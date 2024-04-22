HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $0.87 for the first quarter of 2024, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $0.72 in the previous quarter and $1.14 in the same quarter of 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $36.4 million, up 19.7% from the previous quarter and down 22.3% from the same quarter of 2023. The return on average common equity for the first quarter of 2024 was 11.20% compared with 9.55% in the previous quarter and 15.79% in the same quarter of 2023.
"Bank of Hawai'i's financial performance was solid for the first quarter of 2024," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Credit quality, our hallmark, remained excellent with non-performing assets of 0.09% at quarter end and net charge offs of 0.07% during the quarter. Our net interest margin declined marginally by 2 basis points, while our core noninterest income and noninterest expense remained steady. Average loan growth was steady. Average deposits were down modestly, largely related to lower public deposits and the run-off of Lahaina fire related deposits which ran up in the prior quarter and spent down in the first quarter. All key capital ratios improved in the quarter as we continue to grow capital on the balance sheet."
Financial Highlights
Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $113.9 million, a decrease of 1.6% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 16.2% from the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.
Net interest margin was 2.11% in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 36 basis points from the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was mainly due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.
The average yield on loans and leases was 4.63% in the first quarter of 2024, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter and up 60 basis points from the same quarter of 2023. The average yield on total earning assets was 3.89% in the first quarter of 2024, up 4 basis points from the prior quarter and up 47 basis points from the same quarter of 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.39% in the first quarter of 2024, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter and up 130 basis points from the same quarter of 2023. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.74%, up 7 basis points from the prior quarter and up 99 basis points from the same quarter of 2023. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected the higher rate environment.
Noninterest income was $42.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, flat from the previous quarter and an increase of 3.8% from the same period in 2023. Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2023 included a negative adjustment of $0.6 million related to a change in the Visa B conversion ratio. Adjusted for this item, noninterest income increased by 2.4% from adjusted noninterest income in the same period in 2023.
Noninterest expense was $105.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8.7% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 5.4% from the same quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2024 included seasonal payroll expense of approximately $2.2 million and separation expenses of $0.5 million. Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 included an industry-wide FDIC Special Assessment of $14.7 million and $1.7 million of expense savings that are not expected to recur in 2024. Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $4.0 million and separation expenses of $3.1 million. Adjusted for these items, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $103.2 million, up 0.3% from adjusted noninterest expense in the previous quarter and down 1.6% from adjusted noninterest expense in the same period in 2023.
The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 24.76% compared with 23.25% in the previous quarter and 25.38% during the same quarter of 2023. The higher effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter was mainly due to discrete items. The lower effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 was due to an increase in tax exempt income and tax benefits from low-income housing investments.
Asset Quality
The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the first quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million compared with $2.5 million in the previous quarter and $2.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.
Total non-performing assets were $11.8 million at March 31, 2024, up $0.1 million from December 31, 2023 and down $0.3 million from March 31, 2023. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.09% at the end of the quarter, an increase of 1 basis point from the end of the prior quarter and flat from the same quarter of 2023.
Net loan and lease charge-offs during the first quarter of 2024 were $2.3 million or 7 basis points annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.8 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.5 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.6 million or 2 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2023, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $0.4 million or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $147.7 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.3 million from December 31, 2023 and an increase of $4.1 million from March 31, 2023. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.07% at the end of the quarter, up 2 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and up 3 basis points from the same quarter of 2023.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $23.4 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.3% from December 31, 2023 and a decrease of 2.1% from March 31, 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to decreases in investment securities and loans and leases. The decrease from the same period in 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in our investment securities.
The investment securities portfolio was $7.3 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.9% from December 31, 2023 and a decrease of 10.6% from March 31, 2023. This linked quarter decrease was primarily due to cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The decrease from the same quarter of 2023 was due to the sale of $159.1 million of investment securities in the third quarter of 2023, as well as cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.
Total loans and leases were $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.8% from December 31, 2023 and an increase of 0.2% from March 31, 2023. Total commercial loans were $5.8 billion at March 31, 2024, flat from the prior quarter and an increase of 3.8% from the same quarter of 2023. The increase from the same period in 2023 was primarily due to increases in our commercial and industrial and construction portfolios, partially offset by a decrease in our commercial mortgage portfolio. Total consumer loans were $8.1 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.3% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 2.2% from the same period in 2023. The decreases were primarily due to decreases in our residential mortgage and automobile portfolios.
Total deposits were $20.7 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.8% from December 31, 2023 and an increase of 0.9% from March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 27% of total deposit balances as of March 31, 2024, down from 29% as of December 31, 2023, and down from 31% as of March 31, 2023. Average total deposits were $20.5 billion for the first quarter of 2024, down 0.8% from $20.7 billion in the prior quarter, and up 0.6% from $20.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2024, insured and uninsured but collateralized deposits represent 58% of total deposit balances, flat from both December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, our readily available liquidity of $10.3 billion exceeded total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.
Capital and Dividends
The Company's capital levels increased quarter over quarter and remain well above regulatory well-capitalized minimums.
The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.74% at March 31, 2024 compared with 12.56% at December 31, 2023 and 12.10% at March 31, 2023. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.62% at March 31, 2024, up 11 basis points from 7.51% at December 31, 2023 and up 43 basis points from 7.19% at March 31, 2023. The increases were due to higher Tier 1 capital as a result of retained earnings growth and decreases in risk-weighted assets and average total assets.
No shares of common stock were repurchased under the share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2024. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at March 31, 2024.
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.
On April 5, 2024, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on May 1, 2024 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on April 16, 2024.
Conference Call Information
The Company will review its first quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Hawai'i Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast can be accessed via the link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI974c97b30bcc401eb3a5fd9d0973e44c. A replay of the conference call will be available for one year beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawai'i Time on Monday, April 22, 2024. The replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.
Investor Announcements
Investors and others should note that the Company intends to announce financial and other information to the Company's investors using the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.boh.com, social media channels, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, all for purposes of complying with the Company's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, as information is updated, and new information is posted.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations are examples of certain of these forward-looking statements. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.
Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawai'i and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's website, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights
Table 1
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2023
|For the Period:
|Operating Results
|Net Interest Income
$
113,938
$
115,785
$
135,955
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,000
2,500
2,000
|Total Noninterest Income
42,285
42,283
40,737
|Total Noninterest Expense
105,859
115,962
111,919
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
50,364
42,106
64,773
|Net Income
36,391
30,396
46,842
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 1
34,422
28,427
44,873
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
0.87
0.72
1.14
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
0.87
0.72
1.14
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.70
0.70
0.70
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
0.63
%
0.51
%
0.80
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
10.34
8.86
14.25
|Return on Average Common Equity
11.20
9.55
15.79
|Efficiency Ratio 2
67.76
73.36
63.34
|Net Interest Margin 3
2.11
2.13
2.47
|Dividend Payout Ratio 4
80.46
97.22
61.40
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
6.08
5.80
5.59
|Average Balances
|Average Loans and Leases
$
13,868,800
$
13,906,114
$
13,717,483
|Average Assets
23,281,566
23,449,215
23,865,478
|Average Deposits
20,543,640
20,704,070
20,430,882
|Average Shareholders' Equity
1,416,102
1,360,641
1,332,889
|Per Share of Common Stock
|Book Value
$
31.62
$
31.05
$
29.62
|Tangible Book Value
30.83
30.25
28.83
|Market Value
|Closing
62.39
72.46
52.08
|High
73.73
75.19
81.73
|Low
58.38
45.56
34.71
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
2023
|As of Period End:
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
$
13,853,837
$
13,965,026
$
13,824,522
|Total Assets
23,420,860
23,733,296
23,931,977
|Total Deposits
20,676,586
21,055,045
20,491,300
|Other Debt
560,163
560,190
510,269
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,435,977
1,414,242
1,354,430
|Asset Quality
|Non-Performing Assets
$
11,838
$
11,747
$
12,124
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
147,664
146,403
143,577
|Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 5
1.07
%
1.05
%
1.04
|Capital Ratios 6
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio
11.50
%
11.33
%
10.88
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio
12.74
12.56
12.10
|Total Capital Ratio
13.81
13.60
13.13
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
7.62
7.51
7.19
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
6.13
5.96
5.66
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7
5.24
5.07
4.78
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 7
8.70
8.45
7.97
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
1,891
1,899
2,025
|Branches
50
51
51
|ATMs
315
318
320
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
|3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
|4 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
|5 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
|6 Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2024 are preliminary.
|7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Table 2
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,435,977
$
1,414,242
$
1,354,430
|Less: Preferred Stock
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Common Equity
$
1,224,460
$
1,202,725
$
1,142,913
|Total Assets
$
23,420,860
$
23,733,296
$
23,931,977
|Less: Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Assets
$
23,389,343
$
23,701,779
$
23,900,460
|Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements 1
$
14,071,841
$
14,226,780
$
14,341,397
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
6.13
%
5.96
%
5.66
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
5.24
%
5.07
%
4.78
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1
12.74
%
12.56
%
12.10
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1
8.70
%
8.45
%
7.97
%
|1 Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2024 are preliminary.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Table 3
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2023
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
159,336
$
158,324
$
136,501
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
21,757
22,782
23,893
|Held-to-Maturity
22,136
22,589
23,948
|Deposits
30
23
27
|Funds Sold
6,127
5,705
3,366
|Other
970
924
597
|Total Interest Income
210,356
210,347
188,332
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
89,056
87,121
37,794
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
1,443
1,459
5,377
|Funds Purchased
-
-
704
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
3,203
|Other Debt
5,919
5,982
5,299
|Total Interest Expense
96,418
94,562
52,377
|Net Interest Income
113,938
115,785
135,955
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,000
2,500
2,000
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
111,938
113,285
133,955
|Noninterest Income
|Trust and Asset Management
11,189
11,144
10,690
|Mortgage Banking
951
1,016
1,004
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
7,947
7,949
7,737
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
14,123
13,774
13,808
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
(1,497
)
(1,619
)
(1,792
)
|Annuity and Insurance
1,046
1,271
1,271
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
3,356
3,176
2,842
|Other
5,170
5,572
5,177
|Total Noninterest Income
42,285
42,283
40,737
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
58,215
53,991
65,088
|Net Occupancy
10,456
9,734
9,872
|Net Equipment
10,103
9,826
10,375
|Data Processing
4,770
4,948
4,583
|Professional Fees
4,677
5,079
3,883
|FDIC Insurance
3,614
18,545
3,234
|Other
14,024
13,839
14,884
|Total Noninterest Expense
105,859
115,962
111,919
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
48,364
39,606
62,773
|Provision for Income Taxes
11,973
9,210
15,931
|Net Income
$
36,391
$
30,396
$
46,842
|Preferred Stock Dividends
1,969
1,969
1,969
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
34,422
$
28,427
$
44,873
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.87
$
0.72
$
1.14
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.87
$
0.72
$
1.14
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
39,350,390
39,303,525
39,276,833
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
39,626,463
39,539,191
39,465,889
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|Table 4
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
|Net Income
$
36,391
$
30,396
$
46,842
|Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax:
|Net Unrealized Gains on Investment Securities
12,938
43,357
29,276
|Defined Benefit Plans
169
1,566
84
|Other Comprehensive Income
13,107
44,923
29,360
|Comprehensive Income
$
49,498
$
75,319
$
76,202
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Condition
|Table 5
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
|Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
2,742
$
2,761
$
2,554
|Funds Sold
673,489
690,112
272,018
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
2,352,051
2,408,933
2,815,083
|Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,104,622; $4,253,637; and $4,601,876)
4,913,457
4,997,335
5,312,815
|Loans Held for Sale
2,182
3,124
2,149
|Loans and Leases
13,853,837
13,965,026
13,824,522
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(147,664
)
(146,403
)
(143,577
)
|Net Loans and Leases
13,706,173
13,818,623
13,680,945
|Total Earning Assets
21,650,094
21,920,888
22,085,564
|Cash and Due from Banks
215,290
308,071
337,413
|Premises and Equipment, Net
192,486
194,855
203,131
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
85,501
86,110
91,387
|Accrued Interest Receivable
67,887
66,525
63,175
|Foreclosed Real Estate
2,672
2,098
1,040
|Mortgage Servicing Rights
20,422
20,880
22,102
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
468,206
462,894
455,602
|Other Assets
686,785
639,458
641,046
|Total Assets
$
23,420,860
$
23,733,296
$
23,931,977
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand
$
5,542,930
$
6,058,554
$
6,385,872
|Interest-Bearing Demand
3,823,224
3,749,717
4,283,801
|Savings
8,231,245
8,189,472
7,898,874
|Time
3,079,187
3,057,302
1,922,753
|Total Deposits
20,676,586
21,055,045
20,491,300
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
325,000
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
150,490
150,490
725,490
|Other Debt
560,163
560,190
510,269
|Operating Lease Liabilities
94,104
94,693
99,746
|Retirement Benefits Payable
23,365
23,673
26,768
|Accrued Interest Payable
37,081
41,023
13,061
|Taxes Payable
7,378
7,636
11,039
|Other Liabilities
435,716
386,304
374,874
|Total Liabilities
21,984,883
22,319,054
22,577,547
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares; issued / outstanding: March 31, 2024; December 31, 2023; and March 31, 2023 - 180,000)
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: March 31, 2024 - 58,753,708 / 39,720,724; December 31, 2023 - 58,755,465 / 39,753,138; and March 31, 2023 - 58,722,929 / 39,646,506)
584
583
583
|Capital Surplus
640,663
636,422
624,126
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(383,581
)
(396,688
)
(405,298
)
|Retained Earnings
2,114,729
2,107,569
2,074,428
|Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: March 31, 2024 - 19,032,984; December 31, 2023 - 19,002,327; and March 31, 2023 - 19,076,423)
(1,116,418
)
(1,113,644
)
(1,119,409
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,435,977
1,414,242
1,354,430
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,420,860
$
23,733,296
$
23,931,977
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
|Table 6
|Accumulated
|Other
|Preferred
|Common
|Comprehensive
|Shares
|Preferred
|Shares
|Common
|Capital
|Income
|Retained
|Treasury
|(dollars in thousands)
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Surplus
|(Loss)
|Earnings
|Stock
|Total
|Balance as of December 31, 2023
180,000
$
180,000
39,753,138
$
583
$
636,422
$
(396,688
)
$
2,107,569
$
(1,113,644
)
$
1,414,242
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
36,391
-
36,391
|Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
13,107
-
-
13,107
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
4,030
-
-
-
4,030
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
21,332
1
211
-
794
546
1,552
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(53,746
)
-
-
-
-
(3,320
)
(3,320
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($0.70 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(28,056
)
-
(28,056
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,969
)
-
(1,969
)
|Balance as of March 31, 2024
180,000
$
180,000
39,720,724
$
584
$
640,663
$
(383,581
)
$
2,114,729
$
(1,116,418
)
$
1,435,977
|Balance as of December 31, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
39,835,750
$
582
$
620,578
$
(434,658
)
$
2,055,912
$
(1,105,419
)
$
1,316,995
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
46,842
-
46,842
|Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
29,360
-
-
29,360
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
3,371
-
-
-
3,371
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
13,164
1
177
-
1,587
(197
)
1,568
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
(202,408
)
-
-
-
-
(13,793
)
(13,793
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($0.70 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(27,944
)
-
(27,944
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1,969
)
-
(1,969
)
|Balance as of March 31, 2023
180,000
$
180,000
39,646,506
$
583
$
624,126
$
(405,298
)
$
2,074,428
$
(1,119,409
)
$
1,354,430
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|March 31, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|March 31, 2023
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
4.8
$
-
2.51
%
$
4.3
$
-
2.08
%
$
1.7
$
-
6.25
%
|Funds Sold
455.9
6.1
5.32
415.0
5.7
5.38
295.9
3.4
4.55
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,380.4
21.8
3.66
2,362.4
22.8
3.84
2,820.3
23.8
3.40
|Non-Taxable
1.7
-
1.99
1.8
-
1.90
9.6
0.1
4.38
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
4,926.8
21.9
1.79
5,013.6
22.4
1.79
5,336.2
23.8
1.78
|Non-Taxable
34.7
0.2
2.10
34.9
0.2
2.10
35.3
0.2
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
7,343.6
43.9
2.40
7,412.7
45.4
2.45
8,201.4
47.9
2.34
|Loans Held for Sale
2.2
-
6.17
3.8
0.1
6.89
1.5
-
5.30
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,652.5
22.0
5.36
1,603.5
21.3
5.27
1,411.4
16.2
4.67
|Paycheck Protection Program
10.8
-
1.40
11.9
-
1.36
16.9
0.1
2.35
|Commercial Mortgage
|
3,716.6
50.5
5.46
3,760.1
51.5
5.42
3,736.9
45.1
4.90
|Construction
307.9
5.6
7.27
279.5
4.8
6.84
280.4
3.9
5.65
|Commercial Lease Financing
58.4
0.3
1.87
60.1
0.3
1.95
66.9
-
(0.14
)
|Residential Mortgage
4,649.9
45.0
3.87
4,676.0
45.1
3.86
4,666.0
39.9
3.42
|Home Equity
2,250.1
21.1
3.78
2,276.2
20.9
3.65
2,239.4
18.2
3.30
|Automobile
831.0
8.9
4.30
845.7
8.6
4.02
871.8
7.3
3.37
|Other 4
391.6
6.5
6.66
393.1
6.3
6.40
427.8
6.2
5.83
|Total Loans and Leases
13,868.8
159.9
4.63
13,906.1
158.8
4.54
13,717.5
136.9
4.03
|Other
62.3
1.1
6.23
60.0
1.0
6.16
67.2
0.6
3.56
|Total Earning Assets
21,737.6
211.0
3.89
21,801.9
211.0
3.85
22,285.2
188.8
3.42
|Cash and Due from Banks
240.8
243.8
319.1
|Other Assets
1,303.2
1,403.5
1,261.2
|Total Assets
$
23,281.6
$
23,449.2
$
23,865.5
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
3,764.2
7.7
0.82
$
3,737.3
7.7
0.82
$
4,215.9
5.2
0.50
|Savings
8,131.3
49.4
2.44
8,441.0
51.1
2.40
8,009.0
20.6
1.05
|Time
3,081.1
32.0
4.18
2,830.0
28.3
3.97
1,789.9
12.0
2.71
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
14,976.6
89.1
2.39
15,008.3
87.1
2.30
14,014.8
37.8
1.09
|Funds Purchased
-
-
-
-
-
-
60.4
0.7
4.66
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
-
-
-
-
265.0
3.2
4.84
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
150.5
1.4
3.79
150.5
1.5
3.79
725.5
5.4
2.96
|Other Debt
560.1
5.9
4.25
560.2
6.0
4.24
499.6
5.3
4.30
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
15,687.2
96.4
2.47
15,719.0
94.6
2.39
15,565.3
52.4
1.36
|Net Interest Income
$
114.6
$
116.4
$
136.4
|Interest Rate Spread
1.42
%
1.46
%
2.06
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.11
%
2.13
%
2.47
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
5,567.0
5,695.8
6,416.1
|Other Liabilities
611.3
673.8
551.2
|Shareholders' Equity
1,416.1
1,360.6
1,332.9
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,281.6
$
23,449.2
$
23,865.5
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $690,000, $605,000, and $495,000
|for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively.
|3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8a
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Compared to December 31, 2023
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
0.5
$
(0.1
)
$
0.4
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(0.4
)
(0.6
)
(1.0
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(0.4
)
(0.1
)
(0.5
)
|Total Investment Securities
(0.8
)
(0.7
)
(1.5
)
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
0.4
0.3
0.7
|Commercial Mortgage
(1.0
)
-
(1.0
)
|Construction
0.5
0.3
0.8
|Residential Mortgage
(0.3
)
0.2
(0.1
)
|Home Equity
(0.3
)
0.5
0.2
|Automobile
(0.2
)
0.5
0.3
|Other 2
-
0.2
0.2
|Total Loans and Leases
(0.9
)
2.0
1.1
|Other
0.1
-
0.1
|Total Change in Interest Income
(1.2
)
1.2
-
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Savings
(2.3
)
0.6
(1.7
)
|Time
2.3
1.4
3.7
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
-
2.0
2.0
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
-
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
|Other Debt
-
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
-
1.8
1.8
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(1.2
)
$
(0.6
)
$
(1.8
)
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8b
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Compared to March 31, 2023
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Funds Sold
$
2.0
$
0.7
$
2.7
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(3.8
)
1.8
(2.0
)
|Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(1.8
)
(0.1
)
(1.9
)
|Total Investment Securities
(5.7
)
1.7
(4.0
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
3.1
2.7
5.8
|Paycheck Protection Program
(0.1
)
-
(0.1
)
|Commercial Mortgage
(0.2
)
5.6
5.4
|Construction
0.5
1.2
1.7
|Commercial Lease Financing
-
0.3
0.3
|Residential Mortgage
(0.2
)
5.3
5.1
|Home Equity
0.1
2.8
2.9
|Automobile
(0.4
)
2.0
1.6
|Other 2
(0.5
)
0.8
0.3
|Total Loans and Leases
2.3
20.7
23.0
|Other
(0.1
)
0.6
0.5
|Total Change in Interest Income
(1.5
)
23.7
22.2
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.6
)
3.1
2.5
|Savings
0.3
28.5
28.8
|Time
11.5
8.5
20.0
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
11.2
40.1
51.3
|Funds Purchased
(0.7
)
-
(0.7
)
|Short-Term Borrowings
(3.2
)
-
(3.2
)
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(5.2
)
1.2
(4.0
)
|Other Debt
0.7
(0.1
)
0.6
|Total Change in Interest Expense
2.8
41.2
44.0
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(4.3
)
$
(17.5
)
$
(21.8
)
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Salaries and Benefits
|Table 9
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
|Salaries
$
38,031
$
38,492
$
38,617
|Incentive Compensation
3,090
3,402
3,997
|Share-Based Compensation
3,799
3,443
3,159
|Commission Expense
572
700
647
|Retirement and Other Benefits
4,299
2,521
5,888
|Payroll Taxes
4,730
2,598
5,848
|Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
3,212
2,500
3,864
|Separation Expense
482
335
3,068
|Total Salaries and Benefits
$
58,215
$
53,991
$
65,088
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
|Table 10
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
1,669,482
$
1,652,699
$
1,569,572
$
1,502,676
$
1,425,916
|Paycheck Protection Program
10,177
11,369
12,529
13,789
15,175
|Commercial Mortgage
3,715,032
3,749,016
3,784,339
3,796,769
3,826,283
|Construction
323,069
304,463
251,507
236,428
232,903
|Lease Financing
57,817
59,939
61,522
62,779
65,611
|Total Commercial
5,775,577
5,777,486
5,679,469
5,612,441
5,565,888
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,616,900
4,684,171
4,699,140
4,721,976
4,691,298
|Home Equity
2,240,946
2,264,827
2,285,974
2,278,105
2,260,001
|Automobile
825,854
837,830
856,113
878,767
877,979
|Other 1
394,560
400,712
398,795
423,600
429,356
|Total Consumer
8,078,260
8,187,540
8,240,022
8,302,448
8,258,634
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,853,837
$
13,965,026
$
13,919,491
$
13,914,889
$
13,824,522
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Deposits
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Consumer
$
10,429,004
$
10,319,809
$
10,036,261
$
10,018,931
$
10,158,833
|Commercial
8,323,330
8,601,224
8,564,536
8,019,971
8,594,441
|Public and Other
1,924,252
2,134,012
2,201,512
2,469,713
1,738,026
|Total Deposits
$
20,676,586
$
21,055,045
$
20,802,309
$
20,508,615
$
20,491,300
|Average Deposits
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Consumer
$
10,313,730
$
10,092,727
$
9,963,690
$
9,977,239
$
10,178,988
|Commercial
8,334,540
8,581,426
8,288,891
8,138,358
8,611,960
|Public and Other
1,895,370
2,029,917
2,239,501
1,903,004
1,639,934
|Total Deposits
$
20,543,640
$
20,704,070
$
20,492,082
$
20,018,601
$
20,430,882
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Table 11
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Non-Performing Assets
|Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
13
$
39
$
43
$
17
$
31
|Commercial Mortgage
2,714
2,884
2,996
3,107
3,216
|Total Commercial
2,727
2,923
3,039
3,124
3,247
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
3,199
2,935
3,706
3,504
4,199
|Home Equity
3,240
3,791
3,734
3,809
3,638
|Total Consumer
6,439
6,726
7,440
7,313
7,837
|Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
9,166
9,649
10,479
10,437
11,084
|Foreclosed Real Estate
2,672
2,098
1,040
1,040
1,040
|Total Non-Performing Assets
$
11,838
$
11,747
$
11,519
$
11,477
$
12,124
|Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
$
3,378
$
3,814
$
3,519
$
3,560
$
4,566
|Home Equity
1,580
1,734
2,172
2,022
1,723
|Automobile
517
399
393
577
598
|Other 1
872
648
643
633
632
|Total Consumer
6,347
6,595
6,727
6,792
7,519
|Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
6,347
$
6,595
$
6,727
$
6,792
$
7,519
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,853,837
$
13,965,026
$
13,919,491
$
13,914,889
$
13,824,522
|Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.09
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
0.09
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.04
%
0.05
%
|Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.06
%
0.06
%
|Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.10
%
0.11
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.14
%
|Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets
|Balance at Beginning of Quarter
$
11,747
$
11,519
$
11,477
$
12,124
$
12,647
|Additions
1,652
2,683
1,318
1,116
552
|Reductions
|Payments
(921
)
(2,018
)
(1,017
)
(226
)
(778
)
|Return to Accrual Status
(617
)
(437
)
(259
)
(1,527
)
(297
)
|Charge-offs / Write-downs
(23
)
-
-
(10
)
-
|Total Reductions
(1,561
)
(2,455
)
(1,276
)
(1,763
)
(1,075
)
|Balance at End of Quarter
$
11,838
$
11,747
$
11,519
$
11,477
$
12,124
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reserve for Credit Losses
|Table 12
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2023
2023
|Balance at Beginning of Period
$
152,429
$
151,653
$
151,247
|Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
(360
)
(229
)
(261
)
|Consumer
|Home Equity
(35
)
(14
)
(50
)
|Automobile
(1,048
)
(938
)
(1,663
)
|Other 1
(2,312
)
(2,349
)
(2,335
)
|Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(3,755
)
(3,530
)
(4,309
)
|Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
116
125
50
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
42
301
61
|Home Equity
184
180
184
|Automobile
526
612
672
|Other 1
606
588
674
|Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
1,474
1,806
1,641
|Net Charged-Off - Loans and Leases
(2,281
)
(1,724
)
(2,668
)
|Provision for Credit Losses:
|Loans and Leases
3,542
2,864
1,806
|Unfunded Commitments
(1,542
)
(364
)
194
|Total Provision for Credit Losses
2,000
2,500
2,000
|Balance at End of Period
$
152,148
$
152,429
$
150,579
|Components
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
$
147,664
$
146,403
$
143,577
|Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
4,484
6,026
7,002
|Total Reserve for Credit Losses
$
152,148
$
152,429
$
150,579
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
$
13,868,800
$
13,906,114
$
13,717,483
|Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized)
0.07
%
0.05
%
0.08
%
|Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 2
1.07
%
1.05
%
1.04
%
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|2 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Business Segments Selected Financial Information
|Table 13
|Consumer
|Commercial
|Treasury
|Consolidated
|(dollars in thousands)
|Banking
|Banking
|and Other
|Total
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2024
|Net Interest Income (Loss)
$
96,994
$
51,493
$
(34,549
)
$
113,938
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,287
(6
)
(281
)
2,000
|Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses
94,707
51,499
(34,268
)
111,938
|Noninterest Income
31,982
6,794
3,509
42,285
|Noninterest Expense
(82,705
)
(18,643
)
(4,511
)
(105,859
)
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
43,984
39,650
(35,270
)
48,364
|Provision for Income Taxes
(11,181
)
(10,008
)
9,216
(11,973
)
|Net Income (Loss)
$
32,803
$
29,642
$
(26,054
)
$
36,391
|Total Assets as of March 31, 2024
$
8,395,784
$
5,830,056
$
9,195,020
$
23,420,860
|Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 1
|Net Interest Income (Loss)
$
96,583
$
55,541
$
(16,169
)
$
135,955
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,669
(1
)
(668
)
2,000
|Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses
93,914
55,542
(15,501
)
133,955
|Noninterest Income
31,154
8,649
934
40,737
|Noninterest Expense
(84,975
)
(20,289
)
(6,655
)
(111,919
)
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
40,093
43,902
(21,222
)
62,773
|Provision for Income Taxes
(10,274
)
(10,486
)
4,829
(15,931
)
|Net Income (Loss)
$
29,819
$
33,416
$
(16,393
)
$
46,842
|Total Assets as of March 31, 2023
$
8,628,287
$
5,625,254
$
9,678,436
$
23,931,977
|1 Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to current presentation.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Selected Quarterly Financial Data
|Table 14
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2023
2023
2023
2023
|Quarterly Operating Results
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
159,336
$
158,324
$
151,245
$
144,541
$
136,501
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
21,757
22,782
23,552
23,301
23,893
|Held-to-Maturity
22,136
22,589
22,838
23,375
23,948
|Deposits
30
23
18
18
27
|Funds Sold
6,127
5,705
12,828
6,395
3,366
|Other
970
924
1,464
2,121
597
|Total Interest Income
210,356
210,347
211,945
199,751
188,332
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
89,056
87,121
72,153
53,779
37,794
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
1,443
1,459
4,034
5,436
5,377
|Funds Purchased
-
-
-
184
704
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
-
2,510
3,203
|Other Debt
5,919
5,982
14,821
13,494
5,299
|Total Interest Expense
96,418
94,562
91,008
75,403
52,377
|Net Interest Income
113,938
115,785
120,937
124,348
135,955
|Provision for Credit Losses
2,000
2,500
2,000
2,500
2,000
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
111,938
113,285
118,937
121,848
133,955
|Noninterest Income
|Trust and Asset Management
11,189
11,144
10,548
11,215
10,690
|Mortgage Banking
951
1,016
1,059
1,176
1,004
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
7,947
7,949
7,843
7,587
7,737
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
14,123
13,774
13,824
14,150
13,808
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
(1,497
)
(1,619
)
(6,734
)
(1,310
)
(1,792
)
|Annuity and Insurance
1,046
1,271
1,156
1,038
1,271
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
3,356
3,176
2,749
2,876
2,842
|Other
5,170
5,572
19,889
6,523
5,177
|Total Noninterest Income
42,285
42,283
50,334
43,255
40,737
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
58,215
53,991
58,825
56,175
65,088
|Net Occupancy
10,456
9,734
10,327
9,991
9,872
|Net Equipment
10,103
9,826
9,477
10,573
10,375
|Data Processing
4,770
4,948
4,706
4,599
4,583
|Professional Fees
4,677
5,079
3,846
4,651
3,883
|FDIC Insurance
3,614
18,545
3,361
3,173
3,234
|Other
14,024
13,839
15,059
14,874
14,884
|Total Noninterest Expense
105,859
115,962
105,601
104,036
111,919
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
48,364
39,606
63,670
61,067
62,773
|Provision for Income Taxes
11,973
9,210
15,767
15,006
15,931
|Net Income
$
36,391
$
30,396
$
47,903
$
46,061
$
46,842
|Preferred Stock Dividends
1,969
1,969
1,969
1,969
1,969
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
34,422
$
28,427
$
45,934
$
44,092
$
44,873
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.87
$
0.72
$
1.17
$
1.12
$
1.14
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.87
$
0.72
$
1.17
$
1.12
$
1.14
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
$
13,853,837
$
13,965,026
$
13,919,491
$
13,914,889
$
13,824,522
|Total Assets
23,420,860
23,733,296
23,549,785
24,947,936
23,931,977
|Total Deposits
20,676,586
21,055,045
20,802,309
20,508,615
20,491,300
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,435,977
1,414,242
1,363,840
1,358,279
1,354,430
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
0.63
%
0.51
%
0.78
%
0.77
%
0.80
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
10.34
8.86
13.92
13.55
14.25
|Return on Average Common Equity
11.20
9.55
15.38
14.95
15.79
|Efficiency Ratio 1
67.76
73.36
61.66
62.07
63.34
|Net Interest Margin 2
2.11
2.13
2.13
2.22
2.47
|1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
|2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Hawaii Economic Trends
|Table 15
|Two Months Ended
|Year Ended
|(dollars in millions; jobs in thousands)
|February 29, 2024
|December 31, 2023
|December 31, 2022
|Hawaii Economic Trends
|State General Fund Revenues 1
$
1,604.2
3.8
%
$
9,504.1
0.7
%
$
9,441.3
16.0
%
|General Excise and Use Tax Revenue 1
812.5
1.9
4,474.1
4.9
4,263.4
18.3
|Jobs 2
653.5
655.2
653.3
|March 31,
|December 31,
2024
2023
2022
|Unemployment, seasonally adjusted 2
|Statewide
3.1
%
3.0
%
3.2
%
|Honolulu County
2.9
2.6
3.1
|Hawaii County
3.2
2.8
3.5
|Maui County
4.3
6.2
3.5
|Kauai County
2.6
2.5
3.1
February 29,
December 31,
|(1-year percentage change, except months of inventory)
2024
2023
2022
2021
|Housing Trends (Single Family Oahu) 3
|Median Home Price
4.4
%
(5.0
)%
11.6
%
19.3
%
|Home Sales Volume (units)
6.1
%
(26.3
)%
(23.2
)%
17.9
%
|Months of Inventory
2.7
2.8
2.1
0.8
|Monthly Visitor Arrivals,
|Percentage Change
|(in thousands, except percent change)
|Not Seasonally Adjusted
|from Previous Year
|Tourism 4
|February 29, 2024
752.7
2.6
%
|January 31, 2024
745.6
(3.8
)
|December 31, 2023
845.6
(1.5
)
|November 30, 2023
720.3
0.2
|October 31, 2023
700.3
(3.7
)
|September 30, 2023
643.1
(7.1
)
|August 31, 2023
766.0
(7.7
)
|July 31, 2023
929.4
1.2
|June 30, 2023
886.0
5.3
|May 31, 2023
790.5
2.1
|April 30, 2023
806.2
(0.4
)
|March 31, 2023
892.2
13.6
|February 28, 2023
733.6
17.6
|January 31, 2023
775.1
36.7
|December 31, 2022
858.3
14.0
|November 30, 2022
719.0
17.1
|October 31, 2022
727.4
32.1
|September 30, 2022
692.2
37.2
|August 31, 2022
829.8
14.8
|July 31, 2022
918.6
4.4
|June 30, 2022
841.8
6.4
|May 31, 2022
774.1
22.9
|April 30, 2022
809.6
67.3
|March 31, 2022
785.7
78.7
|February 28, 2022
623.7
165.1
|1 Source: Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism
|2 Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics
|3 Source: Honolulu Board of Realtors
|4 Source: Hawaii Tourism Authority
