Montag, 22.04.2024

WKN: A14UAW | ISIN: SE0007045414 | Ticker-Symbol: 5J3
Frankfurt
22.04.24
08:14 Uhr
0,005 Euro
+0,001
+33,33 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
22.04.2024 | 16:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Scibase Holding AB

With effect from April 23, 2024, the paid subscription units in Scibase Holding
AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and
including May 27, 2024. 



Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   SCIB BTU                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0021923869              
Order book ID:  332977                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
