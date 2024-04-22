Vietnamese solar manufacturer VSun's new facility produces n-type silicon wafers and is expected to be ready for full production by the end of the month. Vietnamese solar manufacturer VSun has commenced production at its new wafer factory located in M? Hào district, Hung Yên province, in northern Vietnam. The site covers a total area of 132,000 m2 and produces 182. 2*182. 2mm n-type silicon wafers. It is expected that the facility will be ready for full production by the end of April. According to a statement from VSun, the facility is "using the most advanced equipment and technological process ...

