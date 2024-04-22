Sunnyvale, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - The Femigrants Foundation held its annual "ReBuild. ReSet. ReShape" forum at the Plug and Play Tech Center on Jan. 26, bringing together more than 130 immigrant leaders, influencers, investors, and executives from Silicon Valley.







Femigrants Foundation Celebrates Immigrant Success at Annual Forum

The evening event was gala-styled, with a purple-theme dress code symbolizing imagination, creativity, and independence. It featured intimate roundtable discussions and speeches from prominent immigrant leader executives from Youtube Brand Connect, Smart Ventures Capital, Roblox, Google, Pinterest, Creatively Quiet and SAP.io.

"We created an inspirational atmosphere centered on growth and support, offering immigrants a platform to set new objectives and start anew," said Femigrants founder Aytakin "Ika" Aliyeva. "The forum focused on resetting mindsets for positive change, rebuilding career paths, and reshaping the image of immigrants and refugees."

Iryna Kharchenk, an event attendee shared her event experience by mentioning how she felt inclusive by this event: "Shoutout to Aytakin Aliyeva for hosting an incredible event that celebrates diversity and empowers women immigrants. The success stories shared were truly inspiring and a testament to the resilience and strength of women everywhere. Thank you for creating a space where we can all be ourselves, no matter where we come from."

Sponsors, supported the event as a way to help immigrant women of diverse backgrounds to flourish and find career success.

Event Highlights

Panelists discussed the importance of a positive mindset, digital marketing, AI tools for career advancement, and shared success stories to inspire overcoming obstacles, navigating bias, and achieving success.

One speaker remarked on the event's authenticity, candor, and vulnerability, praising the unique and relatable stories shared. An attendee appreciated the community-building focus and empowerment provided by the foundation's efforts.

About Femigrants Foundation:

Founded in 2018 by a social entrepreneur and Forbes-featured community builder, Aytakin (Ika) Aliyeva, Femigrants Foundation is a non-profit organization based in San Francisco. Through its various programs and initiatives, Femigrants Foundation is dedicated to supporting female immigrants and guiding them toward rewarding careers and business opportunities.

Contact Information:

Aytakin (Ika) Aliyeva

Website: https://femigrants.com

Email: events@femigrants.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205734

SOURCE: SMG Media Group