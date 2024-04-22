Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Scibase Holding AB

With effect from April 23, 2024, the paid subscription units in Scibase Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including May 27, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: SCIB BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0021923869 Order book ID: 332977 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB