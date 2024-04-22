Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870918 | ISIN: CA9528451052 | Ticker-Symbol: WFC
Tradegate
19.04.24
17:41 Uhr
72,75 Euro
+0,10
+0,14 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WEST FRASER TIMBER CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
73,3573,7016:51
73,3573,6516:51
PR Newswire
22.04.2024 | 12:59
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.: West Fraser Announces Completion Of Sale

VANCOUVER, BC, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. ("West Fraser" or the "Company") (TSX andNYSE: WFG) announced today that the Company has completed the sale of its Quesnel River Pulp mill, and its Slave Lake Pulp mill to an affiliate of a fund managed by Atlas Holdings following completion of customary regulatory reviews and satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The mills will be operated by Millar Western Forest Products, which joined the global Atlas family of manufacturing and distribution businesses in 2017.

"We would like to thank our dedicated employees for their many years of service to West Fraser and the communities of Quesnel and Slave Lake," said Sean McLaren, President & CEO West Fraser. "The sale of these two pulp assets, along with the disposition of Hinton Pulp earlier this year, enables West Fraser to focus its resources on becoming the premier building products company in North America."

Quesnel River Pulp and Slave Lake Pulp both produce Bleached Chemi-Thermomechanical pulp ("BCTMP") used to make paper products.

About West Fraser

West Fraser is a diversified wood products company with more than 60 facilities in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe. From responsibly sourced and sustainably managed forest resources, the Company produces lumber, engineered wood products (OSB, LVL, MDF, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals, and renewable energy. West Fraser's products are used in home construction, repair and remodelling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials. For more information about West Fraser, visit www.westfraser.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, that the mills will be operated by Millar Western Forest Products and that the pulp asset sales will enable West Fraser to focus its resources on becoming the premier building products company in North America. Any such forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to us and are based on assumptions and analyses made by us considering our experience and our perception of historical trends and current conditions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties including the potential impact of the completion of the transaction on relationships, including regulatory bodies, employees, suppliers, customers and competitors. Readers should also refer to the risk factors set forth in the Company's annual information form and management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, each dated February 14, 2024, available at SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and EDGAR (www.sec.gov/edgar). There can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which forward-looking statements are based will be realized. Actual results may differ, and the difference may be material and adverse to the Company and its shareholders. Except as may be required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

SOURCE West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd.

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.