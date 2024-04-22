A Fresh Pour of Insight: BrandRank.AI's Scorecard Reveals What's Brewing in Coffee Sustainability

BrandRank.AI's inaugural sustainability scorecard, launched on Earth Day, evaluates major coffee brands and reveals what generative AI engines are saying about them.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / BrandRank.AI, an innovative start-up at the intersection of generative AI, brand trust, and human-centered expertise, announces the release of its first Green Scorecard - starting with sustainability practices of the coffee industry. As detailed in their latest white paper, "Prompting Your Green Truth: Brand Alignment in the Age of AI Transparency," this study marks a significant step towards analyzing and scoring what generative AI engines are saying about brands' sustainability practices.





BrandRank.AI, which monitors the sophisticated algorithms of AI systems, including Meta.ai, Claude, Google Gemini, Perplexity.ai and OpenAI's ChatGPT, analyzed major coffee brands across eight critical sustainability areas: Energy Management, Water Stewardship, Circular Economy, Biodiversity and Ecosystem Protection, Pollution Prevention, Sustainable Sourcing and Materials, Product Lifecycle Management, and Compliance.

The scorecard identified an Italian coffee company as the top performer, excelling in sustainable sourcing and materials management. An American coffee company garnered the second spot. Conversely, other U.S. brands scored at the bottom, indicating either significant room for improvement in their sustainability practices or the need to better communicate their efforts.

According to a recent study conducted by BrandRank.AI and EMI Research Solutions, 40% of consumers said they would consider generative AI (GAI) recommendations for purchase decisions (April 2024).

"AI search is the ultimate mirror, reflecting a brand's commitment to sustainability at multiple levels. In some cases, the entire supply chain is laid bare for all to see," said Pete Blackshaw, founder and CEO of BrandRank.AI. "While not perfect, AI search is getting better and more precise - even around carbon footprints - every day. We use advanced algorithms to evaluate brand sustainability claims against findings derived from AI search tools."

This Scorecard is the beginning of a series of assessments that BrandRank.AI plans to publish, aimed at increasing transparency and guiding better corporate practices across various sectors. Future scorecards will continue to both challenge and assist companies in refining their strategies to meet evolving consumer habits around purchase decision-making.

About BrandRank.AI

BrandRank.AI's mission is to help brands measure, protect, and grow trust through the power of AI-driven search and discovery, particularly in high-consequence areas such as trust, sustainability, product performance, supply chain integrity, and service. By teaching brands to think and act like algorithms, BrandRank.AI offers brand leaders a critical advantage in safeguarding against vulnerabilities and propelling growth in the new era of Search 2.0.

For further information on the Green Scorecard and to access the full white paper, please visit https://www.brandrank.ai.





