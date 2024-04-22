Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Der KI-Boom ist vorbei! Aber dieser heiße Sektor verspricht, weiter zu wachsen...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JQTR | ISIN: GG00BFYT9H72 | Ticker-Symbol: Z9R
Frankfurt
22.04.24
11:04 Uhr
1,140 Euro
+0,090
+8,57 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HIPGNOSIS SONGS FUND LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.04.2024 | 17:12
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statement from Hipgnosis Song Management Limited

LONDON, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Further to the announcement published by the Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd ("Hipgnosis Songs Fund" or "the Company") on 18 April 2024, a spokesman for Hipgnosis Song Management ("HSM" or the "Investment Adviser") said:

"Hipgnosis Songs Fund is a self-managed investment trust with multiple specialist advisers, appointed by the Company's Board, to advise the Board in their respective areas of expertise including accounting treatment, valuations, tax, financial market reporting obligations and legal matters. Under the Investment Advisory Agreement ("IAA") between the Company and HSM, HSM's responsibilities as one of its specialist advisors are clearly defined.

"HSM has repeatedly been blamed for many issues affecting the Company which were not HSM's responsibility under the terms of the IAA. We have previously sought to address this in private with the Company's Board as we felt it was in the best interests of shareholders to minimize public commentary. Given recent developments we feel it is now important to make our position clear.

"Based on extensive legal advice we are confident that the Company has no legal grounds to terminate our relationship without being subject to HSM's contractual rights contained in the IAA. HSM has explained this in detailed legal correspondence with the Company. The Company has not responded to HSM on the legal arguments it has presented.

"HSM will vigorously protect its interests should the Company purport to terminate the IAA. We will use all means necessary to defend our contractual position and interests. It is important that shareholders, songwriters and artists understand that HSM has acted appropriately and professionally in our role as Investment Advisor and fully in accordance with the IAA.

"To be clear, were the Company to purport to terminate the IAA and/or hand HSM's responsibilities under the IAA to a third party, HSM and its majority shareholder are fully resolved to protect all of our rights under the IAA, including the right to exercise the call option to acquire the Company's assets."

About Hipgnosis Song Management Limited
Hipgnosis Song Management Limited is the Investment Advisor for Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd (SONG.L) and Hipgnosis Songs Capital. Hipgnosis was founded by Merck Mercuriadis, former manager of globally successful recording artists, such as Elton John, Guns N' Roses, Morrissey, Iron Maiden and Beyoncé, and hit songwriters such as Diane Warren, Justin Tranter and The-Dream. The Investment Adviser has assembled an Advisory Board of highly successful music industry experts which include award winning members of the artist, songwriter, publishing, legal, financial, recorded music and music management communities, all with in-depth knowledge of music publishing. Members of Hipgnosis Song Management Ltd Advisory Board include Nile Rodgers, The-Dream, Giorgio Tuinfort, Starrah, David A. Stewart, Poo Bear, Bill Leibowitz, Ian Montone and Rodney Jerkins.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/statement-from-hipgnosis-song-management-limited-302123437.html

Großer Insider-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Wenn Insider handeln, sollten Sie aufmerksam werden. In diesem kostenlosen Report erfahren Sie, welche Aktien Sie im Moment im Blick behalten und von welchen Sie lieber die Finger lassen sollten.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.