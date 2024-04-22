Eaton scored in the 96th percentile of the 125,000+ companies rated

Intelligent power management company Eaton has achieved a gold medal from EcoVadis, the world's largest provider of business sustainability ratings. The EcoVadis assessment evaluates 21 sustainability criteria in four key areas including environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement.

"This recognition shows how diligently our teams are working, not only to make progress on our commitments, but to transparently report on it," said Harold Jones, chief sustainability officer and executive vice president, Eaton Business System, Eaton. "Our work in this space is never done, but honors like these show us we're on the right track-and give us the momentum to continue to power forward."

EcoVadis' business sustainability ratings are based on international sustainability standards such as the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, the International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) standards and the ISO 26000 standard.

In addition to this recognition, Eaton recently earned an A- with CDP and was named one of the world's most ethical companies for the 13th year in a row by Ethisphere Institute.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Eaton was founded in 1911 and has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for more than a century. We reported revenues of $23.2 billion in 2023 and serve customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit Eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

