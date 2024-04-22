Barclays today announces the appointment of Stephen Pick as Head of M&A for EMEA; Pier Luigi Colizzi as Chairman of M&A for EMEA; and Asim Mullick as Head of M&A for Financial Sponsors for EMEA.

These appointments reinforce Barclays' commitment to investing in top level talent in order to deliver on the bank's strategy and financial commitments over the next three years by growing share in M&A across its Financial Sponsor and Corporate client franchises.

Mr. Pick will be in based in London and report to Tim Main and Ihsan Essaid. He will bring to the Barclays franchise a wealth of knowledge and deep expertise in acting for large cap Corporates and Financial Sponsors that will be pivotal in helping the bank capitalise on the recovering M&A market. He has spent the last seven years at Credit Suisse and UBS, where he was most recently Managing Director in the European M&A team covering key client relationships. He previously worked at Deutsche Bank.

Mr. Colizzi will become Chairman of M&A for EMEA. In this new role, he will focus on advising our priority clients on their most strategic transactions, particularly large corporate clients. Mr Colizzi has three decades of Investment Banking experience, has played a critical role in some of the firm's most important EMEA M&A transactions and has led Barclays' M&A business in EMEA for the last nine years.

Mr. Mullick is taking on a newly created role as Head of M&A for Sponsors in EMEA. This new role is important for Barclays as the bank continues to see growing demand from Sponsor clients. He will continue to lead our Paper Packaging origination efforts. With over 25 years of M&A, financing, and equity experience, Mr. Mullick brings deep expertise, an innovative skillset, and strong institutional knowledge. He has worked at Barclays for close to 15 years.

"Growing our share in M&A by increasing dialogue with Corporate and Financial Sponsor clients is an important part of our Investment Banking strategy, and a huge income lever to deliver on our financial commitments over the next three years," says Tim Main, Head of Investment Banking, EMEA at Barclays.

"We welcome Stephen and we're very confident that under Stephen's leadership, we will work to secure more transformational mandates and deliver strong execution solutions for clients," says Ihsan Essaid, Global Head of M&A.

