CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: CNS Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The CNSP Opportunity

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) ("CNS" or the "Company"), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of novel treatments for primary and metastatic cancers in the brain and central nervous system, today announced that John Climaco, Chief Executive Officer of CNS Pharmaceuticals will present at the Virtual Investor Lunch Break: The CNSP Opportunity event on Tuesday, April 23, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET.

As part of the event, Mr. Climaco will provide a corporate overview, business outlook and discuss the CNS opportunity. Additionally, interested parties will have the opportunity to submit questions live during the event. Mr. Climaco will answer as many questions as possible.

A live video webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company's website (cnspharma.com). A webcast replay will be available two hours following the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

About CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The Company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer.

For more information, please visit www.CNSPharma.com, and connect with the Company on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

