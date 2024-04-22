DJ O'KEY GROUP PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2023

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) O'KEY GROUP PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2023 22-Apr-2024 / 16:00 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22 April 2024 O'KEY GROUP PUBLISHES ANNUAL REPORT FOR 2023 O'KEY GROUP S.A. (AIX, MOEX, LSE: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has published its Annual Report and Audited Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2023. O'KEY Group informs that it has published an Annual Report and Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with IFRS, including Independent Auditor's Report for the year ended 31 December 2023. The Group's Annual Report for the year of 2023 is available at https://okeygroup.lu/investors/annual-reports/. The audited consolidated financial statements for the financial year ended 31 December 2023 are available at https:// okeygroup.lu/investors/result-center/ifrs-statements/. For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677, ext. 266 Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu

O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, MOEX, LSE: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 31 December 2023, the Group operated 297 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 220 discounters) with a total selling space of 663,865 sq m. O'KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in 36 O'KEY hypermarkets: twelve in Moscow, nineteen in St Petersburg, one in Sochi, and four in Krasnodar. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg - and employs 19,200 people.

In 2023, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 207.9 bn, and EBITDA stood at RUB 17.0 bn.

The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%.

