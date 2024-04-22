Germany-based Sinn Power plans to build a 1. 8 MW floating PV system with vertically deployed solar modules. Construction is expected to start this summer. From pv magazine Germany Floating PV installations are still quite rare and generally small in size in Germany. Some megawatt-sized projects are now being developed or built, but the German Renewable Energy Act (EEG) stipulates that only a maximum of 15% of a water surface can be covered with solar modules. Developers must also maintain a minimum distance from the shore, which makes many floating solar projects difficult or even uneconomical. ...

