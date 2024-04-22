Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851399 | ISIN: US4592001014 | Ticker-Symbol: IBM
Tradegate
22.04.24
16:29 Uhr
170,54 Euro
+0,12
+0,07 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
170,48170,5816:34
170,44170,6216:34
ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2024 | 15:50
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IBM: Using AI To Power Sustainable Buildings

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / IBM
Originally published in the IBM 2023 Impact Report

Wael El Chouwani, IBM Sustainability Software Market leader, believes that leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to support sustainable building operations is of utmost importance. This not only aligns with our commitment to sustainability but also showcases the transformative potential of technology in creating smarter cities, including objectives in sustainability. In 2023, IBM put this into practice with clients such as The King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD).

Created with sustainability in mind, IBM and KAFD worked together on one of the world's largest real estate projects to achieve LEED Platinum certification for green neighborhood development, the highest accreditation from the U.S. Green Building Council. And Wael was part of this project.

Through our collaboration with KAFD, using AI capabilities, IBMers helped achieve sustainable building operations by enabling advanced data analysis and leveraging machine learning algorithms to identify patterns, anomalies, and potential energy-saving opportunities. Thanks to the integration of AI tools, the KADF can optimize energy usage, reduce environmental impact, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

The seamless integration of AI capabilities empowers the KAFD to achieve its sustainability goals, making it a leading example of how technology can power sustainable buildings.

Learn more about how IBM is using AI to power sustainable buildings in the 2023 Impact Report

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.