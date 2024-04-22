IBM: Using AI To Power Sustainable Buildings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / IBM

Wael El Chouwani, IBM Sustainability Software Market leader, believes that leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to support sustainable building operations is of utmost importance. This not only aligns with our commitment to sustainability but also showcases the transformative potential of technology in creating smarter cities, including objectives in sustainability. In 2023, IBM put this into practice with clients such as The King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

Created with sustainability in mind, IBM and KAFD worked together on one of the world's largest real estate projects to achieve LEED Platinum certification for green neighborhood development, the highest accreditation from the U.S. Green Building Council. And Wael was part of this project.

Through our collaboration with KAFD, using AI capabilities, IBMers helped achieve sustainable building operations by enabling advanced data analysis and leveraging machine learning algorithms to identify patterns, anomalies, and potential energy-saving opportunities. Thanks to the integration of AI tools, the KADF can optimize energy usage, reduce environmental impact, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

The seamless integration of AI capabilities empowers the KAFD to achieve its sustainability goals, making it a leading example of how technology can power sustainable buildings.

