Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 856678 | ISIN: US1890541097 | Ticker-Symbol: CXX
Tradegate
22.04.24
14:21 Uhr
135,40 Euro
+0,60
+0,45 %
Branche
Kosmetik
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
CLOROX COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CLOROX COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
135,04135,4416:41
135,00135,4016:36
ACCESSWIRE
22.04.2024 | 16:14
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Clorox Company: Clorox's Latest Sustainable Product Innovations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Innovation at Clorox is all about building trusted brands people love that meet their ever-evolving needs. We mainly do this by developing products that use less packaging overall and/or more sustainable packaging materials and leave less waste behind after they're used. Here are a few of our latest product launches created with the planet in mind:

  • Brita recently introduced a Refillable Filter, which reduces plastic waste by 80% compared to the standard filter over the course of three years. Compatible with nearly all existing Brita systems, this refillable filter comes with a reusable plastic shell so only the refills - which are made of coconut husks and can be recycled through Terracycle - get discarded.
  • Burt's Bees unveiled a new Lip Sleeping Mask, which contains responsibly sourced beeswax and comes in 96% post-consumer recycled plastic packaging. Additionally, the business rolled out a mango edition of its popular shea collection, including Body Oil and Hand & Body Butter, which uses shea butter responsibly sourced from women-led communities in West Africa.
  • Pine-Sol just launched a new 2x concentrated formula for both its retail and professional multisurface cleaners. Because it now offers twice the cleaning power in a smaller bottle - 40% smaller for retail and 50% smaller for professional - that means less plastic is used per drop of cleaning solution.? Additionally, these new Pine-Sol bottles are made with a minimum of 50% post-consumer recycled plastic.
  • To accompany the new Clorox Scentiva Disinfecting Mist, there's a bottle refill option to help keep additional plastic waste from the trigger out of landfills. Plus, when the shrink sleeve is removed from these bottles, they're recyclable in many municipalities (per the instructions on the bottle).

Read more about Clorox's recent sustainability progress and impact here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from The Clorox Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: The Clorox Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/clorox-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: The Clorox Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.