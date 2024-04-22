Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC: Asplundh Announces 2023 Sustainability Report

New report provides an overview of actions on environmental, social and governance initiatives.

WILLOW GROVE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Asplundh Tree Expert, LLC today released its 2023 Sustainability Report - "Sustainability in Action." The report details the company's continuing efforts to implement an ambitious environmental, social and governance agenda that includes achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and outlines its successes, such as establishing a company-wide DEI policy and strengthening benefits around employee mental health and well-being.

"In order for Asplundh to build a better future, we need to act today," said David Fleischner, Chief Operating Officer and Chair of the Asplundh Board of Directors' ESG Committee. "We couldn't serve our customers, our communities and the environment effectively without advancing these priorities. We hope our report, 'Sustainability in Action,' demonstrates to our stakeholders that we remain committed to making genuine progress on our pledge to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and to advance sustainable best practices across every aspect of the company."

Asplundh released its inaugural sustainability report in 2023, which examined the company's environmental, social and governance practices and established a framework on which to evaluate success. "Sustainability in Action" is a report on the many points of progress the company made in 2023 and its goals for the future.

Highlights include:

Developed a strategic roadmap to transition a fleet that relied heavily on fossil fuels to one integrating hybrids, electric vehicles and other innovative equipment solutions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Implemented a company-wide DEI policy with an expanded focus on promoting women across the organization, including the hiring of a new CFO and other key positions across the organization, while prioritizing unconscious bias training for employees.

Increased investment in employee well-being with expanded benefits for physical and mental health, both essential to the safety of our workforce.

"We're proud of the work 'Sustainability in Action' represents," said ESG Director Megan Fielding. "Asplundh's reputation and results stem from its leadership and people. This year's report offers transparency through the sustainability lens with a collection of case studies to highlight who we are: a diverse workforce built upon shared values that include caring for our communities and the environment. While we still have a lot of work to do as we make progress on net zero and other initiatives, I have confidence that we will get there. We are Sustainability in Action."

The report, "Sustainability in Action" can be found on the company's website.

