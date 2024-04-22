RUBLEX HOLDING LTD: Rublex Booking Innovates Travelling with Crypto-Powered Booking Services

NICOSIA, CYRPUS / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Rublex Booking, an online travel platform, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary suite of booking services, powered by cryptocurrency. By embracing the potential of crypto, Rublex Booking has offered seamless transactions for customers. From flights to hotels, villas, tours, and car rentals, Rublex Booking simplifies and enhances the travel planning process for individuals and businesses alike.

With a range of destinations and services, Rublex Booking caters to the needs of travelers. Whether jetting off to exotic places or planning a business trip, Rublex Booking provides services for convenient and hassle-free travel arrangements.

Rublex Booking provides services that include:

Flight Booking Services:

Access to a wide selection of airlines and routes, including destinations such as Antalya (AYT), Turkey; Dubai Intl (DXB), United Arab Emirates; Istanbul Airport (IST), Turkey; Kish Island (KIH), Iran; Sheremetyevo (SVO), Russia; Pattaya Airpark (PYX), Thailand; and Imam Khomeini Intl (IKA), Iran.

Seamless booking process with flexible options to suit every traveler's preferences.

Hotel Booking Services:

Extensive inventory of accommodations in popular destinations, including Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Kish Island, Iran; Moscow, Russia; Pattaya, Thailand; Istanbul and Antalya, Turkey.

Options ranging from budget-friendly stays to luxury resorts.

Villa Bookings:

Luxurious villa rentals in scenic locations, ideal for travelers seeking privacy and comfort during their stay.

Tour Bookings:

Curated tours and experiences, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in the culture and attractions of their destination.

Car Bookings:

Convenient car rental services, providing flexibility and freedom to explore at the user's own pace.

With its user-friendly interface and extensive range of services, Rublex Booking aims to simplify and enhance the travel planning process for individuals and businesses alike, while paving the way for a more inclusive and technologically advanced travel ecosystem. Moreover, customers who pay with Rublex Token (RBL) receive a 10% cash back, adding value and encouraging the adoption of cryptocurrency for travel-related transactions.

For more information please visit their website.

About Rublex Booking:

Rublex Booking is an online platform dedicated to providing comprehensive booking services for flights, hotels, villas, tours, and car rentals. With a user-friendly platform and a wide selection of destinations and options, Rublex Booking aims to simplify and enhance the travel planning process for individuals and businesses worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: RUBLEX HOLDING LTD

Contact Person: Anna Pavlova

Website: https://rublex.io/

Email: Pay@rublex.io

City: Nicosia

State: Nicosia

Country: Cyprus

SOURCE: RUBLEX HOLDING LTD

