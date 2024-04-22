Anzeige
Montag, 22.04.2024

WKN: 853121 | ISIN: US2310211063 | Ticker-Symbol: CUM
Tradegate
22.04.24
15:23 Uhr
271,20 Euro
+1,30
+0,48 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CUMMINS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUMMINS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
271,10272,1015:55
271,10272,1015:55
ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2024 | 15:38
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cummins Inc.: How Does India's Carbon Footprint Differ From the Rest of the World?

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Cummins Inc.
Cummins

Dive into India's path to reducing emissions and it's journey to the energy transition.

Explore more videos from 'The Future of Energy [simplified]' - a video series that provides answers to your most frequently asked questions about the energy transition.

Our technical and business leaders share their insights in response to your questions in their own words, making the future of energy accessible and understandable for everyone.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments - Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/.

© 2024 Cummins Inc. All rights reserved.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.