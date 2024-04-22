Edible Garden AG Incorporated: Edible Garden Regains Compliance with Nasdaq Bid Price Requirement

BELVIDERE, NJ, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated ("Edible Garden" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it received notice from Nasdaq on April 19, 2024 indicating that the Company had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2).

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "We are pleased to have regained compliance with the bid price requirement of Nasdaq. Maintaining our Nasdaq listing is of the utmost importance to the Company given the credibility and visibility that it provides, and we view it as essential in our ongoing activities to enhance shareholder value and position the Company for long-term success. We remain optimistic about the future of our business, bolstered by our expanding retail network, diverse product line, and strict cost management. These elements are critical to our sustained success and we believe they are laying the foundation for accelerated revenue growth. Our emphasis on financial discipline and operational efficiency is essential to our strategy as we strive to become cash flow positive."

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 5,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US Nos.: US 11,158,006 B1, US 11,410,249 B2 and US 11,830, 088 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Its proprietary patented (U.S. Patent No. D1,010,365) Self-watering display is designed to increase plant shelf life and provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to its overall profitability, growth strategies and performance as a public company. The words "believe," "look forward," "objective," "plan," "seek," "strive," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives, its ability to regain compliance with all Nasdaq continued listing requirements, and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

