Bath & Body Works ESG Efforts Recognized With PR News Impact Communications Award

Donation program diverts products from landfills to nonprofits

Bath & Body Works' ongoing ESG efforts were recently recognized by PR News in the organization's 2024 Impact Communications Awards. These awards honor communicators who use their platforms to better their community and the global community at large.

Most notably, Bath & Body Works celebrates an award received by associate Maureen McHugh for Corporate Citizen of the Year. This award honors a professional that has spearheaded corporate social responsibility efforts and is a consistent advocate for social good within their organization.

McHugh is Bath & Body Works' Manager of Environmental Sustainability and developed a pilot program to divert unsold products from landfills to nonprofit organizations. During this impactful pilot which began in 2023, more than 400,000 units of product were donated. Based on the success of this initial pilot program, it's now being scaled toward chain-wide adoption.

"Maureen's actions to launch this program led to immediate environmental and social impact which will have tremendous future impact on thousands of communities," says Jeff King, GVP, Head of ESG for Bath & Body Works. "This effort further supports our company's larger ESG goals and fuels our progress to take care of the things that matter most."

"It's an honor to be recognized with the Corporate Citizen of the Year award," says Maureen McHugh. "I'm motivated every day by my passion to leave the planet in a better state for future generations. I look forward to learning and growing as a sustainability professional and continuing to drive meaningful change along the way."

For more information about Bath & Body Works' ESG efforts, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,850 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 480 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

