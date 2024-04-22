Cameron Ashley Building Products Opens in the Constitution State

GREENVILLE, SC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley) is pleased to announce the opening of its newest distribution center in New Haven, Connecticut. New Haven will stock drywall, insulation, roofing, as well as all the associated accessories. "This new location adds to our already robust footprint in New England and will further enhance our ability to service our customers located in the Gold Coast of Connecticut and New York. New Haven will immediately implement our F^ST delivery options providing same-day and next-day service to our customers. Our central location is perfect to service the Gold Coast, while also providing our customers with an attractive pickup point for will call orders," said District Manager Phil Rose.

Now Open in New Haven

"We are dedicated to providing our customers with high-quality products, exceptional service, and competitive prices," said Distribution Center Manager Nick D'Errico. "With our best-in-class digital toolset, PLUS® Points customer loyalty program, and a strong local presence, we are playing to win!"

The New Haven Distribution Center is located at 50 Ives Place, Unit B, New Haven, Connecticut 06511 and can be reached at (475) 766-8700.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. They deliver an industry-leading portfolio of marquee brands to customers in the lumber and building materials industry. Cameron Ashley operates a physical network of more than 60 distribution centers stocking large quantities of building materials locally throughout the United States. They feature a variety of customer-focused delivery options under the same-day or next-day F^ST delivery banner. Their relationship-based approach rewards customers with their PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising, as well as purchasing and show incentives.

Customers can order 24/7 online through either our customer portal or mobile phone app. Online they will find a complete set of digital tools and resources including product availability, pricing, previous and pending orders, invoices, along with secure payment options, product specifications, warranty information, and more.

