HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $0.87 for the first quarter of 2024, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $0.72 in the previous quarter and $1.14 in the same quarter of 2023. Net income for the first quarter of 2024 was $36.4 million, up 19.7% from the previous quarter and down 22.3% from the same quarter of 2023. The return on average common equity for the first quarter of 2024 was 11.20% compared with 9.55% in the previous quarter and 15.79% in the same quarter of 2023.

"Bank of Hawai'i's financial performance was solid for the first quarter of 2024," said Peter Ho, Chairman, President, and CEO. "Credit quality, our hallmark, remained excellent with non-performing assets of 0.09% at quarter end and net charge offs of 0.07% during the quarter. Our net interest margin declined marginally by 2 basis points, while our core noninterest income and noninterest expense remained steady. Average loan growth was steady. Average deposits were down modestly, largely related to lower public deposits and the run-off of Lahaina fire related deposits which ran up in the prior quarter and spent down in the first quarter. All key capital ratios improved in the quarter as we continue to grow capital on the balance sheet."

Financial Highlights

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2024 was $113.9 million, a decrease of 1.6% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 16.2% from the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income in the first quarter of 2024 was primarily due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.

Net interest margin was 2.11% in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2 basis points from the previous quarter and a decrease of 36 basis points from the same quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest margin was mainly due to higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields.

The average yield on loans and leases was 4.63% in the first quarter of 2024, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter and up 60 basis points from the same quarter of 2023. The average yield on total earning assets was 3.89% in the first quarter of 2024, up 4 basis points from the prior quarter and up 47 basis points from the same quarter of 2023. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.39% in the first quarter of 2024, up 9 basis points from the prior quarter and up 130 basis points from the same quarter of 2023. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.74%, up 7 basis points from the prior quarter and up 99 basis points from the same quarter of 2023. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected the higher rate environment.

Noninterest income was $42.3 million in the first quarter of 2024, flat from the previous quarter and an increase of 3.8% from the same period in 2023. Noninterest income in the first quarter of 2023 included a negative adjustment of $0.6 million related to a change in the Visa B conversion ratio. Adjusted for this item, noninterest income increased by 2.4% from adjusted noninterest income in the same period in 2023.

Noninterest expense was $105.9 million in the first quarter of 2024, a decrease of 8.7% from the previous quarter and a decrease of 5.4% from the same quarter of 2023. Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2024 included seasonal payroll expense of approximately $2.2 million and separation expenses of $0.5 million. Noninterest expense in the fourth quarter of 2023 included an industry-wide FDIC Special Assessment of $14.7 million and $1.7 million of expense savings that are not expected to recur in 2024. Noninterest expense in the first quarter of 2023 included seasonal payroll expenses of approximately $4.0 million and separation expenses of $3.1 million. Adjusted for these items, noninterest expense for the first quarter of 2024 was $103.2 million, up 0.3% from adjusted noninterest expense in the previous quarter and down 1.6% from adjusted noninterest expense in the same period in 2023.

The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2024 was 24.76% compared with 23.25% in the previous quarter and 25.38% during the same quarter of 2023. The higher effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the previous quarter was mainly due to discrete items. The lower effective tax rate in the first quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period in 2023 was due to an increase in tax exempt income and tax benefits from low-income housing investments.

Asset Quality

The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the first quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses for the first quarter of 2024 was $2.0 million compared with $2.5 million in the previous quarter and $2.0 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Total non-performing assets were $11.8 million at March 31, 2024, up $0.1 million from December 31, 2023 and down $0.3 million from March 31, 2023. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.09% at the end of the quarter, an increase of 1 basis point from the end of the prior quarter and flat from the same quarter of 2023.

Net loan and lease charge-offs during the first quarter of 2024 were $2.3 million or 7 basis points annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding. Net loan and lease charge-offs for the first quarter of 2024 were comprised of charge-offs of $3.8 million partially offset by recoveries of $1.5 million. Compared to the prior quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.6 million or 2 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same quarter of 2023, net loan and lease charge-offs decreased by $0.4 million or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $147.7 million at March 31, 2024, an increase of $1.3 million from December 31, 2023 and an increase of $4.1 million from March 31, 2023. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.07% at the end of the quarter, up 2 basis points from the end of the prior quarter and up 3 basis points from the same quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.4 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.3% from December 31, 2023 and a decrease of 2.1% from March 31, 2023. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to decreases in investment securities and loans and leases. The decrease from the same period in 2023 was primarily due to a decrease in our investment securities.

The investment securities portfolio was $7.3 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.9% from December 31, 2023 and a decrease of 10.6% from March 31, 2023. This linked quarter decrease was primarily due to cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The decrease from the same quarter of 2023 was due to the sale of $159.1 million of investment securities in the third quarter of 2023, as well as cashflows from the portfolio not being reinvested into securities. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.

Total loans and leases were $13.9 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of 0.8% from December 31, 2023 and an increase of 0.2% from March 31, 2023. Total commercial loans were $5.8 billion at March 31, 2024, flat from the prior quarter and an increase of 3.8% from the same quarter of 2023. The increase from the same period in 2023 was primarily due to increases in our commercial and industrial and construction portfolios, partially offset by a decrease in our commercial mortgage portfolio. Total consumer loans were $8.1 billion as of March 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.3% from the prior quarter and a decrease of 2.2% from the same period in 2023. The decreases were primarily due to decreases in our residential mortgage and automobile portfolios.

Total deposits were $20.7 billion at March 31, 2024, a decrease of 1.8% from December 31, 2023 and an increase of 0.9% from March 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 27% of total deposit balances as of March 31, 2024, down from 29% as of December 31, 2023, and down from 31% as of March 31, 2023. Average total deposits were $20.5 billion for the first quarter of 2024, down 0.8% from $20.7 billion in the prior quarter, and up 0.6% from $20.4 billion in the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2024, insured and uninsured but collateralized deposits represent 58% of total deposit balances, flat from both December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024, our readily available liquidity of $10.3 billion exceeded total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits.

Capital and Dividends

The Company's capital levels increased quarter over quarter and remain well above regulatory well-capitalized minimums.

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 12.74% at March 31, 2024 compared with 12.56% at December 31, 2023 and 12.10% at March 31, 2023. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 7.62% at March 31, 2024, up 11 basis points from 7.51% at December 31, 2023 and up 43 basis points from 7.19% at March 31, 2023. The increases were due to higher Tier 1 capital as a result of retained earnings growth and decreases in risk-weighted assets and average total assets.

No shares of common stock were repurchased under the share repurchase program in the first quarter of 2024. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at March 31, 2024.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on June 14, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 31, 2024.

On April 5, 2024, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared the quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, on its preferred stock. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA." The dividend will be payable on May 1, 2024 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on April 16, 2024.

Conference Call Information

The Company will review its first quarter financial results today at 8:00 a.m. Hawai'i Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time). The live call, including a slide presentation, will be accessible on the investor relations link of Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's website, www.boh.com. The webcast can be accessed via the link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI974c97b30bcc401eb3a5fd9d0973e44c. A replay of the conference call will be available for one year beginning approximately 11:00 a.m. Hawai'i Time on Monday, April 22, 2024. The replay will be available on the Company's website, www.boh.com.

Investor Announcements

Investors and others should note that the Company intends to announce financial and other information to the Company's investors using the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.boh.com, social media channels, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts, all for purposes of complying with the Company's disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor these channels, as information is updated, and new information is posted.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release, and other statements made by the Company in connection with it may contain "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different from expectations. Forecasts of our financial results and condition, expectations for our operations and business prospects, and our assumptions used in those forecasts and expectations are examples of certain of these forward-looking statements. Do not unduly rely on forward-looking statements. Actual results might differ significantly from our forecasts and expectations because of a variety of factors. More information about these factors is contained in Bank of Hawai'i Corporation's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date made, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information or future circumstances.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawai'i and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's website, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2023 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 113,938 $ 115,785 $ 135,955 Provision for Credit Losses 2,000 2,500 2,000 Total Noninterest Income 42,285 42,283 40,737 Total Noninterest Expense 105,859 115,962 111,919 Pre-Provision Net Revenue 50,364 42,106 64,773 Net Income 36,391 30,396 46,842 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 1 34,422 28,427 44,873 Basic Earnings Per Common Share 0.87 0.72 1.14 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.87 0.72 1.14 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.70 0.70 0.70 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.63 % 0.51 % 0.80 Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 10.34 8.86 14.25 Return on Average Common Equity 11.20 9.55 15.79 Efficiency Ratio 2 67.76 73.36 63.34 Net Interest Margin 3 2.11 2.13 2.47 Dividend Payout Ratio 4 80.46 97.22 61.40 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 6.08 5.80 5.59 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 13,868,800 $ 13,906,114 $ 13,717,483 Average Assets 23,281,566 23,449,215 23,865,478 Average Deposits 20,543,640 20,704,070 20,430,882 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,416,102 1,360,641 1,332,889 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value $ 31.62 $ 31.05 $ 29.62 Tangible Book Value 30.83 30.25 28.83 Market Value Closing 62.39 72.46 52.08 High 73.73 75.19 81.73 Low 58.38 45.56 34.71 March 31, December 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 13,853,837 $ 13,965,026 $ 13,824,522 Total Assets 23,420,860 23,733,296 23,931,977 Total Deposits 20,676,586 21,055,045 20,491,300 Other Debt 560,163 560,190 510,269 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,435,977 1,414,242 1,354,430 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 11,838 $ 11,747 $ 12,124 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases 147,664 146,403 143,577 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 5 1.07 % 1.05 % 1.04 Capital Ratios 6 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 11.50 % 11.33 % 10.88 Tier 1 Capital Ratio 12.74 12.56 12.10 Total Capital Ratio 13.81 13.60 13.13 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 7.62 7.51 7.19 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 6.13 5.96 5.66 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 7 5.24 5.07 4.78 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 7 8.70 8.45 7.97 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 1,891 1,899 2,025 Branches 50 51 51 ATMs 315 318 320 1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 4 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. 5 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases. 6 Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2024 are preliminary. 7 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,435,977 $ 1,414,242 $ 1,354,430 Less: Preferred Stock 180,000 180,000 180,000 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,224,460 $ 1,202,725 $ 1,142,913 Total Assets $ 23,420,860 $ 23,733,296 $ 23,931,977 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 23,389,343 $ 23,701,779 $ 23,900,460 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements 1 $ 14,071,841 $ 14,226,780 $ 14,341,397 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 6.13 % 5.96 % 5.66 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 5.24 % 5.07 % 4.78 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1 12.74 % 12.56 % 12.10 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1 8.70 % 8.45 % 7.97 % 1 Regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2024 are preliminary.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2023 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 159,336 $ 158,324 $ 136,501 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 21,757 22,782 23,893 Held-to-Maturity 22,136 22,589 23,948 Deposits 30 23 27 Funds Sold 6,127 5,705 3,366 Other 970 924 597 Total Interest Income 210,356 210,347 188,332 Interest Expense Deposits 89,056 87,121 37,794 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 1,443 1,459 5,377 Funds Purchased - - 704 Short-Term Borrowings - - 3,203 Other Debt 5,919 5,982 5,299 Total Interest Expense 96,418 94,562 52,377 Net Interest Income 113,938 115,785 135,955 Provision for Credit Losses 2,000 2,500 2,000 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 111,938 113,285 133,955 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 11,189 11,144 10,690 Mortgage Banking 951 1,016 1,004 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 7,947 7,949 7,737 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 14,123 13,774 13,808 Investment Securities Losses, Net (1,497 ) (1,619 ) (1,792 ) Annuity and Insurance 1,046 1,271 1,271 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 3,356 3,176 2,842 Other 5,170 5,572 5,177 Total Noninterest Income 42,285 42,283 40,737 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 58,215 53,991 65,088 Net Occupancy 10,456 9,734 9,872 Net Equipment 10,103 9,826 10,375 Data Processing 4,770 4,948 4,583 Professional Fees 4,677 5,079 3,883 FDIC Insurance 3,614 18,545 3,234 Other 14,024 13,839 14,884 Total Noninterest Expense 105,859 115,962 111,919 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 48,364 39,606 62,773 Provision for Income Taxes 11,973 9,210 15,931 Net Income $ 36,391 $ 30,396 $ 46,842 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,969 1,969 1,969 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 34,422 $ 28,427 $ 44,873 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.87 $ 0.72 $ 1.14 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.87 $ 0.72 $ 1.14 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares 39,350,390 39,303,525 39,276,833 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 39,626,463 39,539,191 39,465,889

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Table 4 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Net Income $ 36,391 $ 30,396 $ 46,842 Other Comprehensive Income, Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Gains on Investment Securities 12,938 43,357 29,276 Defined Benefit Plans 169 1,566 84 Other Comprehensive Income 13,107 44,923 29,360 Comprehensive Income $ 49,498 $ 75,319 $ 76,202

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 2,742 $ 2,761 $ 2,554 Funds Sold 673,489 690,112 272,018 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 2,352,051 2,408,933 2,815,083 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,104,622; $4,253,637; and $4,601,876) 4,913,457 4,997,335 5,312,815 Loans Held for Sale 2,182 3,124 2,149 Loans and Leases 13,853,837 13,965,026 13,824,522 Allowance for Credit Losses (147,664 ) (146,403 ) (143,577 ) Net Loans and Leases 13,706,173 13,818,623 13,680,945 Total Earning Assets 21,650,094 21,920,888 22,085,564 Cash and Due from Banks 215,290 308,071 337,413 Premises and Equipment, Net 192,486 194,855 203,131 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 85,501 86,110 91,387 Accrued Interest Receivable 67,887 66,525 63,175 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,672 2,098 1,040 Mortgage Servicing Rights 20,422 20,880 22,102 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 468,206 462,894 455,602 Other Assets 686,785 639,458 641,046 Total Assets $ 23,420,860 $ 23,733,296 $ 23,931,977 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 5,542,930 $ 6,058,554 $ 6,385,872 Interest-Bearing Demand 3,823,224 3,749,717 4,283,801 Savings 8,231,245 8,189,472 7,898,874 Time 3,079,187 3,057,302 1,922,753 Total Deposits 20,676,586 21,055,045 20,491,300 Short-Term Borrowings - - 325,000 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 150,490 150,490 725,490 Other Debt 560,163 560,190 510,269 Operating Lease Liabilities 94,104 94,693 99,746 Retirement Benefits Payable 23,365 23,673 26,768 Accrued Interest Payable 37,081 41,023 13,061 Taxes Payable 7,378 7,636 11,039 Other Liabilities 435,716 386,304 374,874 Total Liabilities 21,984,883 22,319,054 22,577,547 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares; issued / outstanding: March 31, 2024; December 31, 2023; and March 31, 2023 - 180,000) 180,000 180,000 180,000 Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: March 31, 2024 - 58,753,708 / 39,720,724; December 31, 2023 - 58,755,465 / 39,753,138; and March 31, 2023 - 58,722,929 / 39,646,506) 584 583 583 Capital Surplus 640,663 636,422 624,126 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (383,581 ) (396,688 ) (405,298 ) Retained Earnings 2,114,729 2,107,569 2,074,428 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: March 31, 2024 - 19,032,984; December 31, 2023 - 19,002,327; and March 31, 2023 - 19,076,423) (1,116,418 ) (1,113,644 ) (1,119,409 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,435,977 1,414,242 1,354,430 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,420,860 $ 23,733,296 $ 23,931,977

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accumulated Other Preferred Common Comprehensive Shares Preferred Shares Common Capital Income Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands) Outstanding Stock Outstanding Stock Surplus (Loss) Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2023 180,000 $ 180,000 39,753,138 $ 583 $ 636,422 $ (396,688 ) $ 2,107,569 $ (1,113,644 ) $ 1,414,242 Net Income - - - - - - 36,391 - 36,391 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - - 13,107 - - 13,107 Share-Based Compensation - - - - 4,030 - - - 4,030 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 21,332 1 211 - 794 546 1,552 Common Stock Repurchased - - (53,746 ) - - - - (3,320 ) (3,320 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($0.70 per share) - - - - - - (28,056 ) - (28,056 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (1,969 ) - (1,969 ) Balance as of March 31, 2024 180,000 $ 180,000 39,720,724 $ 584 $ 640,663 $ (383,581 ) $ 2,114,729 $ (1,116,418 ) $ 1,435,977 Balance as of December 31, 2022 180,000 $ 180,000 39,835,750 $ 582 $ 620,578 $ (434,658 ) $ 2,055,912 $ (1,105,419 ) $ 1,316,995 Net Income - - - - - - 46,842 - 46,842 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - - 29,360 - - 29,360 Share-Based Compensation - - - - 3,371 - - - 3,371 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - 13,164 1 177 - 1,587 (197 ) 1,568 Common Stock Repurchased - - (202,408 ) - - - - (13,793 ) (13,793 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($0.70 per share) - - - - - - (27,944 ) - (27,944 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - (1,969 ) - (1,969 ) Balance as of March 31, 2023 180,000 $ 180,000 39,646,506 $ 583 $ 624,126 $ (405,298 ) $ 2,074,428 $ (1,119,409 ) $ 1,354,430

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7 Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 4.8 $ - 2.51 % $ 4.3 $ - 2.08 % $ 1.7 $ - 6.25 % Funds Sold 455.9 6.1 5.32 415.0 5.7 5.38 295.9 3.4 4.55 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,380.4 21.8 3.66 2,362.4 22.8 3.84 2,820.3 23.8 3.40 Non-Taxable 1.7 - 1.99 1.8 - 1.90 9.6 0.1 4.38 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 4,926.8 21.9 1.79 5,013.6 22.4 1.79 5,336.2 23.8 1.78 Non-Taxable 34.7 0.2 2.10 34.9 0.2 2.10 35.3 0.2 2.10 Total Investment Securities 7,343.6 43.9 2.40 7,412.7 45.4 2.45 8,201.4 47.9 2.34 Loans Held for Sale 2.2 - 6.17 3.8 0.1 6.89 1.5 - 5.30 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,652.5 22.0 5.36 1,603.5 21.3 5.27 1,411.4 16.2 4.67 Paycheck Protection Program 10.8 - 1.40 11.9 - 1.36 16.9 0.1 2.35 Commercial Mortgage 3,716.6 50.5 5.46 3,760.1 51.5 5.42 3,736.9 45.1 4.90 Construction 307.9 5.6 7.27 279.5 4.8 6.84 280.4 3.9 5.65 Commercial Lease Financing 58.4 0.3 1.87 60.1 0.3 1.95 66.9 - (0.14 ) Residential Mortgage 4,649.9 45.0 3.87 4,676.0 45.1 3.86 4,666.0 39.9 3.42 Home Equity 2,250.1 21.1 3.78 2,276.2 20.9 3.65 2,239.4 18.2 3.30 Automobile 831.0 8.9 4.30 845.7 8.6 4.02 871.8 7.3 3.37 Other 4 391.6 6.5 6.66 393.1 6.3 6.40 427.8 6.2 5.83 Total Loans and Leases 13,868.8 159.9 4.63 13,906.1 158.8 4.54 13,717.5 136.9 4.03 Other 62.3 1.1 6.23 60.0 1.0 6.16 67.2 0.6 3.56 Total Earning Assets 21,737.6 211.0 3.89 21,801.9 211.0 3.85 22,285.2 188.8 3.42 Cash and Due from Banks 240.8 243.8 319.1 Other Assets 1,303.2 1,403.5 1,261.2 Total Assets $ 23,281.6 $ 23,449.2 $ 23,865.5 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 3,764.2 7.7 0.82 $ 3,737.3 7.7 0.82 $ 4,215.9 5.2 0.50 Savings 8,131.3 49.4 2.44 8,441.0 51.1 2.40 8,009.0 20.6 1.05 Time 3,081.1 32.0 4.18 2,830.0 28.3 3.97 1,789.9 12.0 2.71 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 14,976.6 89.1 2.39 15,008.3 87.1 2.30 14,014.8 37.8 1.09 Funds Purchased - - - - - - 60.4 0.7 4.66 Short-Term Borrowings - - - - - - 265.0 3.2 4.84 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 150.5 1.4 3.79 150.5 1.5 3.79 725.5 5.4 2.96 Other Debt 560.1 5.9 4.25 560.2 6.0 4.24 499.6 5.3 4.30 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 15,687.2 96.4 2.47 15,719.0 94.6 2.39 15,565.3 52.4 1.36 Net Interest Income $ 114.6 $ 116.4 $ 136.4 Interest Rate Spread 1.42 % 1.46 % 2.06 % Net Interest Margin 2.11 % 2.13 % 2.47 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,567.0 5,695.8 6,416.1 Other Liabilities 611.3 673.8 551.2 Shareholders' Equity 1,416.1 1,360.6 1,332.9 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,281.6 $ 23,449.2 $ 23,865.5 1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $690,000, $605,000, and $495,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Compared to December 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 0.5 $ (0.1 ) $ 0.4 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (0.4 ) (0.6 ) (1.0 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (0.4 ) (0.1 ) (0.5 ) Total Investment Securities (0.8 ) (0.7 ) (1.5 ) Loans Held for Sale (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 0.4 0.3 0.7 Commercial Mortgage (1.0 ) - (1.0 ) Construction 0.5 0.3 0.8 Residential Mortgage (0.3 ) 0.2 (0.1 ) Home Equity (0.3 ) 0.5 0.2 Automobile (0.2 ) 0.5 0.3 Other 2 - 0.2 0.2 Total Loans and Leases (0.9 ) 2.0 1.1 Other 0.1 - 0.1 Total Change in Interest Income (1.2 ) 1.2 - Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Savings (2.3 ) 0.6 (1.7 ) Time 2.3 1.4 3.7 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits - 2.0 2.0 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Other Debt - (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Total Change in Interest Expense - 1.8 1.8 Change in Net Interest Income $ (1.2 ) $ (0.6 ) $ (1.8 ) 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Compared to March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Funds Sold $ 2.0 $ 0.7 $ 2.7 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (3.8 ) 1.8 (2.0 ) Non-Taxable (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Held-to-Maturity Taxable (1.8 ) (0.1 ) (1.9 ) Total Investment Securities (5.7 ) 1.7 (4.0 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 3.1 2.7 5.8 Paycheck Protection Program (0.1 ) - (0.1 ) Commercial Mortgage (0.2 ) 5.6 5.4 Construction 0.5 1.2 1.7 Commercial Lease Financing - 0.3 0.3 Residential Mortgage (0.2 ) 5.3 5.1 Home Equity 0.1 2.8 2.9 Automobile (0.4 ) 2.0 1.6 Other 2 (0.5 ) 0.8 0.3 Total Loans and Leases 2.3 20.7 23.0 Other (0.1 ) 0.6 0.5 Total Change in Interest Income (1.5 ) 23.7 22.2 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.6 ) 3.1 2.5 Savings 0.3 28.5 28.8 Time 11.5 8.5 20.0 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 11.2 40.1 51.3 Funds Purchased (0.7 ) - (0.7 ) Short-Term Borrowings (3.2 ) - (3.2 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (5.2 ) 1.2 (4.0 ) Other Debt 0.7 (0.1 ) 0.6 Total Change in Interest Expense 2.8 41.2 44.0 Change in Net Interest Income $ (4.3 ) $ (17.5 ) $ (21.8 ) 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Salaries and Benefits Table 9 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Salaries $ 38,031 $ 38,492 $ 38,617 Incentive Compensation 3,090 3,402 3,997 Share-Based Compensation 3,799 3,443 3,159 Commission Expense 572 700 647 Retirement and Other Benefits 4,299 2,521 5,888 Payroll Taxes 4,730 2,598 5,848 Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance 3,212 2,500 3,864 Separation Expense 482 335 3,068 Total Salaries and Benefits $ 58,215 $ 53,991 $ 65,088

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances Table 10 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 1,669,482 $ 1,652,699 $ 1,569,572 $ 1,502,676 $ 1,425,916 Paycheck Protection Program 10,177 11,369 12,529 13,789 15,175 Commercial Mortgage 3,715,032 3,749,016 3,784,339 3,796,769 3,826,283 Construction 323,069 304,463 251,507 236,428 232,903 Lease Financing 57,817 59,939 61,522 62,779 65,611 Total Commercial 5,775,577 5,777,486 5,679,469 5,612,441 5,565,888 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,616,900 4,684,171 4,699,140 4,721,976 4,691,298 Home Equity 2,240,946 2,264,827 2,285,974 2,278,105 2,260,001 Automobile 825,854 837,830 856,113 878,767 877,979 Other 1 394,560 400,712 398,795 423,600 429,356 Total Consumer 8,078,260 8,187,540 8,240,022 8,302,448 8,258,634 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,853,837 $ 13,965,026 $ 13,919,491 $ 13,914,889 $ 13,824,522 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. Deposits March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Consumer $ 10,429,004 $ 10,319,809 $ 10,036,261 $ 10,018,931 $ 10,158,833 Commercial 8,323,330 8,601,224 8,564,536 8,019,971 8,594,441 Public and Other 1,924,252 2,134,012 2,201,512 2,469,713 1,738,026 Total Deposits $ 20,676,586 $ 21,055,045 $ 20,802,309 $ 20,508,615 $ 20,491,300 Average Deposits Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Consumer $ 10,313,730 $ 10,092,727 $ 9,963,690 $ 9,977,239 $ 10,178,988 Commercial 8,334,540 8,581,426 8,288,891 8,138,358 8,611,960 Public and Other 1,895,370 2,029,917 2,239,501 1,903,004 1,639,934 Total Deposits $ 20,543,640 $ 20,704,070 $ 20,492,082 $ 20,018,601 $ 20,430,882

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 13 $ 39 $ 43 $ 17 $ 31 Commercial Mortgage 2,714 2,884 2,996 3,107 3,216 Total Commercial 2,727 2,923 3,039 3,124 3,247 Consumer Residential Mortgage 3,199 2,935 3,706 3,504 4,199 Home Equity 3,240 3,791 3,734 3,809 3,638 Total Consumer 6,439 6,726 7,440 7,313 7,837 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 9,166 9,649 10,479 10,437 11,084 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,672 2,098 1,040 1,040 1,040 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 11,838 $ 11,747 $ 11,519 $ 11,477 $ 12,124 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Consumer Residential Mortgage $ 3,378 $ 3,814 $ 3,519 $ 3,560 $ 4,566 Home Equity 1,580 1,734 2,172 2,022 1,723 Automobile 517 399 393 577 598 Other 1 872 648 643 633 632 Total Consumer 6,347 6,595 6,727 6,792 7,519 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 6,347 $ 6,595 $ 6,727 $ 6,792 $ 7,519 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,853,837 $ 13,965,026 $ 13,919,491 $ 13,914,889 $ 13,824,522 Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.09 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.04 % 0.05 % Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.06 % Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.10 % 0.11 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.14 % Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets Balance at Beginning of Quarter $ 11,747 $ 11,519 $ 11,477 $ 12,124 $ 12,647 Additions 1,652 2,683 1,318 1,116 552 Reductions Payments (921 ) (2,018 ) (1,017 ) (226 ) (778 ) Return to Accrual Status (617 ) (437 ) (259 ) (1,527 ) (297 ) Charge-offs / Write-downs (23 ) - - (10 ) - Total Reductions (1,561 ) (2,455 ) (1,276 ) (1,763 ) (1,075 ) Balance at End of Quarter $ 11,838 $ 11,747 $ 11,519 $ 11,477 $ 12,124 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Reserve for Credit Losses Table 12 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2023 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 152,429 $ 151,653 $ 151,247 Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial (360 ) (229 ) (261 ) Consumer Home Equity (35 ) (14 ) (50 ) Automobile (1,048 ) (938 ) (1,663 ) Other 1 (2,312 ) (2,349 ) (2,335 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (3,755 ) (3,530 ) (4,309 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial 116 125 50 Consumer Residential Mortgage 42 301 61 Home Equity 184 180 184 Automobile 526 612 672 Other 1 606 588 674 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 1,474 1,806 1,641 Net Charged-Off - Loans and Leases (2,281 ) (1,724 ) (2,668 ) Provision for Credit Losses: Loans and Leases 3,542 2,864 1,806 Unfunded Commitments (1,542 ) (364 ) 194 Total Provision for Credit Losses 2,000 2,500 2,000 Balance at End of Period $ 152,148 $ 152,429 $ 150,579 Components Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases $ 147,664 $ 146,403 $ 143,577 Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 4,484 6,026 7,002 Total Reserve for Credit Losses $ 152,148 $ 152,429 $ 150,579 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 13,868,800 $ 13,906,114 $ 13,717,483 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized) 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.08 % Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 2 1.07 % 1.05 % 1.04 % 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. 2 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Business Segments Selected Financial Information Table 13 Consumer Commercial Treasury Consolidated (dollars in thousands) Banking Banking and Other Total Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 Net Interest Income (Loss) $ 96,994 $ 51,493 $ (34,549 ) $ 113,938 Provision for Credit Losses 2,287 (6 ) (281 ) 2,000 Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses 94,707 51,499 (34,268 ) 111,938 Noninterest Income 31,982 6,794 3,509 42,285 Noninterest Expense (82,705 ) (18,643 ) (4,511 ) (105,859 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 43,984 39,650 (35,270 ) 48,364 Provision for Income Taxes (11,181 ) (10,008 ) 9,216 (11,973 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 32,803 $ 29,642 $ (26,054 ) $ 36,391 Total Assets as of March 31, 2024 $ 8,395,784 $ 5,830,056 $ 9,195,020 $ 23,420,860 Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 1 Net Interest Income (Loss) $ 96,583 $ 55,541 $ (16,169 ) $ 135,955 Provision for Credit Losses 2,669 (1 ) (668 ) 2,000 Net Interest Income (Loss) After Provision for Credit Losses 93,914 55,542 (15,501 ) 133,955 Noninterest Income 31,154 8,649 934 40,737 Noninterest Expense (84,975 ) (20,289 ) (6,655 ) (111,919 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 40,093 43,902 (21,222 ) 62,773 Provision for Income Taxes (10,274 ) (10,486 ) 4,829 (15,931 ) Net Income (Loss) $ 29,819 $ 33,416 $ (16,393 ) $ 46,842 Total Assets as of March 31, 2023 $ 8,628,287 $ 5,625,254 $ 9,678,436 $ 23,931,977 1 Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to current presentation.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Selected Quarterly Financial Data Table 14 Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2023 2023 2023 Quarterly Operating Results Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 159,336 $ 158,324 $ 151,245 $ 144,541 $ 136,501 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 21,757 22,782 23,552 23,301 23,893 Held-to-Maturity 22,136 22,589 22,838 23,375 23,948 Deposits 30 23 18 18 27 Funds Sold 6,127 5,705 12,828 6,395 3,366 Other 970 924 1,464 2,121 597 Total Interest Income 210,356 210,347 211,945 199,751 188,332 Interest Expense Deposits 89,056 87,121 72,153 53,779 37,794 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 1,443 1,459 4,034 5,436 5,377 Funds Purchased - - - 184 704 Short-Term Borrowings - - - 2,510 3,203 Other Debt 5,919 5,982 14,821 13,494 5,299 Total Interest Expense 96,418 94,562 91,008 75,403 52,377 Net Interest Income 113,938 115,785 120,937 124,348 135,955 Provision for Credit Losses 2,000 2,500 2,000 2,500 2,000 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 111,938 113,285 118,937 121,848 133,955 Noninterest Income Trust and Asset Management 11,189 11,144 10,548 11,215 10,690 Mortgage Banking 951 1,016 1,059 1,176 1,004 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 7,947 7,949 7,843 7,587 7,737 Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 14,123 13,774 13,824 14,150 13,808 Investment Securities Losses, Net (1,497 ) (1,619 ) (6,734 ) (1,310 ) (1,792 ) Annuity and Insurance 1,046 1,271 1,156 1,038 1,271 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 3,356 3,176 2,749 2,876 2,842 Other 5,170 5,572 19,889 6,523 5,177 Total Noninterest Income 42,285 42,283 50,334 43,255 40,737 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 58,215 53,991 58,825 56,175 65,088 Net Occupancy 10,456 9,734 10,327 9,991 9,872 Net Equipment 10,103 9,826 9,477 10,573 10,375 Data Processing 4,770 4,948 4,706 4,599 4,583 Professional Fees 4,677 5,079 3,846 4,651 3,883 FDIC Insurance 3,614 18,545 3,361 3,173 3,234 Other 14,024 13,839 15,059 14,874 14,884 Total Noninterest Expense 105,859 115,962 105,601 104,036 111,919 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 48,364 39,606 63,670 61,067 62,773 Provision for Income Taxes 11,973 9,210 15,767 15,006 15,931 Net Income $ 36,391 $ 30,396 $ 47,903 $ 46,061 $ 46,842 Preferred Stock Dividends 1,969 1,969 1,969 1,969 1,969 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 34,422 $ 28,427 $ 45,934 $ 44,092 $ 44,873 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.87 $ 0.72 $ 1.17 $ 1.12 $ 1.14 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.87 $ 0.72 $ 1.17 $ 1.12 $ 1.14 Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 13,853,837 $ 13,965,026 $ 13,919,491 $ 13,914,889 $ 13,824,522 Total Assets 23,420,860 23,733,296 23,549,785 24,947,936 23,931,977 Total Deposits 20,676,586 21,055,045 20,802,309 20,508,615 20,491,300 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,435,977 1,414,242 1,363,840 1,358,279 1,354,430 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.63 % 0.51 % 0.78 % 0.77 % 0.80 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 10.34 8.86 13.92 13.55 14.25 Return on Average Common Equity 11.20 9.55 15.38 14.95 15.79 Efficiency Ratio 1 67.76 73.36 61.66 62.07 63.34 Net Interest Margin 2 2.11 2.13 2.13 2.22 2.47 1 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 2 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Hawaii Economic Trends Table 15 Two Months Ended Year Ended (dollars in millions; jobs in thousands) February 29, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Hawaii Economic Trends State General Fund Revenues 1 $ 1,604.2 3.8 % $ 9,504.1 0.7 % $ 9,441.3 16.0 % General Excise and Use Tax Revenue 1 812.5 1.9 4,474.1 4.9 4,263.4 18.3 Jobs 2 653.5 655.2 653.3 March 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2022 Unemployment, seasonally adjusted 2 Statewide 3.1 % 3.0 % 3.2 % Honolulu County 2.9 2.6 3.1 Hawaii County 3.2 2.8 3.5 Maui County 4.3 6.2 3.5 Kauai County 2.6 2.5 3.1 February 29, December 31, (1-year percentage change, except months of inventory) 2024 2023 2022 2021 Housing Trends (Single Family Oahu) 3 Median Home Price 4.4 % (5.0 )% 11.6 % 19.3 % Home Sales Volume (units) 6.1 % (26.3 )% (23.2 )% 17.9 % Months of Inventory 2.7 2.8 2.1 0.8 Monthly Visitor Arrivals, Percentage Change (in thousands, except percent change) Not Seasonally Adjusted from Previous Year Tourism 4 February 29, 2024 752.7 2.6 % January 31, 2024 745.6 (3.8 ) December 31, 2023 845.6 (1.5 ) November 30, 2023 720.3 0.2 October 31, 2023 700.3 (3.7 ) September 30, 2023 643.1 (7.1 ) August 31, 2023 766.0 (7.7 ) July 31, 2023 929.4 1.2 June 30, 2023 886.0 5.3 May 31, 2023 790.5 2.1 April 30, 2023 806.2 (0.4 ) March 31, 2023 892.2 13.6 February 28, 2023 733.6 17.6 January 31, 2023 775.1 36.7 December 31, 2022 858.3 14.0 November 30, 2022 719.0 17.1 October 31, 2022 727.4 32.1 September 30, 2022 692.2 37.2 August 31, 2022 829.8 14.8 July 31, 2022 918.6 4.4 June 30, 2022 841.8 6.4 May 31, 2022 774.1 22.9 April 30, 2022 809.6 67.3 March 31, 2022 785.7 78.7 February 28, 2022 623.7 165.1 1 Source: Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism 2 Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 3 Source: Honolulu Board of Realtors 4 Source: Hawaii Tourism Authority

