Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866953 | ISIN: US4370761029 | Ticker-Symbol: HDI
Tradegate
22.04.24
16:24 Uhr
315,95 Euro
+1,15
+0,37 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
DJ Industrial
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOME DEPOT INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
315,05315,2016:37
314,95315,2516:37
ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2024 | 16:02
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Circularity in Practice: How The Home Depot Is Turning Waste Into Opportunity

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / The Home Depot

Originally published on Built From Scratch

In a circular economy, nothing is wasted. Materials that would be typically thrown away can be reimagined or reinvented into something useful. Everyday items like plastic pots can enjoy a second life as hanging baskets, while plastic wrap can be transformed into deck boards, and expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam can be revived as insulation.

The benefits of product circularity touch on every part of a product's lifespan. Recycled materials in product design lower the amount of natural resources used in manufacturing. Durable, reusable products lower the amount of waste sent to landfills. In addition, product circularity appeals to customers who want to do their part to help the planet.

Discover our recycling suite: We're generating value from these hard-to-recycle materials:

  • METALS
  • HARD PLASTICS
  • SHRINK WRAP
  • STYROFOAM PACKAGING
  • CFC'S* FROM RECLAIMED APPLIANCES

What is expanded polystyrene (EPS)? An effective packaging material with a drawback: it takes more than a century to biodegrade.

  1. First, the EPS foam is removed from the packaging.
  2. Next it's compressed into blocks using a special machine.
  3. Finally, it's sold to companies that use it for insulation and other purposes.

Between our market delivery operations and reverse logistic centers, we now recycle not only metal, hard plastics and shrink wrap, but also EPS packaging and the chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) from reclaimed appliances. Learn more about product circularity in the latest ESG Report.

Keep up with all the latest Home Depot news! Subscribe to our bi-weekly news update and get the top Built from Scratch stories delivered straight to your inbox.

*Chlorofluorocarbons

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Home Depot on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Home Depot
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/home-depot
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Home Depot



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.