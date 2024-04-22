GLEN ALLEN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynex Capital, Inc. ("Dynex" or the "Company") (NYSE: DX) reported its first quarter 2024 financial results today. Management will host a call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and business outlook. Details to access the call can be found below under "Earnings Conference Call."

Financial Performance Summary

Total economic return of $0.28 per common share, or 2.1% of beginning book value

Book value per common share of $13.20 as of March 31, 2024

Comprehensive income of $0.35 per common share and net income of $0.65 per common share

Dividends declared of $0.39 per common share for the first quarter of 2024

Renewed the Company's share repurchase program authorizing the repurchase of up to $50 million of the Company's Series C Preferred Stock and $100 million of its common stock

Raised equity capital of $86.8 million during the first quarter through at-the-market ("ATM") common stock issuances

Liquidity of $577.1 million as of March 31, 2024

Leverage including to-be-announced ("TBA") securities at cost was 8.1 times shareholders' equity as of March 31, 2024

Management Remarks

"We believe Dynex is uniquely positioned for this environment," said Byron L. Boston, Chairman and CEO. "We are generating income from highly liquid, Agency-guaranteed securities. We have an experienced team, with a stewardship mindset, a disciplined process, and a track record of performance. Our returns this quarter are a result of our preparation and execution of our long-term strategy."

Consolidated Balance Sheets ($s in thousands except per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 295,715 $ 119,639 Cash collateral posted to counterparties 122,614 118,225 Mortgage-backed securities (including pledged of $5,570,076 and $5,880,747, respectively) 5,840,559 6,038,948 Derivative assets 8,386 54,361 Accrued interest receivable 27,899 28,727 Other assets, net 9,324 9,850 Total assets $ 6,304,497 $ 6,369,750 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Repurchase agreements $ 5,284,708 $ 5,381,104 Derivative liabilities 1,314 - Cash collateral posted by counterparties 8,507 46,001 Accrued interest payable 35,672 53,194 Accrued dividends payable 10,990 10,320 Other liabilities 4,774 8,396 Total liabilities 5,345,965 5,499,015 Shareholders' equity: Preferred stock $ 107,843 $ 107,843 Common stock 641 570 Additional paid-in capital 1,494,893 1,404,431 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (175,770 ) (158,502 ) Accumulated deficit (469,075 ) (483,607 ) Total shareholders' equity 958,532 870,735 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,304,497 $ 6,369,750 Preferred stock aggregate liquidation preference $ 111,500 $ 111,500 Book value per common share $ 13.20 $ 13.31 Common shares outstanding 64,160,931 57,038,247

Consolidated Comprehensive Statements of Income (unaudited) Three Months Ended ($s in thousands except per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 INTEREST INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest income $ 71,525 $ 71,188 Interest expense (74,717 ) (73,465 ) Net interest expense (3,192 ) (2,277 ) OTHER GAINS (LOSSES) Unrealized (loss) gain on investments, net (70,024 ) 263,992 Gain (loss) on derivative instruments, net 124,635 (228,603 ) Total other gains, net 54,611 35,389 EXPENSES General and administrative expenses (10,880 ) (8,318 ) Other operating expense, net (421 ) (490 ) Total operating expenses (11,301 ) (8,808 ) Net income 40,118 24,304 Preferred stock dividends (1,923 ) (1,923 ) Net income to common shareholders $ 38,195 $ 22,381 Other comprehensive income: Unrealized (loss) gain on available-for-sale investments, net (17,268 ) 59,267 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (17,268 ) 59,267 Comprehensive income to common shareholders $ 20,927 $ 81,648 Weighted average common shares-basic 59,008 56,691 Weighted average common shares-diluted 59,717 57,304 Net income per common share-basic $ 0.65 $ 0.39 Net income per common share-diluted $ 0.64 $ 0.39 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.39 $ 0.39

Discussion of First Quarter Results

The Company's total economic return of $0.28 per common share for the first quarter of 2024 consisted of a decline in book value of $(0.11) per common share and dividends declared of $0.39 per common share. Operating expenses for the first quarter of 2024 included a $0.05 increase in share-based compensation expense due to accelerated vesting conditions for certain March 2024 grants.

Net gains on the Company's hedging portfolio exceeded net losses on its investment portfolio by $37.3 million. Though the 10-year U.S. Treasury rate increased over 30 basis points during the first quarter, which negatively impacted the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio, losses were offset by modest spread tightening on some of the Company's investments and gains on U.S. Treasury futures used as interest rate hedging instruments.

Book value was also impacted by approximately $(0.07) per common share from equity issued during the first quarter. The following table summarizes the changes in the Company's financial position during the first quarter of 2024:

($s in thousands except per share data) Net Changes

in Fair Value Components of

Comprehensive

Income Common Book

Value

Rollforward Per

Common

Share (1) Balance as of December 31, 2023 (1) $ 759,235 $ 13.31 Net interest expense $ (3,192 ) Operating expenses (11,301 ) Preferred stock dividends (1,923 ) Changes in fair value: MBS and loans $ (87,292 ) TBAs (15,175 ) U.S. Treasury futures 139,810 Total net change in fair value 37,343 Comprehensive income to common shareholders 20,927 0.35 Capital transactions: Net proceeds from stock issuance (2) 90,533 (0.07 ) Common dividends declared (23,663 ) (0.39 ) Balance as of March 31, 2024 (1) $ 847,032 $ 13.20

(1) Amounts represent total shareholders' equity less the aggregate liquidation preference of the Company's preferred stock of $111,500. (2) Net proceeds from common stock issuances includes $86.8 million from at-the-market ("ATM") issuances and $3.7 million from amortization of share-based compensation.

During the first quarter of 2024, the Company added over $1.0 billion of Agency mortgage TBA securities when spreads widened. The following table provides detail on the Company's MBS investments, including TBA securities as of March 31, 2024:

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($ in millions) Par Value Fair Value % of

Portfolio Par Value Fair Value % of

Portfolio 30-year fixed rate RMBS: 2.0% coupon $ 696,233 $ 559,217 6.8 % $ 708,528 $ 586,361 7.9 % 2.5% coupon 598,717 502,714 6.1 % 608,580 525,018 7.1 % 4.0% coupon 347,937 326,119 4.0 % 354,382 339,212 4.6 % 4.5% coupon 1,363,175 1,307,279 15.8 % 1,383,019 1,348,108 18.2 % 5.0% coupon 2,037,775 2,000,866 24.3 % 2,070,473 2,057,309 27.7 % 5.5% coupon 885,118 887,012 10.8 % 897,520 907,524 12.2 % TBA 4.0% 262,000 242,974 2.9 % 262,000 248,040 3.3 % TBA 4.5% 223,000 212,529 2.6 % 223,000 216,415 2.9 % TBA 5.0% 518,000 505,940 6.1 % 518,000 512,982 6.9 % TBA 5.5% 1,250,000 1,244,695 15.1 % 200,000 201,047 2.7 % TBA 6.0% 200,000 201,961 2.4 % 200,000 203,219 2.7 % Total Agency RMBS $ 8,381,955 $ 7,991,308 96.9 % $ 7,425,502 $ 7,145,235 96.2 % Agency CMBS $ 117,984 $ 111,762 1.4 % $ 121,293 $ 115,595 1.6 % Agency CMBS IO (1 ) 124,484 1.5 % (1 ) 133,302 1.8 % Non-Agency CMBS IO (1 ) 21,105 0.2 % (1 ) 26,416 0.4 % Non-Agency RMBS - - - % 150 103 - % Total $ 8,499,939 $ 8,248,659 100.0 % $ 7,546,945 $ 7,420,651 100.0 %

(1) CMBS IO do not have underlying par values.

The following table provides detail on the Company's repurchase agreement borrowings outstanding as of the dates indicated:

March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Remaining Term to Maturity Balance Weighted

Average

Rate WAVG

Original

Term to Maturity Balance Weighted

Average

Rate WAVG

Original

Term to Maturity ($s in thousands) Less than 30 days $ 2,440,188 5.48 % 58 $ 2,855,917 5.61 % 92 30 to 90 days 2,305,208 5.46 % 71 2,525,187 5.58 % 86 91 to 180 days 539,312 5.42 % 182 - - % - Total $ 5,284,708 5.46 % 76 $ 5,381,104 5.59 % 89

The following table provides information about the performance of the Company's MBS (including TBA securities) and repurchase agreement financing for the first quarter of 2024 compared to the prior quarter:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 ($s in thousands) Interest

Income/Expense Average

Balance (1)(2) Effective

Yield/

Cost of Funds (3)(4) Interest

Income/Expense Average

Balance (1)(2) Effective

Yield/ Cost of Funds (3)(4) Agency RMBS $ 64,281 $ 5,938,131 4.33 % $ 63,816 $ 5,917,053 4.31 % Agency CMBS 925 119,286 3.04 % 923 121,939 2.97 % CMBS IO(5) 2,654 160,261 6.28 % 2,625 175,518 5.36 % Non-Agency MBS and other 22 1,773 4.86 % 27 2,064 4.99 % 67,882 6,219,451 4.36 % 67,391 6,216,574 4.32 % Cash equivalents 3,643 3,797 Total interest income $ 71,525 $ 71,188 Repurchase agreement financing (74,717 ) 5,365,575 (5.51 )% (73,465 ) 5,168,821 (5.56 )% Net interest expense/net interest spread $ (3,192 ) (1.15 )% $ (2,277 ) (1.24 )%

(1) Average balance for assets is calculated as a simple average of the daily amortized cost and excludes securities pending settlement if applicable. (2) Average balance for liabilities is calculated as a simple average of the daily borrowings outstanding during the period. (3) Effective yield is calculated by dividing interest income by the average balance of asset type outstanding during the reporting period. Unscheduled adjustments to premium/discount amortization/accretion, such as for prepayment compensation, are not annualized in this calculation. (4) Cost of funds is calculated by dividing annualized interest expense by the total average balance of borrowings outstanding during the period with an assumption of 360 days in a year. (5) CMBS IO ("Interest only") includes Agency and non-Agency issued securities.

Hedging Portfolio

The Company uses derivative instruments to hedge exposure to interest rate risk arising from its investment and financing portfolio, and some of these derivatives are designated as hedges for tax purposes. As of March 31, 2024, the Company held short positions in 10-year U.S. Treasury futures with a notional amount of $4.5 billion and short positions in 30-year U.S. Treasury futures with a notional amount of $0.7 billion.

Comprehensive income included unrealized gains of $165.5 million and realized losses of $(25.7) million from interest rate hedges for the first quarter of 2024. Realized gains and losses on interest rate hedges are recognized in GAAP net income in the same reporting period in which the derivative instrument matures or is terminated by the Company, but are not included in the Company's earnings available for distribution ("EAD"), a non-GAAP measure, during any reporting period. On a tax basis, realized gains and losses on derivative instruments designated as hedges for tax purposes are amortized into the Company's REIT taxable income over the original periods hedged by those derivatives. The benefit expected to be recognized in taxable income is estimated to be $25.7 million, or $0.44 per average common share outstanding, for the first quarter of 2024. The Company's remaining estimated net deferred tax hedge gains from its interest rate hedging portfolio was $830.2 million as of March 31, 2024. These hedge gains will be part of the Company's future distribution requirements along with net interest income and other ordinary gains and losses in future periods.

The table below provides the projected amortization of the Company's net deferred tax hedge gains that may be recognized as taxable income over the periods indicated given conditions known as of March 31, 2024; however, uncertainty inherent in the forward interest rate curve makes future realized gains and losses difficult to estimate, and as such, these projections are subject to change for any given period.

Projected Period of Recognition for Remaining Hedge Gains, Net March 31, 2024 ($ in thousands) Second quarter 2024 $ 25,509 Third quarter 2024 25,583 Fourth quarter 2024 25,680 Fiscal year 2025 103,523 Fiscal year 2026 and thereafter 649,895 $ 830,190

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In evaluating the Company's financial and operating performance, management considers book value per common share, total economic return to common shareholders, and other operating results presented in accordance with GAAP as well as certain non-GAAP financial measures, which include the following: EAD to common shareholders, adjusted net interest income and the related metric adjusted net interest spread. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful to investors because they are viewed by management as a measure of the investment portfolio's return based on the effective yield of its investments, net of financing costs and, with respect to EAD, net of other normal recurring operating income and expenses. Drop income generated by TBA dollar roll positions, which is included in "gain (loss) on derivatives instruments, net" on the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income, is included in these non-GAAP financial measures because management views drop income as the economic equivalent of net interest income (interest income less implied financing cost) on the underlying Agency security from trade date to settlement date.

However, these non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP earnings and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other REITs because they may not be calculated in the same manner. Furthermore, though EAD is one of several factors management considers in determining the appropriate level of distributions to common shareholders, it should not be utilized in isolation, and it is not an accurate indication of the Company's REIT taxable income nor its distribution requirements in accordance with the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used in this earnings release to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are presented below.

Three Months Ended ($s in thousands except per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Comprehensive income to common shareholders $ 20,927 $ 81,648 Less: Change in fair value of investments, net (1) 87,292 (323,259 ) Change in fair value of derivative instruments, net (2) (125,903 ) 227,759 EAD to common shareholders $ (17,684 ) $ (13,852 ) Weighted average common shares 59,008 56,691 EAD per common share $ (0.30 ) $ (0.24 ) Net interest expense $ (3,192 ) $ (2,277 ) TBA drop loss (3) (1,268 ) (844 ) Adjusted net interest expense $ (4,460 ) $ (3,121 ) Operating expenses (11,301 ) (8,808 ) Preferred stock dividends (1,923 ) (1,923 ) EAD to common shareholders $ (17,684 ) $ (13,852 ) Net interest spread (1.15 )% (1.24 )% Impact from TBA dollar roll transactions (4) 0.14 % 0.18 % Adjusted net interest spread (1.01 )% (1.06 )%

(1) Amount includes realized and unrealized gains and losses from the Company's MBS. (2) Amount includes unrealized gains and losses from changes in fair value of derivatives (including TBAs accounted for as derivative instruments) and realized gains and losses on terminated derivatives and excludes TBA drop income. (3) TBA drop income/loss is calculated by multiplying the notional amount of the TBA dollar roll positions by the difference in price between two TBA securities with the same terms but different settlement dates. (4) The Company estimates TBA implied net interest spread to be (0.35)% and (0.23)% for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

