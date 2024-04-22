Altigen Technologies: Altigen Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call Information

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. ET).
What: Altigen Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast
When: Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. ET)
Dial In:
Toll-Free: 877-545-0523
International: 973-528-0016
Participant Access Code: 235719
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/50498
Replay:
Toll-Free: 877-481-4010
International: 919-882-2331
Replay Passcode: 50498
About Altigen Technologies
Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.
Contact:
Carolyn David
Vice President of Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
(408) 597-9033
ir@altigen.com
SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.
