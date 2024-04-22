Anzeige
SeaQ Management LLC: Jor'Dan Armstrong Achieves Third Consecutive #1 Single With 'You' and Releases Deluxe Album

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Gospel recording artist Jor'Dan Armstrong continues to make waves in the music industry with his latest achievement of securing his third consecutive #1 single on Billboard Gospel Airplay with the hit song "You." This remarkable accomplishment marks a significant milestone in Armstrong's career, underscoring his talent and growing impact within the gospel music scene.

Jor'Dan Armstrong

Jor'Dan Armstrong
Jor'Dan Armstrong #1 on Billboard Gospel Airplay



In celebration of this achievement, Jor'Dan Armstrong is set to release a deluxe version of his acclaimed album "Church Girls Love R&B: Girls Trip" on Friday, April 26th, 2024. The deluxe edition promises to captivate listeners with additional tracks and exclusive content, offering a fresh perspective on Armstrong's unique blend of gospel and R&B influences.

"Reaching #1 on Billboard Gospel Airplay with 'You' is a testament to the support of my incredible fans and the dedication of my team," shares Jor'Dan Armstrong. "I am thrilled to share this moment with everyone by releasing the deluxe version of Church Girls Love R&B: Girls Trip, which I believe will resonate deeply with listeners."

Church Girls Love R&B: Girls Trip has garnered widespread acclaim since its release, showcasing Armstrong's dynamic musical style and heartfelt lyrics. The deluxe edition builds upon this success, featuring a collection of tracks that are sure to inspire and uplift audiences.

Listeners can anticipate a compelling musical experience with the deluxe version of Church Girls Love R&B: Girls Trip, as Jor'Dan Armstrong continues to solidify his position as a leading voice in contemporary gospel music.

For more information on Jor'Dan Armstrong and updates on the upcoming album release, visit https://www.jordanarmstrongmusic.com.

**About Jor'Dan Armstrong**

Jor'Dan Armstrong is a Baton Rouge, LA native and recording artist known for his innovative blend of gospel and R&B music. With successful releases and chart-topping singles, Armstrong has become a prominent figure in the gospel music industry, captivating audiences with his soulful sound and powerful lyrics.

Follow Jor'Dan Armstrong on social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wheresjor_dan

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com

Contact Information

Antareo Johnson
Manager
tareo@seaqmanagement.com
9549936849

Kortez Harris
Manager
lewiskortez@gmail.com

SOURCE: Jor'Dan Armstrong

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
