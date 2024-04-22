Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2024 | 15:50
76 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RUBLEX HOLDING LTD: Rublex Booking Innovates Travelling with Crypto-Powered Booking Services

NICOSIA, CYRPUS / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Rublex Booking, an online travel platform, is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary suite of booking services, powered by cryptocurrency. By embracing the potential of crypto, Rublex Booking has offered seamless transactions for customers. From flights to hotels, villas, tours, and car rentals, Rublex Booking simplifies and enhances the travel planning process for individuals and businesses alike.

With a range of destinations and services, Rublex Booking caters to the needs of travelers. Whether jetting off to exotic places or planning a business trip, Rublex Booking provides services for convenient and hassle-free travel arrangements.

Rublex Booking provides services that include:

Flight Booking Services:

Access to a wide selection of airlines and routes, including destinations such as Antalya (AYT), Turkey; Dubai Intl (DXB), United Arab Emirates; Istanbul Airport (IST), Turkey; Kish Island (KIH), Iran; Sheremetyevo (SVO), Russia; Pattaya Airpark (PYX), Thailand; and Imam Khomeini Intl (IKA), Iran.

Seamless booking process with flexible options to suit every traveler's preferences.

Hotel Booking Services:

Extensive inventory of accommodations in popular destinations, including Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Kish Island, Iran; Moscow, Russia; Pattaya, Thailand; Istanbul and Antalya, Turkey.

Options ranging from budget-friendly stays to luxury resorts.

Villa Bookings:

Luxurious villa rentals in scenic locations, ideal for travelers seeking privacy and comfort during their stay.

Tour Bookings:

Curated tours and experiences, allowing travelers to immerse themselves in the culture and attractions of their destination.

Car Bookings:

Convenient car rental services, providing flexibility and freedom to explore at the user's own pace.

With its user-friendly interface and extensive range of services, Rublex Booking aims to simplify and enhance the travel planning process for individuals and businesses alike, while paving the way for a more inclusive and technologically advanced travel ecosystem. Moreover, customers who pay with Rublex Token (RBL) receive a 10% cash back, adding value and encouraging the adoption of cryptocurrency for travel-related transactions.

For more information please visit their website.

About Rublex Booking:

Rublex Booking is an online platform dedicated to providing comprehensive booking services for flights, hotels, villas, tours, and car rentals. With a user-friendly platform and a wide selection of destinations and options, Rublex Booking aims to simplify and enhance the travel planning process for individuals and businesses worldwide.

Media Contact

Company Name: RUBLEX HOLDING LTD
Contact Person: Anna Pavlova
Website: https://rublex.io/
Email: Pay@rublex.io
City: Nicosia
State: Nicosia
Country: Cyprus

SOURCE: RUBLEX HOLDING LTD



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.