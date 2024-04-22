Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Donald F. Dickerson Associates, Inc. is Now Coffman Engineers

Legacy Los Angeles MEP engineering firm expands Coffman's capabilities

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2024 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman) announced today the finalization of an asset purchase agreement with Donald F. Dickerson Associates, Inc. (DFDA). Representatives from both firms signed the deal on April 19th. This strategic partnership brings together the experience of both firms, with Coffman welcoming three DFDA owners and 18 staff members.





DFDA Joins Coffman Engineers

L to R: Coffman Engineers LA Managing Principal, Jonathan Wirthlin; DFDA President, April Trafton; DFDA Exec. VP, Phillip Trafton; VP, Andranik (Andy) Khechoumian; Coffman CEO, Dave Ruff.





Established in 1961, DFDA's legacy of projects shapes the LA skyline. DFDA's decision to join Coffman focuses on providing continuity of services for clients and long-term career opportunities for their employees.

"DFDA has always been a family firm. I know my father, Donald Dickerson, would have been excited for us to become part of the Coffman team and continue that legacy," said April Trafton, DFDA President. "This new chapter allows us to continue serving clients how we have, and we will have access to additional resources and services at Coffman."

DFDA and Coffman share similar project experience across many markets, and DFDA adds significant experience in high rise, multi family, and mixed use projects. Leadership and staff from both firms have existing relationships and working partnerships, which provide a foundation for a smooth transition of projects, clients, and employees.

"DFDA has a long and respected history in LA and throughout California. It is an honor to join with their engineers and designers and gain the experience they bring. Both of our firms share a commitment to high quality services and a friendly work culture, and we've already proven that this will be an amazing team," said Jonathan Wirthlin, PE, Vice President and Managing Principal of Los Angeles for Coffman.

As Coffman, DFDA will continue to support clients and honor project commitments with the same staff and quality. Within a few months of closing, DFDA will move to Coffman's new office in the West San Fernando Valley. Together, DFDA and Coffman provide clients with increased MEP capacity in addition to Coffman's existing capabilities in civil, structural, and fire protection engineering.

See the deal fact sheet and Coffman's website for more information: https://www.coffman.com/news/dfda-joins-coffman-engineers

About Coffman Engineers

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm that offers clients local, personalized services by integrating many disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and other specialties. Coffman has 780+ employees in 21 offices across the U.S. committed to the team effort it takes to build a better world. Visit coffman.com or connect with us on social media.

About Donald F. Dickerson and Associates (DFDA)

DFDA was established in January 1961 when Donald F. Dickerson joined three engineering professionals and began offering services to the Los Angeles community. This woman owned business provides professional mechanical, electrical, plumbing, life safety, and fire protection services for the construction industry to architects, developers, contractors, and building owners. DFDA has designed buildings throughout the United States and overseas.

###

For more information about this topic, please call Beth Shimogawa at 808.387.4928 or email beth.shimogawa@coffman.com.

Contact Information

Beth Shimogawa

Corporate Communications

beth.shimogawa@coffman.com

808-687-8884

Related Files

DFDA Is Now Coffman Engineers_Release + Fact Sheet

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eFk4qMFUsqQ

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.