Spy Ninjas HQ Celebrates Earth Day

HQ honors Earth Day

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Spy Ninjas HQ proudly celebrates Earth Day, demonstrating their commitment to environmental stewardship. Founders Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint have prioritized sustainability in every aspect of their headquarters' development.

From the outset, Chad and Vy recognized the importance of minimizing their ecological footprint. With this in mind, they integrated 596 solar panels into the project, alleviating strain on the local power grid and making a significant long-term investment in renewable energy.

Moreover, the couple embraced a philosophy of recycling, refurbishing, and upcycling existing materials within the building. This dedication not only reduced waste but also imbued the space with character and authenticity, reflecting their vision of a sustainable and eco-friendly enterprise.

One innovative program born from this initiative is the Ninja Fruit Chop attraction, where guests engage in a unique experience of slicing fruit with Spy Ninjas weapons, similar to a "rage room." In collaboration with Cluck-it Farms in Las Vegas, NV, Spy Ninjas HQ has pledged to donate the chopped fruits and vegetables to support the nourishment of rescue animals and egg-laying chickens, contributing to the well-being of the community.

Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint's unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility sets a commendable example for businesses worldwide. As Spy Ninjas HQ continues to thrive, their commitment to sustainability remains steadfast, driving positive change for our planet and future generations.

ABOUT SPY NINJAS HQ:

Chad Wild Clay and Vy Qwaint are married YouTubers with over 44 million subscribers and 15 billion views across their channels. The creators of the hit franchise Spy Ninjas, Chad and Vy founded Spy Ninjas HQ.

From the moment guests step through the door, they will enter the Spy Ninjas universe and experience over 50,000 square feet of immersive thrills, excitement and challenges for all ages.

The Action Zone offers a three-level ropes course plus the largest indoor zipline in Las Vegas, and upwards of 100 arcade games. The upper level offers a Sky Lounge and Retro Bar, with Spy Ninjas signature cocktails, along with vintage games from the 1980s and 1990s with a view of all the action-packed activities on the first floor. Adventure Zone experiences include axe throwing, fruit chopping, free roam VR, and three unique, specially designed escape rooms.

Spy Ninjas HQ located at 7980 W. Sahara Ave. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to midnight Friday, Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. (dark Tuesdays).

For more information visit www.spyninjashq.com follow on Instagram and TikTok @ spyninjashq, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) @ SpyNinjasHQ,

LinkedIn @ spy-ninjas-hq.

