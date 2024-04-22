Mullen Automotive, Inc.: Mullen's New High Energy Facility Marks Phase One Completion of Battery Pack Assembly Line

Mullen is dedicated to producing next-generation, American-made EV battery packs

Facility is capable of producing 1 GWh per year

BREA, Calif., April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) ("Mullen" or the "Company"), an emerging electric vehicle ("EV") manufacturer, today announces the first phase completion of battery line integration at its high energy facility located in Fullerton, California. The southern California facility is dedicated to producing next-generation American-made EV battery packs, a critical component to the Company's commitment to zero emissions and to reducing reliance on key battery components imported from foreign countries.

The operationalization of the plant includes a series of planned stages which began with facility preparations and quickly transitioned to the move and installation of battery assembly line equipment. The phase one project culminated in the successful startup, debugging, and early-stage commissioning of the initial two battery assembly lines.

The facility's production start is expected to boost the local economy through job creation. Production line start is currently targeted for early 2025 and at volume production, Mullen expects to hire over 200 people for both battery production and operational support.

"Our new battery assembly plant is not just an investment in Mullen Automotive's future, but also a testament to our commitment towards U.S. battery production," said David Michery, CEO of Mullen Automotive. "Battery packs are a critical part of our supply chain as it strengthens our market position and supports the transition to American-made battery components."

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles ("EVs") with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board ("CARB") and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S.

Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the Company will be successful with its battery development initiatives, the battery production start date, the number of hires at the Fullerton facility and the volume of battery packs produced.

Southern California Based High Energy Facility

Facility Marks Phase One Completion of Battery Pack Assembly Line