, in part, by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs.
- FDIC insurance increased $0.2 million due to a growth in deposits and other Company specific risk factors.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated
Three Months Ended March 31
2024
2023
19.71 %
20.07 %
The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $65.3 million, or 8.6%, from $1.738 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.803 billion at March 31, 2024. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Cash and cash equivalents increased $71.3 million, or 103.4%, due to a decrease in lending volume and an increased focus on core deposit growth.
- Available for sale investment security balances decreased $9.9 million, or 7.6%, primarily due to the sale of approximately $8.0 million of securities during the first quarter of 2024.
The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023:
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
Estimated
Net
Estimated
Net
Fair
Unrealized
Fair
Unrealized
Value
Gain (Loss)
Value
Gain (Loss)
(in thousands)
Agency MBS / CMO
$
12,462
(2,025)
12,870
(1,853)
Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)
8,965
(852)
8,944
(897)
Agency floating rate
8,151
5
16,919
(41)
Business Development Companies
3,415
(348)
3,420
(345)
Corporate
23,908
(2,555)
23,801
(2,673)
Municipal
26,267
(6,974)
26,465
(6,790)
Non-agency MBS / CMO
37,127
(9,481)
37,805
(9,489)
$
120,295
(22,230)
130,224
(22,088)
Non-agency MBS/CMO have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 33% as of March 31, 2024. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.
- The Company did not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity as of March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023.
- Loans receivable increased $2.5 million, or 0.2%, from $1.453 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.455 billion at March 31, 2024. The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
29,716
33,881
39,824
40,309
47,170
Other construction
84,967
89,388
82,288
73,183
64,009
Farmland
9,684
8,614
8,699
9,381
10,174
Home equity
48,059
48,118
45,839
43,992
40,609
Residential
449,894
452,957
446,215
434,780
437,143
Multi-family
115,065
109,859
112,786
111,988
102,761
Owner-occupied commercial
239,010
234,289
229,879
217,778
205,512
Non-owner occupied commercial
335,634
329,204
317,651
324,883
299,093
Commercial & industrial
134,397
137,076
142,685
134,188
140,022
PPP Program
137
154
191
884
1,589
Consumer
8,779
9,331
9,572
12,732
13,128
$
1,455,342
1,452,871
1,435,629
1,404,098
1,361,210
The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of March 31, 2024:
Loan
% of Total
Balance
Loans
Hotels
$
74,317
5.1 %
Retail
68,031
4.7 %
Office
33,553
2.3 %
Campground
30,329
2.1 %
Mini-storage
24,071
1.7 %
Marina
21,309
1.5 %
Medical
21,285
1.5 %
Warehouse
21,252
1.5 %
Vacation Rentals
15,466
1.1 %
Car Wash
10,306
0.7 %
Entertainment
9,158
0.6 %
Restaurant
4,975
0.3 %
Other
1,582
0.1 %
$
335,634
23.1 %
- Premises and equipment increased $3.8 million, or 7.2%, during the quarter ended March 31, 2024 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center. The following summarizes costs incurred and remaining to be incurred with respect to this project as of March 31, 2024:
Costs
Remaining
Incurred
Expenditures
$
19,266
5,016
- Total deposits increased $116.6 million, or 7.9%, from $1.472 billion at December 31, 2023 to $1.589 billion at March 31, 2024. An increase in NOW and money market and savings accounts of $167.5 million during the first quarter of 2024 from December 31, 2023 was used to reduce wholesale time deposit balances and increase liquidity.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
247,262
243,750
270,299
322,003
293,502
NOW and money market
421,139
271,208
250,920
266,777
314,636
Savings
266,168
248,576
258,110
260,741
293,254
Retail time deposits
381,110
392,638
382,708
355,367
277,408
1,315,679
1,156,172
1,162,037
1,204,888
1,178,800
Wholesale time deposits
272,932
315,862
246,716
212,988
202,608
Total deposits
$
1,588,611
1,472,034
1,408,753
1,417,876
1,381,408
The following summarizes the composition of wholesale time deposits as of March 31, 2024:
Original
Type
Principal
Rate
Maturity
Term
Brokered CD
70,000
4.90 %
Apr, 2024
1 Yr
Brokered CD
50,455
5.15 %
May, 2024
3 Months
Brokered CD
555
4.75 %
Dec, 2025
2 Yr
Brokered CD
39,721
4.80 %
Mar, 2026
2 Yr
Brokered CD
10,579
4.75 %
Mar, 2026
2 Yr
Brokered CD
48,551
4.50 %
Dec, 2026
3 Yr
Qwickrate
53,071
5.35 %
Through September 3, 2026
2.5 Yrs or Less
$
272,932
4.94 %
- FHLB borrowings decreased $50.0 million from December 31, 2023 and consisted of the following at March 31, 2024:
Amounts
Original
Current
Maturity
(000's)
Term
Rate
Date
$
25,000
3 months
5.50 %
05/28/24
25,000
6 months
5.46 %
09/11/24
$
50,000
5.48 %
- Total equity increased $1.3 million, or 1.1%, from $122.8 million at December 31, 2023 to $124.1 million at March 31, 2024. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the quarter ended March 31, 2024:
Total
Tangible
Shareholders'
Book Value
Equity
Per Share
(In thousands)
December 31, 2023
$
122,787
19.33
Net income
1,515
0.24
Dividends paid
(510)
(0.08)
Stock compensation
360
0.06
Share repurchases
(5)
(0.00)
Change in fair value of investments available for sale
(62)
(0.01)
March 31, 2024
$
124,085
19.46
*
* Sum of the individual components may not equal the total
The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 6.88% at March 31, 2024 from 7.07% at December 31, 2023, primarily as the result of a decline in net income combined with continued asset growth and dividends. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at March 31, 2024, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.15% at March 31, 2024.
Share Repurchases
The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March 31, 2025. No shares were repurchased during the quarter ended March 31, 2024.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 0.06% at March 31, 2024 from 0.11% at December 31, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased to 0.04% at March 31, 2024 from 0.09% at December 31, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023. Net recoveries of $0.2 million were recognized during the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million during the year ended December 31, 2023. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.86% at March 31, 2024 from 0.90% at December 31, 2023 due primarily to the payoff in full of a fully-reserved $0.7 million loan as of December 31, 2023. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was greater than 15 to 1 at March 31, 2024 compared to 8 to 1 at December 31, 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures and challenging economic conditions, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) our ability to grow and retain low cost core deposits and retain large, uninsured deposits including during times when we are seeking to limit the rates we pay on deposits or uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; v) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (vi) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures and other challenging economic conditions on our customers and their businesses; (vii) the ability to grow and retain lower-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (viii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in an unrealized loss position as a result of the elevated rate environment, or increase the rates we pay on deposits or increase our levels of non-core deposits to levels that cause our net interest margin to further decline; (ix) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (x) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (xi) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xii) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xiii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiv) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xvi) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvii) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xviii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xix) results of regulatory examinations; (xx) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xxi) loss of key personnel; and (xxii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Bearden / Knoxville, West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
Interest income
Loans
$
19,846
19,734
16,361
Investment securities - taxable
1,323
1,342
1,311
Investment securities - tax exempt
29
37
39
Dividends and other
1,326
891
1,037
22,524
22,004
18,748
Interest expense
Savings
2,078
1,876
1,556
Interest bearing transaction accounts
3,648
2,559
2,319
Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more
4,860
4,689
2,663
Other time deposits
3,653
3,072
1,003
Total deposits
14,239
12,196
7,541
Senior debt
405
409
249
Subordinated debt
164
164
164
FHLB & FRB advances
1,279
1,669
1,385
16,087
14,438
9,339
Net interest income
6,437
7,565
9,409
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(469)
1,382
587
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
6,906
6,183
8,822
Noninterest income
Service charges and fees
382
400
375
Bank owned life insurance
55
52
45
Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale
77
(666)
(10)
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(20)
(90)
(516)
Gain (loss) on sale of loans
(3)
12
3
Gain (loss) on sale of fixed assets
30
(55)
69
Wealth management
201
185
151
Swap fees
51
162
-
Limited partnership distributions
-
-
48
Other
9
10
(2)
782
10
163
Noninterest expense
Compensation and employee benefits
2,992
3,461
3,263
Occupancy
588
580
615
Furniture and equipment
245
266
193
Data processing
446
623
517
FDIC insurance
383
314
233
Office
166
180
202
Advertising
100
131
113
Professional fees
599
477
579
Other noninterest expense
282
361
320
5,801
6,393
6,035
Income (loss) before income taxes
1,887
(200)
2,950
Income taxes
372
176
592
Net income (loss)
$
1,515
(376)
2,358
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.24
(0.06)
0.38
Diluted
$
0.24
(0.06)
0.38
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,251,792
6,250,262
6,220,619
Diluted
6,264,626
6,255,789
6,243,297
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
12,176
$
21,193
$
14,419
Interest-earning deposits in other banks
127,961
47,688
106,878
Cash and cash equivalents
140,137
68,881
121,297
Investments available for sale
120,295
130,224
137,625
Equity securities
1,875
1,882
5,246
Premises and equipment held for sale
3,762
3,762
4,260
Loans receivable
1,455,342
1,452,871
1,361,210
Allowance for credit losses
(12,553)
(13,034)
(12,313)
Net loans receivable
1,442,789
1,439,837
1,348,897
Premises and equipment, net
56,182
52,397
36,275
Accrued interest receivable
5,657
5,479
4,726
Bank owned life insurance
10,023
9,968
9,821
Restricted stock
6,224
8,145
15,423
Deferred tax assets, net
8,832
9,101
9,692
Other assets
7,337
8,094
4,680
Total assets
$
1,803,113
$
1,737,770
$
1,697,942
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
247,262
$
243,750
$
293,502
Interest-bearing
1,068,417
912,422
885,298
Wholesale
272,932
315,862
202,608
Total deposits
1,588,611
1,472,034
1,381,408
FHLB borrowings
50,000
100,000
155,000
Senior debt, net
20,000
20,000
20,000
Subordinated debt, net
9,932
9,917
9,879
Accrued interest payable
1,968
2,258
1,082
Post-employment liabilities
3,383
3,414
3,495
Other liabilities
5,134
7,360
6,535
Total liabilities
1,679,028
1,614,983
1,577,399
Total shareholders' equity
124,085
122,787
120,543
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,803,113
$
1,737,770
$
1,697,942
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
March 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Adjusted Net Income (Loss)
Net income (GAAP)
$
1,515
2,358
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(77)
10
Unrealized loss on equity securities
20
516
Gain on sale of fixed assets
(30)
(69)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(469)
587
Fraud loss (recovery)
-
(100)
Tax effect of adjustments
145
(247)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
1,104
3,055
Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.24
0.38
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
(0.01)
0.00
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.00
0.08
Gain on sale of fixed assets
(0.00)
(0.01)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(0.07)
0.09
Fraud loss (recovery)
-
(0.02)
Tax effect of adjustments
0.02
(0.04)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.18
0.49
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.34 %
0.57 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.02 %
0.00 %
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.00 %
0.13 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-0.01 %
-0.02 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-0.11 %
0.14 %
Fraud loss (recovery)
0.00 %
-0.02 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.03 %
-0.06 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.25 %
0.74 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
4.92 %
7.89 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
-0.25 %
0.03 %
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.06 %
1.73 %
Gain on sale of fixed assets
-0.10 %
-0.23 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-1.52 %
1.96 %
Fraud loss (recovery)
0.00 %
-0.33 %
Tax effect of adjustments
0.47 %
-0.83 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
3.59 %
10.22 %
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
March 31
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2024
2023
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.30 %
1.47 %
Fraudulent wire (loss) recovery
0.00 %
0.01 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.30 %
1.47 %
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (GAAP)
$
1,515
2,358
Income taxes
372
592
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
(469)
587
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
1,418
3,537
Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.34 %
0.57 %
Income taxes
0.08 %
0.14 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
-0.11 %
0.14 %
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.32 %
0.86 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
19.46
18.95
Impact of AOCI per share
2.55
2.57
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
22.01
21.52
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
2024
2023
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale
$
1,410,898
19,846
5.66 %
$
1,298,578
16,361
5.11 %
Loans - tax exempt (2)
29,440
494
6.75 %
26,120
435
6.75 %
Investments - taxable
126,380
1,323
4.21 %
138,689
1,311
3.83 %
Investments - tax exempt (1)
4,285
37
3.45 %
5,416
49
3.70 %
Interest earning deposits
100,896
1,126
4.49 %
89,844
857
3.87 %
Other investments, at cost
8,056
200
9.99 %
9,822
181
7.47 %
Total interest-earning assets
1,679,955
23,026
5.51 %
1,568,469
19,194
4.96 %
Noninterest earning assets
103,690
76,746
Total assets
$
1,783,645
$
1,645,215
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
114,979
1,077
3.77 %
$
102,274
788
3.12 %
Savings accounts
258,151
2,078
3.24 %
338,062
1,556
1.87 %
Money market accounts
235,371
2,571
4.39 %
201,097
1,531
3.09 %
Retail time deposits
396,708
4,808
4.87 %
208,313
1,674
3.26 %
Wholesale time deposits
289,984
3,705
5.14 %
194,312
1,992
4.16 %
Total interest bearing deposits
1,295,193
14,239
4.42 %
1,044,058
7,541
2.93 %
Senior debt
20,000
405
8.14 %
12,500
249
8.08 %
Subordinated debt
9,927
164
6.64 %
9,871
164
6.74 %
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
86,264
1,279
5.96 %
165,233
1,385
3.40 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
1,411,384
16,087
4.58 %
1,231,662
9,339
3.08 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
229,836
286,103
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
19,338
7,911
Total liabilities
1,660,558
1,525,676
Total shareholders' equity
123,087
119,539
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,783,645
$
1,645,215
Tax-equivalent net interest income
6,939
9,855
Net interest-earning assets (3)
$
268,571
$
336,807
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
119 %
127 %
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)
0.93 %
1.89 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)
1.66 %
2.55 %
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate
(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average
interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total
interest-earning assets
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
(376)
2,473
2,459
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
666
-
(1)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
90
50
214
Loss on sale of fixed assets
55
269
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
1,382
(411)
(561)
Tax effect of adjustments
(573)
24
91
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
1,244
2,405
2,202
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP)
$
(0.06)
0.40
0.39
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.11
-
(0.00)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.01
0.01
0.03
Loss on sale of fixed assets
0.01
0.04
-
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.22
(0.07)
(0.09)
Tax effect of adjustments
(0.09)
0.00
0.01
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
$
0.20
0.39
0.35
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
-0.09 %
0.58 %
0.59 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
0.15 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.02 %
0.01 %
0.05 %
Loss on sale of fixed assets
0.01 %
0.06 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.32 %
-0.10 %
-0.13 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-0.13 %
0.01 %
0.02 %
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.29 %
0.56 %
0.53 %
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
-1.25 %
8.19 %
8.13 %
Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities
2.21 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.30 %
0.17 %
0.71 %
Loss on sale of fixed assets
0.18 %
0.89 %
0.00 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
4.59 %
-1.36 %
-1.86 %
Tax effect of adjustments
-1.90 %
0.08 %
0.30 %
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
4.13 %
7.97 %
7.28 %
Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued
Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
June 30, 2023
Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets
Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)
1.48 %
1.34 %
1.47 %
Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)
1.48 %
1.34 %
1.47 %
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings
Net income (loss) (GAAP)
$
(376)
2,473
2,459
Income taxes
176
622
417
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
1,382
(411)
(561)
Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP)
$
1,182
2,684
2,315
Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
$
-0.09 %
0.58 %
0.59 %
Income taxes
0.04 %
0.15 %
0.10 %
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses
0.32 %
-0.10 %
-0.13 %
Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)
$
0.27 %
0.63 %
0.55 %
Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI
Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP)
$
19.33
18.78
19.00
Impact of AOCI per share
2.56
3.28
2.78
Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP)
$
21.89
22.06
21.78
