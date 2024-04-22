A-Gas Adds Market-Leading Refrigerant Separation Capacity to Provide Lifecycle Refrigerant Management Services

Further Expansion Capabilities to Support Reclamation, a Critical Part of Lifecycle Refrigerant Management

RHOME, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / A-Gas, a global leader in the supply and lifecycle management of refrigerant gases, announces the completion of the latest set of separation towers at their Rhome, Texas facility. These new separation towers will significantly increase A-Gas' output to supply the US with high-quality reclaimed refrigerant gases, substantially increasing the volume of available refrigerants in the market.









In late 2022, A-Gas completed the construction of another set of refrigerant separation towers at their plant located outside of Dallas/Fort Worth. Since 2017, A-Gas has nearly quadrupled the separation capacity at the Texas facility, making A-Gas a market leader in reclaimed refrigerant in the US and addressing a critical need highlighted by an NGO report: The 90 Billion Ton Opportunity: Lifecycle Refrigerant Management.

Expanding the recovery and reclaim of refrigerant gases is essential for implementing the production and consumption phase down of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) under the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act (AIM Act). This ensures US compliance with the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol and adds jobs, directly supporting the American economy.

Furthermore, recovery and reclamation are key factors in driving a circular economy. They reduce the risk that the gas could be released into the atmosphere, contributing to the potential acceleration of global warming.

"The completion of these two separators is another example of A-Gas' deep commitment to increasing the circularity of refrigerants," noted Mike Armstrong, Managing Director and President, A-Gas Americas. "American businesses from large food retailers to small HVACR contractors need access to certified reclaimed refrigerant in the face of the virgin HFC phase down in the US. Through our latest investment in expanding our separation capacity, we will meet the industry's needs today and in the future."

The A-Gas facility in Texas also houses an AHRI-certified laboratory. With its dedicated on-site laboratory and separation technology, the most complicated mixtures of refrigerants can be recovered and reclaimed for further use (where possible) in line with AHRI-700 specifications.

"Investments in circular infrastructure in the United States create direct environmental and financial benefit in the American marketplace. It also significantly reduces our reliance on international sources of supply for our refrigerant needs. I'm also proud to show our customers and the industries we assist that A-Gas is here to support the full lifecycle of refrigerants," shared Taylor Ferranti, Commercial Vice President of Refrigerant Management at A-Gas. "Every pound of refrigerant that we reclaim is a pound that wasn't vented into the atmosphere. That's all possible with safe gas recovery through on-site recovery services like A-Gas Rapid Recovery® and cylinder exchange programs like Rapid Exchange® and Refri-Claim."

A-Gas is committed to the circular economy, and supports various industries by reprocessing and reclaiming, where possible, used refrigerants to virgin product grade, enabling future reuse while continuing to source the next-generation of refrigerants to support their customers.

About A-Gas

A-Gas is the world leader in the supply and lifecycle management of refrigerants and associated products and services. Through our first-class recovery, reclamation, and repurposing processes, we capture refrigerants and fire protection gases for future re-use or safe destruction, preventing their harmful release into the atmosphere.

For over 30 years, A-Gas has supported our clients and partners on their environmental journey by supplying lower global warming gases and actively increasing the circularity of the industries we serve, building a sustainable future.

For more information, please visit www.agas.com/us.

