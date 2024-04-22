TES Unveils Rebranding as SK tes

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / TES, a global leader in technology and battery lifecycle management, is thrilled to announce its rebranding to SK tes, following the acquisition by SK ecoplant. This strategic move marks a pivotal moment in the company's journey with SK tes poised to accelerate its growth and enhance its commitment to providing truly global, sustainable services for enterprise and corporate technology and batteries.









"We are excited to embark on this new chapter as SK tes, which symbolizes our joint commitment with SK ecoplant to provide innovative and sustainable services to our valued customers," said CEO Terence Ng.

The rebranding to SK tes reflects the shared values and vision of both companies and comes with a fresh new logo featuring the "wings of happiness", symbolizing the company's dedication to customer happiness.

While the logo and color scheme are changing, clients can expect the same high-quality services and unwavering commitment to customer experience, sustainability, and building lasting relationships based on trust and loyalty.

This announcement follows the recent official opening of a leading-edge processing facility in Virginia, U.S. With this recent expansion SK tes now operates a network of over 40 facilities spanning 22 countries. This significant growth underscores TES's commitment to delivering consistent, standardized, and certified services to clients from owned and operated facilities around the world.

"We are laser-focused on delivering the highest level of managed deployment, IT asset repurposing, and recycling services for our clients," emphasized Eric Ingebretsen, Chief Commercial Officer. "Rebranding to SK tes signifies our commitment to long-term growth and innovation, paving the way for new opportunities and reinforcing our position as industry leaders."

Earth Day, a day dedicated to appreciating and nurturing our planet, is the perfect day for the introduction of the new brand. The integration of SK tes with the SK brand is a strategic move that aligns with the broader SK vision of "A Happy Community Pursuing a Sustainable Future". By adopting the SK brand, SK tes is reinforcing that environmental responsibility is at the very core of its mission.

Moreover, the theme of Earth Day 2024, 'Planet Vs. Plastics', resonates deeply with the strategic direction of SK tes in critical environmental sustainability areas like battery recycling and plastics innovation. These efforts are crucial in addressing the pressing global challenge of plastic pollution recapturing rare earth minerals. With this rebranding and strategic alignment, SK tes is set to make significant strides in its journey towards "sustaining tomorrow," embodying the essence of a happier, sustainable future for all.

At the core of the SK tes brand are strong guiding principles, ensuring clients receive innovative solutions and exceptional customer service. As a compliance leader, SK tes is committed to managing regulatory requirements, minimizing data risks, and protecting client information. SK tes remains dedicated to sustainability, aiming to create a delightful working experience for clients while being environmentally friendly and socially responsible.

About SK tes

Since our formation in 2005, SK tes has grown to become a global leader in sustainable technology services and bespoke solutions that help clients manage the commissioning, deployment, and retirement of technology devices and components. We provide comprehensive services for technology devices throughout their lifecycle - from deployment to decommissioning to disposition - all the way through to recycling and end-of-life repurposing. This includes innovating new processes to leverage the value locked in assets if they are to be recycled, such as our proprietary lithium battery recycling process, which extracts scarce materials from used batteries at purity rates high enough that they can be reused in the manufacturing supply chain.??

We have made it our mission to make a decade of difference by securely, safely, and sustainably transforming and repurposing one billion kgs of assets by 2030. SK tes has over 40 owned facilities across 22 countries, offering unmatched service-level consistency, consistent commercials, lower logistics costs, local compliance experts in-region, support in local time zones and languages, and a deep understanding of transboundary movement globally.??

For more information, visit www.sktes.com.

