Altigen Technologies: Altigen Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call Information

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading Silicon Valley-based Microsoft Cloud Communications Solutions provider today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. ET).

What: Altigen Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Conference Call and Webcast

When: Tuesday, April 30, 2024 at 6:00 a.m. Pacific Time (9:00 a.m. ET)

Dial In:

Toll-Free: 877-545-0523

International: 973-528-0016

Participant Access Code: 235719

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2183/50498

Replay:

Toll-Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay Passcode: 50498

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB: ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. ?Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement,?increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in five countries spanning three continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

Contact:

Carolyn David

Vice President of Finance

Altigen Communications, Inc.

(408) 597-9033

ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Communications, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com