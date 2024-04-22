Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113G4 | ISIN: SE0005851706 | Ticker-Symbol: NC91
Frankfurt
22.04.24
08:08 Uhr
11,100 Euro
-0,150
-1,33 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IAR SYSTEMS GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,55012,00018:05
PR Newswire
22.04.2024 | 16:18
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AECI Limited - Notice of availability of the 2023 IAR, AFS, Notice of AGM, Guarantors' AFS AND King IV Report

AECI Limited - Notice of availability of the 2023 IAR, AFS, Notice of AGM, Guarantors' AFS AND King IV Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 22

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

Hybrid code AFEP ISIN: ZAE000000238

Bond company code AECI

LEI: 3789008641F1D3D90E85

(AECI or Group or the Company)

NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY OF THE 2023 IAR, AFS, NOTICE OF AGM, GUARANTORS' AFS AND KING IV REPORT

2023 Integrated Annual Report

Shareholders and noteholders are hereby advised that AECI's Integrated Annual Report (IAR) for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 is now accessible on our website https://investor.aeciworld.com/integrated-reports-and-afs.

Annual Financial Statements

The Group Annual Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended 31 December 2023 are available at https://investor.aeciworld.com/integrated-reports-and-afs and are also available for inspection at the Company's registered office. The Group AFS remain consistent with the audited results, which were previously published on, Wednesday, 28 February 2024 via SENS.

Guarantors' AFS

Noteholders are advised that the AFS for each of the guarantors (namely AECI Mining Limited, AECI Mauritius Ltd, Chemical Services Limited and Much Asphalt Proprietary Limited) to the Company's Domestic Medium Term Note Programme for the year ended 31 December 2023 (guarantors' AFS) are available for inspection through a secure electronic manner at the election of the person requesting inspection from today.

Noteholders are further advised that the audit reports on the guarantors' AFS for the year ended 31 December 2023 are unqualified, with no modifications applicable.

Update to King IV report

Noteholders are further advised that pursuant to paragraphs 4.21 and 6.55 of the JSE Debt Listings Requirements, the updated King IV application statement, incorporated by reference in the Company's Domestic Medium Term Note Programme (the King IV report), has been updated.

The King IV report is available for inspection through a secure electronic manner at the election of the person requesting inspection and in the IAR on AECI's website at: https://investor.aeciworld.com/integrated-reports-and-afs.

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Notice is hereby given that the 100th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of AECI shareholders will be held on the ground floor, AECI Place, 24 The Woodlands, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, Sandton on Tuesday, 28 May 2024 at 09:00 (SA time) to transact the business as stated in the annual general meeting notice that is available at https://investor.aeciworld.com/integrated-reports-and-afs. The notice of annual general meeting will be distributed to shareholders on Monday, 22 April 2024.

The salient details of the annual general meeting are as follows:

Issuer name

AECI Limited

Type of instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN number

ZAE000000220

JSE code

AFE

Meeting type

Annual General Meeting

Meeting venue

AECI Place, 24 The Woodlands, Woodlands Drive, Woodmead, Sandton, 2191

Record date - to determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the notice of meeting

Friday, 12 April 2024

Publication/posting date

Monday, 22 April 2024

Last day to trade - Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the meeting

Tuesday, 14 May 2024

Record date - Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the meeting

Friday, 17 May 2024

Meeting deadline date (for administrative purposes, forms of proxy for the meeting to be lodged)*

09:00 (SA Time) on Friday, 24 May 2024

Meeting date

09:00 (SA Time) on Tuesday, 28 May 2024

Publication of annual general meeting results

Tuesday, 28 May and by no later than Friday, 31 May 2024

Company's weblink to annual report and annual financial statements

https://investor.aeciworld.com/integrated-reports-and-afs

JSE cloudlink to AFS

https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2024/jse/isse/AFE/AFSFY2023.pdf

*Any proxies not lodged by this time must be handed to the chairperson of the annual general meeting immediately prior to such proxy exercising his/her right to vote at the annual general meeting.

Woodmead, Sandton

22 April 2024

Equity and debt sponsors

Rand Merchant Bank (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.