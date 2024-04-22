Product Reduces Environmental Impact with Less Carbon Emissions and Lower Water Use; Fully Vegan, More Sustainable Ingredients and Packaging

Wella Company, an innovative global leader in the $100 billion hair and nail segment of the beauty industry, and its namesake brand Wella Professionals, the No. 1 Salon Color Brand in the worldi, have introduced a revamped and more sustainable version of its WELLOXON PERFECT salon color developer. This new product line was designed with sustainability top-of-mind, from formula, to packaging materials, to transportation, to in-salon use while also delivering the top-quality predictable color results that professional hairstylists expect from the Wella brand.

This innovation advances Wella Company's strategy to use more sustainable ingredients, formulations, and packaging across the company's portfolio of professional and retail hair color and care, nails and beauty tech brands. Key examples of WELLOXON PERFECT salon color developer's improved environmental impact include:

More Sustainable Formula: WELLOXON PERFECT's upgraded formula is now vegan and is formulated without any ingredients derived from animals. It is also free of mineral oil, which is derived from non-renewable fossil fuels. In addition, WELLOXON PERFECT is the first product in the beauty/cosmetics industry to use carbon-reduced hydrogen peroxide created by Evonik, one of the world's leading specialty chemicals companies, in partnership with Wella Company. This ingredient is certifiedii to reduce carbon emissions, compared with the hydrogen peroxide used in the previous formula.

More Sustainable Packaging: WELLOXON PERFECT's new bottle design features an innovative multi-layer molding technology which enables replacing virgin plastic with up to 70% of post-consumer recycled plastic. This packaging furthers Wella Company's material circularity efforts and can save approximately 90 metric tons of plastic per year compared to the previous product. With an eye to the end-of-product lifecycle, the bottle is designed to be 100% recyclable, except for safety seal, in countries where a recycling system is established.

More Sustainable Transportation: Thanks to the newly optimized bottle shape, more bottles can now fit on a transport pallet, which can reduce the number of trucks needed for distribution by approximately 25%.

More Sustainable Use In-Salon: Wella's R&D stylists and Education team developed and are sharing a new easy rinsing technique for professional stylists which the company estimates can potentially save up to 6 liters of water for every color service in which this rinsing technique is usediii

Salons can now offer their clients a vegan and more sustainable permanent hair color service by pairing the new WELLOXON PERFECT developer with Wella Professionals vegan color lines Koleston Perfectiv, Illumina Color, and Blondorplex, the first two of which are a color crème packaged in 100% recycled aluminum tubes. Stylists can finish the service by using vegan haircare products such as Wella Ultimate Repair or Wella Elements to shampoo, condition and protect the hair.

Wella Company's Research Development team at the Darmstadt Innovation Center in Germany designed this product and packaging with sustainability in mind. During the development process, the Wella team engaged third-party sustainability expertsv to conduct a multi-criteria whole life-cycle assessment of the product from sourcing to manufacturing to distribution to use in salon. This assessmentvi found that the new WELLOXON PERFECT salon color developer achieves up to 18% impact reduction on climate change and water scarcity, based on a combination of all the improvements.

"Wella Company is committed to improving sustainability and pursuing a comprehensive approach focusing on all aspects of our product offerings from A-Z: packaging and recycling, manufacturing and distribution, the use phase, and of course, ingredients. We continuously work across our supplier network for new solutions to drive positive change," said Peter Coles, Chief Scientific Officer at Wella Company.

The new WELLOXON PERFECT helps further Wella Company's ESI ambitions and is an important step in the company's ongoing journey towards positive impact on the planet and through our products.

WELLOXON PERFECT is being launched globally beginning in April 2024 in markets across Europe, North America, Australia and New Zealand.

We are Wella Company, an innovative global leader in the beauty industry that combines its iconic 140+ years history and industry expertise with its emerging status as a category-leading high-growth company.Since 2020, Wella Company has galvanized the transformation of our business and brands to become one of the fastest-growing companies in the beauty sector. Our portfolio of leading professional and retail hair, nails, and beauty tech brands includes Wella Professionals, O·P·I, ghd, Briogeo, Nioxin, Sebastian Professional, and Clairol. Wella Professionals is the No. 1 Salon Color Brand in the Worldvii and OPI is the #1 Professional Nail Salon Brand Worldwide. With an ambition to become the best beauty company in the industry, we inspire consumers and beauty professionals through our brands to look, feel, and be their true selves. We approach the product creation process by rigorously combining science, technology, and artistry to develop performance-led products, often distinguished by patented technology, a mark of the legendary Wella Company difference.

Guided by our company values and led by our ambition to deliver positive impact on people, through our products and towards our planet and society, we strive to deliver sustainable growth to our stakeholders. We proudly support the salon industry, the stylists, and the artists we serve across the 127 countries in which we operate. We impact a diverse community of more than 91 million beauty lovers and industry professionals, social influencers, ambassadors, followers, employees, customers, and suppliers across the globe. This is our Wella Family. We are continuing our journey to sustainably improve our products, reduce our impact on the environment, and create a culture where all employees act as owners who are invested in our shared success through these efforts we are working to ensure Wella Company prospers for generations to come. For more information on Wella Company, visit www.wellacompany.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

