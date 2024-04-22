Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Reports Financial Results for First Quarter 2024

STURGIS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:STBI) today announced results for the first quarter of 2024:

Key Highlights

Net loss for the quarter was $(1.97 million).

Loss per share of $(0.92).

Paid dividend of $0.17 per share.

Total assets increased to $925 million.

Deposits increased to $807 million.

Credit quality remains strong with 99.44% of unguaranteed loans performing according to loan agreements.

The Bank maintained strong capital ratios, exceeding "well-capitalized" requirements, with Tier 1 leverage capital at 7.64%.

From Jason J. Hyska, Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Chief Executive Officer

"Overall, the Bank is performing well despite the large credit loss. The Bank recognized a large write-off related to one commercial loan relationship. This is the same credit that required a $1.00 million reserve in 4Q23. Overall credit quality remains strong with 99.44% of all unguaranteed loans performing according to loan agreements and the Bank remains well capitalized with a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 7.64%.

The Bank continues to grow our deposit base and relationships throughout our footprint. The Bank's entrance into new markets has helped fuel this growth and attract quality talent that bring well-seasoned relationships that are new to the Bank, but not new to the lender. The Bank is focusing on overall relationships that include loans, deposits, insurance services, and investment services opportunities. We remain committed to providing strong customer service, while managing the net interest margin and overall expenses in this very challenging interest rate environment."

Income Statement Highlights

Net loss for the quarter (1Q24) was $(1.97 million), down from last quarter's (4Q23) loss of $(350,000) and from the net income of $1.52 million reported for the same quarter of the prior year (1Q23).

Earnings (loss) per share were $(0.92) for 1Q24, $(0.16) for 4Q23, and $0.72 for 1Q23.

Net interest income was $6.79 million during 1Q24, a 1.02% decrease from 4Q23's $6.86 million and a 4.97% decrease from 1Q23's $7.15 million in net interest income. These decreases were primarily due to increasing interest expense of $4.39 million in 1Q24, versus $3.91 million in 4Q23 and $2.30 million in 1Q23.

The tax equivalent net interest margin decreased to 3.21% during 1Q24 from 3.28% in 4Q23 and from 3.60% in 1Q23.

During 1Q24, $4.66 million was provided to the allowance for credit losses, compared to $993,000 in 4Q23, and $267,000 in 1Q23.

Noninterest income totaled $3.11 million during 1Q24, a 58.99% increase from 4Q23's $1.96 million. This also represents an 82.05% increase from 1Q23's $1.71 million in noninterest income. These increases were primarily due to: Investment brokerage commission income in 1Q24 was $594,000, compared to $606,000 for 4Q23, and $420,000 for 1Q23. Mortgage banking activities in 1Q24 were $486,000, compared to $420,000 for 4Q23, and $251,000 for 1Q23. Termination of an interest rate swap resulting in gain recognition of $1.07 million during 1Q24.

Noninterest expenses totaled $7.82 million during 1Q24, a 6.56% decrease from 4Q23's $8.37 million. This also represents a 15.88% increase from 1Q23's $6.74 million in noninterest expenses. These fluctuations were primarily due to: Compensation and benefits in 1Q24 were $4.57 million, compared to $5.41 million for 4Q23, and $4.03 million for 1Q23. Most of the increase in 4Q23 was due to one-time expenses associated with the retirement of the former President and CEO.



Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets increased to $925 million as of the end of 1Q24, a 0.63% increase from the end of 4Q23's $919 million balance, and a 5.84% increase from the end of 1Q23's $874 million balance. These fluctuations were primarily due to: Cash and cash equivalents ended 1Q24 at $16.5 million, compared to $40.0 million as of the end of 4Q23, and $19.3 million as of the end of 1Q23. Securities - available-for-sale increased to $75.4 million as of the end of 1Q24, from $52.7 million as of the end of 4Q23, and $63.4 million as of the end of 1Q23. Net loans increased to $742 million as of the end of 1Q24, from $739 million as of the end of 4Q23, and $705 million as of the end of 1Q23. Net charge-offs increased to $5.48 million in 1Q24, from $63,000 in 4Q23, and $14,000 in 1Q23. Net charge-offs in 1Q24 included $5.50 million from one relationship, $22,000 from other charge-offs, and $38,000 of recoveries.

Total deposits increased to $807 million as of the end of 1Q24, a 1.05% increase from the end of 4Q23's $799 million balance, and a 2.24% increase from the end of 1Q23's $790 million balance. These fluctuations were comprised of: Noninterest-bearing deposits decreased to $155 million as of the end of 1Q24, from $160 million as of the end of 4Q23, and $159 million as of the end of 1Q23. Interest-bearing deposits increased to $652 million as of the end of 1Q24, from $639 million as of the end of 4Q23, and $631 million as of the end of 1Q23.

Borrowed funds increased to $41.0 million as of the end of 1Q24, from $40.0 million as of the end of 4Q23, and $10.0 million as of the end of 1Q23.

Total equity as of the end of 1Q24 was $52.7 million, compared to $55.8 million as of the end of 4Q23, and $52.5 million as of the end of 1Q23.

Book value per share was $24.49 ($20.37 tangible) as of the end of 1Q24, compared to $25.94 ($21.84 tangible) as of the end of 4Q23, and $24.48 ($20.40 tangible) as of the end of 1Q23.

About Sturgis Bancorp, Inc.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company (the Bank), and its subsidiaries: Oakleaf Financial Services, Oak Mortgage, Ayres/Oak Insurance, and Oak Title Services. The Bank provides a full array of trust, commercial, and consumer banking services from banking centers in: Sturgis, Bangor, Bronson, Centreville, Climax, Colon, Marshall, Niles, Portage, South Haven, St. Joseph, Three Rivers, and White Pigeon, Michigan. Oakleaf Financial Services offers a complete range of investment and financial-advisory services. Oakleaf Mortgage offers residential mortgages in all markets of the Bank. Ayres/Oak Insurance offers various competitive commercial and consumer insurance products. Oak Title Services offers commercial and consumer title insurance services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. These statements appear in several places in this release and include statements regarding intent, belief, outlook, objectives, efforts, estimates, or expectations of Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (Bancorp), primarily with respect to future events and the future financial performance of Bancorp. Any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events or performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference between an ultimate actual outcome and a preceding forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and non-traditional competitors; changes in banking laws and regulations; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; government and regulatory policy changes; the outcome of any pending or future litigation and contingencies; trends in consumer behavior and ability to repay loans; and changes in the world, national, and local economies. Bancorp undertakes no obligation to update, amend, or clarify forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The numbers presented herein are unaudited.

For additional information and updates, visit our website at www.sturgis.bank.

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. Contacts

Jason J. Hyska, CEO & President, or Brian P. Hoggatt, CFO - (269) 651-9345

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

March 31, Dec 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 8,711 $ 10,243 $ 11,963 Other short-term investments 7,784 29,766 7,290 Total cash and cash equivalents 16,495 40,009 19,253

Securities - available-for-sale 75,354 52,658 63,435 Securities - held-to-maturity 20,615 20,866 21,640 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 7,599 7,295 8,381 Loans held for sale 4,865 2,259 1,023 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $10,283, $10,198, and $9,001 at 1Q24, 4Q23, and 1Q23, respectively 742,472 739,461 705,307 Premises and equipment, net 18,846 19,136 17,294 Goodwill 5,834 5,834 5,834 Mortgage servicing rights 3,036 2,979 2,914 Real estate owned 188 130 285 Bank-owned life insurance 15,939 15,832 16,086 Accrued interest receivable 3,239 3,099 2,674 Other assets 10,815 9,914 10,140 Total assets $ 925,297 $ 919,472 $ 874,266

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 155,116 $ 159,899 $ 158,761 Interest-bearing 652,251 639,039 630,904 Total deposits 807,367 798,938 789,665

Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 41,000 40,000 10,000 Subordinated debentures - $15,000 face amount (less unamortized debt issuance costs of $143, $164, and $225 at 1Q24, 4Q23, and 1Q23, respectively) 14,857 14,836 14,775 Accrued interest payable 1,752 1,654 1,146 Other liabilities 7,606 8,276 6,203 Total liabilities 872,582 863,704 821,789

Stockholders' equity Common stock - $1 par value: authorized - 9,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding - 2,152,441 shares at 1Q24, 2,150,191 shares at 4Q22, and 2,143,441 shares at 1Q23 2,152 2,150 2,143 Additional paid-in capital 8,590 8,556 8,433 Retained earnings 49,694 52,029 48,627 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (7,721 ) (6,967 ) (6,726 ) Total stockholders' equity 52,715 55,768 52,477 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 925,297 $ 919,472 $ 874,266

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, Dec 31, March 31, 2024 2023 2023 1Q24 4Q23 1Q23 Interest and dividend income Loans (including fees) $ 10,210 $ 10,056 $ 8,717 Investment securities: Taxable 761 506 499 Tax-exempt 61 69 125 Dividends 147 139 107 Total interest and dividend income 11,179 10,770 9,448

Interest expense Deposits 3,750 3,496 1,871 Borrowed funds 635 410 428 Total interest expense 4,385 3,906 2,299

Net interest income 6,794 6,864 7,149

Credit loss expense 4,663 993 267

Net interest income, after credit loss expense 2,131 5,871 6,882

Noninterest income Service charges on deposits and other fees 335 345 318 Interchange income 308 328 312 Investment brokerage commission income 594 606 420 Mortgage banking activities 486 420 251 Trust fee income 87 76 137 Earnings on cash value of bank-owned life insurance 107 100 98 Gain on sale of real estate owned, net 1 2 17 Gain on termination of interest rate swap 1,070 - - Proportionate net income from unconsolidated subsidiaries 114 67 31 Other income 11 14 126 Total noninterest income 3,113 1,958 1,710

Noninterest expenses Compensation and benefits 4,569 5,412 4,034 Occupancy and equipment 1,064 992 851 Interchange expenses 165 179 150 Data processing 290 187 259 Professional services 169 177 132 Advertising 201 185 172 FDIC premiums 181 152 127 Other expenses 1,178 1,082 1,021 Total noninterest expenses 7,817 8,366 6,746

Income (loss) before income tax expense (benefit) (2,573 ) (537 ) 1,846

Income tax expense (benefit) (603 ) (187 ) 324

Net income (loss) $ (1,970 ) $ (350 ) $ 1,522

Earnings (loss) per share $ (0.92 ) $ (0.16 ) $ 0.72 Dividends per share $ 0.17 $ 0.17 $ 0.17

