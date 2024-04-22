Clarity Benefit Solutions Introduces File Manager: Secure, Efficient, and Streamlined File Upload and Validation

New File Manager by Clarity Benefit Solutions Uses Secure, Real-Time Uploads and Processing, Eliminating Manual Data Handling and Reducing the Risk of Errors

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Clarity Benefit Solutions, a leading provider of employee benefit technology, announced today the launch of File Manager, a cutting-edge tool designed to streamline the process of uploading demographic and essential files securely through the Clarity Portal. With File Manager, customers can ensure data accuracy and security while enjoying the convenience of real-time file format validation and comprehensive processing history, regardless of the data source.

"At Clarity, we are committed to empowering our clients with innovative solutions that enhance efficiency, accuracy, and security in employee benefits management. With the launch of File Manager, we solidify our dedication to providing a reliable processing and communication platform," said Bill Catuzzi, founder and CEO, Clarity Benefit Solutions.

"We are excited about the possibilities that File Manager brings to our clients, and we remain committed to delivering unparalleled value and innovation in benefits management."

File Manager's intuitive interface and robust features allow businesses to streamline their data management processes. By eliminating manual data handling and reducing the risk of errors associated with traditional file transfer methods, File Manager enables organizations to save valuable time and resources at every step of the benefit administration process.

Key Features:

Secure, Accurate, and Timely Data Processing: Clients can securely upload files directly through our robust and secure portal, eliminating the need for insecure methods such as email attachments. File Manager ensures data security from upload to processing. Full Visibility of Processing Status and Errors: Businesses gain complete visibility into the processing status of their files, allowing them to track progress and identify any errors promptly. Real-time alerts and notifications keep you informed every step of the way. Effortless Service with Quick Data Issue Resolution: File Manager provides an intuitive and user-friendly interface, making it easy for clients to identify and address data issues directly within the tool. Enjoy seamless and efficient data management without extensive technical expertise.

About Clarity Benefit Solutions

Clarity Benefit Solutions combines world-class customer service and technology that is unmatched in the industry today with a full suite of consumer benefits and benefit administration technology to ensure that people are ready for whatever comes their way. Clarity's goal is to use technology to simplify the administration of benefits, reduce costs, and empower consumers. Clarity's simply smarter approach - fueled by feedback from employees and our customers - has led to thoughtful new ways for all of us to get the most out of our benefits.

Contact Information

Krista Woolley

Chief Marketing Officer

kwoolley@claritybenefitsolutions.com

(732)-428-8263 ext. 166

SOURCE: Clarity Benefit Solutions

