Interim report first quarter 2024: Sandvik

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First quarter 2024

Order intake SEK 31,981 million (34,363)

Order intake, at fixed exchange rates, declined by 5%

Revenues SEK 29,002 million (30,968)

Revenue growth, at fixed exchange rates declined by 5%

Adjusted EBITA SEK 5,281 million (6,119)

Adjusted EBITA margin 18.2% (19.8)

Adjusted EBIT SEK 4,824 million (5,638)

Adjusted EBIT margin 16.6% (18.2)

Adjusted profit before tax SEK 4,317 million (5,109)

Profit for the period SEK 1,247 million (3,816)

Adjusted profit for the period 3,281 million (3,855)

Earnings per share, diluted SEK 0.99 (3.04)

Adjusted earnings per share, diluted SEK 2.61 (3.07)

Free operating cash flow SEK 3,770 million (3,710)

Additional information may be obtained from Sandvik Investor Relations, phone +46 70 782 63 74 (Louise Tjeder).

A webcast and conference call will be held on April 22, 2024, at 1:00 PM CEST. Information is available at home.sandvik/investors

Stockholm, April 22, 2024

Sandvik Aktiebolag (publ)

Stefan Widing

President and CEO

This information is information that Sandvik AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at about 11:30 AM CEST on April 22, 2024.

