Fairfax County, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 22, 2024) - Earlier today, Governor Glenn Youngkin announced that JDSAT Inc., a veteran-owned application development and data sciences firm, is investing $630,000 to expand its operations in Fairfax County. The company intends to invest in technical staff and analysts to support its growing artificial intelligence (AI), cloud computing, and data science business. The expansion will create 60 new jobs.

"This new office opening signifies an exciting step in JDSAT's growth, allowing us to expand both our teams and capabilities," said Scott Woosley, CEO of JDSAT Inc. "As part of our commitment to provide a collaborative work environment for our talented staff, this new space offers the resources and amenities to thrive, fostering a sense of unity and inclusion. We're thrilled to embark on this next chapter in such a vibrant community that aligns well with our company culture, and are so thankful to the State of Virginia and Fairfax County for their support."

Founded in 2013, JDSAT Inc. provides a broad range of technology development, data analysis, and research-driven consulting services for commercial entities and government agencies. JDSAT is expanding its operations in Fairfax County to serve a growing portfolio of Department of Defense contracts. JDSAT plans to hire 60 technical staff and analysts to support its growing AI, cloud computing, and data science business, more than doubling its team in Tysons.

"I want to thank JDSAT for choosing Fairfax County and putting down roots here to expand your AI, cloud computing and data science business," said Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay, Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. "With the second highest concentration of AI-related jobs in the country and an unparalleled regional workforce of qualified technical talent, Fairfax County is a perfect location for emerging tech companies like JDSAT to grow and realize exponential gains."

JDSAT currently employs 57 people at its Tysons office and is very involved within the community having supported various initiatives through Britepaths, and the Angel Tree and Coat Drive by Women Giving Back.

"Congratulations to JDSAT for growing in Fairfax County," said Victor Hoskins, president and CEO of Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA). "We thank you for your continued investment and your deep involvement within our community. It is our honor to support your success and celebrate your impact here in Fairfax County."

Fairfax County Economic Development Authority worked with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership to secure the project for Fairfax County and Virginia, and will support JDSAT's job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP), which provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia's commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.

"JDSAT, Inc., is a Virginia success story of a veteran coming home and starting his own company in one of the best business climates in the nation," said Governor Glenn Youngkin. "This expansion in the artificial intelligence and data science sectors shows that the Commonwealth continues to grow in these rapidly evolving industries."





About Fairfax County Economic Development Authority (FCEDA)

FCEDA promotes Fairfax County as one of the world's top locations for business and talent, and offers site location and business development assistance, and connections with county and state government agencies, to help companies locate and expand in Fairfax County. FCEDA is headquartered in Tysons, Fairfax County's largest business district, and maintains offices in key global business centers: Bangalore/Mumbai, Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Seoul, and Tel Aviv. For more information about FCEDA, visit www.fairfaxcountyeda.org, or follow us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook and YouTube.

