Montag, 22.04.2024
WKN: A2JEXP | ISIN: US09857L1089 | Ticker-Symbol: PCE1
Tradegate
22.04.24
16:05 Uhr
3.230,00 Euro
+22,00
+0,69 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
PR Newswire
22.04.2024 | 16:06
Latest Booking.com Sustainable Travel Data Reveals Ongoing Challenges for Canadian Consumers & Highlights the Opportunity for Cross-Industry Collaboration

TORONTO, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Booking.com releases new research, with insights gathered from more than 31,000 travellers across 34 countries and territories, exploring the latest consumer attitudes, priorities and influences related to sustainable travel, revealing:

  • 50% of Canadians feel travelling more sustainably is important, but not a primary consideration when planning or booking travel
  • 29% feel the damage already done is irreversible, and that the choices they make are not going to change that, while a quarter of Canadian travellers (26%) don't believe climate change is as severe as people make it out to be
  • With 43% believing governments hold the most potential for countering economic impacts of travel, and 41% thinking travel service providers hold the key to counteracting the environmental factors, these new insights illuminate the need for increased collaboration to remedy nascent consumer feelings of powerlessness and ensure the continued prioritization of a more sustainable travel industry

To learn more about this year's insights and the research methodology please visit News.booking.com or contact the Booking.com Canada Press Office; Annie Hennessey ahennessey@hs-pr.com

About Booking.com:

Part of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: BKNG), Booking.com's mission is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world. By investing in the technology that helps take the friction out of travel, Booking.com's marketplace seamlessly connects millions of travelers with memorable experiences every day. For more information, follow @bookingcom on social media or visit globalnews.booking.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/latest-bookingcom-sustainable-travel-data-reveals-ongoing-challenges-for-canadian-consumers--highlights-the-opportunity-for-cross-industry-collaboration-302123116.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
