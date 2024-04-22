Anzeige
Montag, 22.04.2024
WKN: A1JGY5 | ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 | Ticker-Symbol: JWG1
Tradegate
22.04.24
16:31 Uhr
1,787 Euro
+0,022
+1,25 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
22.04.2024 | 16:00
Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Wood Group (John) Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

KENNETH GILMARTIN

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.50

4,439

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

4,439

£1.50

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-18

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

STEPHEN NICOL

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - OPERATIONS

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.50

185

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

185

£1.50

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-18

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification andpublicdisclosure oftransactions bypersonsdischarging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associatedwith them

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

JENNIFER RICHMOND

2

Reason for thenotification

a)

Position/status

EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - STRATEGY & DEVELOPMENT

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3

Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

b)

LEI

549300PLYY6I10B6S323

4

Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;

(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactions havebeen conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH

GB00B5N0P849

b)

Nature of the transaction

SHARE PURCHASE IN ACCORDANCE WITH A TRADING PLAN RELATING TO THE WOOD EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£1.50

2,069

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

2,069

£1.50

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-04-18

f)

Place of the transaction

LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE


